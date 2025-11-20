Sign In or Create an Account.

Sparks

COP30 Is on Fire

Flames have erupted in the “Blue Zone” at the United Nations Climate Conference in Brazil.

Emily Pontecorvo
11/20/2025
A fire at COP30.
Screenshot, AFP News Agency

A literal fire has erupted in the middle of the United Nations conference devoted to stopping the planet from burning.

The timing couldn’t be worse. Today is the second to last day of the annual climate meeting known as COP30, taking place on the edge of the Amazon rainforest in Belém, Brazil. Delegates are in the midst of heated negotiations over a final decision text on the points of agreement this session.

A number of big questions remain up in the air, including how countries will address the fact that their national plans to cut emissions will fail to keep warming “well under 2 degrees Celsius,” the target they supported in the 2015 Paris Agreement. They are striving to reach agreement on a list of “indicators,” or metrics by which to measure progress on adaptation. Brazil has led a push for the conference to mandate the creation of a global roadmap off of fossil fuels. Some 80 countries support the idea, but it’s still highly uncertain whether or how it will make its way into the final text.

Just after 2:00 p.m. Belém time, 12 p.m. Eastern, I was in the middle of arranging an interview with a source at the conference when I got the following message:

“We've been evacuated due to a fire- not exactly sure how the day is going to continue.”

The fire is in the conference’s “Blue Zone,” an area restricted to delegates, world leaders, accredited media, and officially designated “observers” of the negotiations. This is where all of the official negotiations, side events, and meetings take place, as opposed to the “Green Zone,” which is open to the public, and houses pavilions and events for non-governmental organizations, business groups, and civil society groups.

It is not yet clear what the cause of the fire was or how it will affect the home sprint of the conference.

Outside of the venue, a light rain was falling.

Emily Pontecorvo

Emily Pontecorvo

Emily is a founding staff writer at Heatmap. Previously she was a staff writer at the nonprofit climate journalism outlet Grist, where she covered all aspects of decarbonization, from clean energy to electrified buildings to carbon dioxide removal.

