Sign In or Create an Account.

By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy

Sparks

AI’s Stumbles Are Tripping Up Energy Stocks

The market is reeling from a trio of worrisome data center announcements.

Matthew Zeitlin
12/12/2025
Natural gas.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

The AI industry coughed and the power industry is getting a cold.

The S&P 500 hit a record high on Thursday afternoon, but in the cold light of Friday, several artificial intelligence-related companies are feeling a chill. A trio of stories in the data center and semiconductor industry revealed dented market optimism, driving the tech-heavy NASDAQ 100 down almost 2% in Friday afternoon trading, and several energy-related stocks are down even more.

Here’s what’s happening:

  • Bloomberg reported Friday that Oracle, which is helping lead the data center buildout for OpenAI and has become a poster boy for the stock market fluctuations of the whole sector, pushed back the projected completion dates for some of its projects from 2027 to 2028. The delays are due to “labor and material shortages,” sources familiar with the matter said.
  • Also on Friday, Fermi, the data center developer founded by former Energy Secretary and Texas Governor Rick Perry, said in a regulatory filing that one of the companies that had been planning to rent space to was “terminating” its agreement to fund up to $150 million of construction costs. Fermi went public in October and announced plans later that month to order four nuclear reactors to power its data centers. Earlier, the company had said that it had signed a “non-binding letter of intent” with the tenant to lease a portion of its planned data center, which it followed up with a November agreement to help fund construction. Fermi shares are down more than a third in early Friday afternoon trading, and have fallen by around two-thirds since their post IPO high.
  • Finally the chip designer Broadcom, which sells chips to AI giants including Google and OpenAI, reported earnings on Thursday that exceeded analyst expectations for revenue, but the stock dipped nevertheless as the company’s $73 billion backlog of chip orders for the next year and a half “disappointed some investors,” Bloomberg reported. Analysts also attributed the sell-off to Broadcom’s AI-specific processors having smaller gross margins than the rest of its business. Broadcom shares are down over 11% in Friday afternoon trading.

Taken together, the three stories look like an AI slowdown, at least compared to the most optimistic forecasts for growth. If so, expectations of how much power these data centers need will also have to come down a bit. That has led to notable stock dips for companies across the power sector, especially independent power producers that own power plants, many of whose shares have risen sharply in the past year or two.

Shares in NRG were down around 4.5% on the day on Friday afternoon; nuclear-heavy Constellation Energy was down over 6%; Talen Energy, which owns a portfolio of nuclear and fossil fuel plants, was down almost 3% and Vistra was down 2%. Shares in GE Vernova, which is expanding its gas turbine manufacturing capacity to meet high expected demand for power, were down over 3.5%.

It’s not just traditional power companies that are catching this AI chill — renewables are shivering, as well. American solar manufacturer First Solar is down over 5%, while solar manufacturing and development company Canadian Solar is down over almost 9%.

Shares of Blue Owl, the investment firm that is helping to fund the big tech data center buildout, were down almost 4%.

The fates of all these companies are deeply intertwined. As Heatmap contributor Advait Arun wrote recently, ”The commercial potential of next-generation energy technologies such as advanced nuclear, batteries, and grid-enhancing applications now hinge on the speed and scale of the AI buildout.” Many AI-related companies are either invested in or lend to each other, meaning that a stumble that looks small initially could quickly cascade.

The power industry has seen these types of AI-optimism hiccups before, however. In January, several power companies swooned after Chinese AI company DeepSeek released an open source, compute-efficient large language model comparable to the most advanced models developed by U.S. labs.

Constellation’s stock price, for example, fell as much as 20% in response to the “DeepSeek Moment,” but are up over 45% this year, even factoring in today’s fall. GE Vernova shares have doubled in value this year.

So it looks like the power sector will still have something to celebrate at the end of this year, even if the celebrations are slightly less warm than they might have been.

Matthew Zeitlin profile image

Matthew Zeitlin

Matthew is a correspondent at Heatmap. Previously he was an economics reporter at Grid, where he covered macroeconomics and energy, and a business reporter at BuzzFeed News, where he covered finance. He has written for The New York Times, the Guardian, Barron's, and New York Magazine.

You’re out of free articles.

Subscribe today to experience Heatmap’s expert analysis  of climate change, clean energy, and sustainability.
To continue reading
Create a free account or sign in to unlock more free articles.
Continue with Google
or
Please enter an email address
Continue
By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy
Or try a month of unlimited access to Heatmap for free
Sparks

How Lawmakers, Google, and a Former Regulator Think the Grid Will Change

Plus more insights from Heatmap’s latest event Washington, D.C.

Benjy Sachs
12/11/2025
Heatmap's DC event.
Heatmap Illustration/Mariah Miranda

At Heatmap’s event, “Supercharging the Grid,” two members of the House of Representatives — a California Democrat and a Colorado Republican — talked about their shared political fight to loosen implementation of the National Environmental Policy Act to accelerate energy deployment.

Representatives Gabe Evans and Scott Peters spoke with Heatmap’s Robinson Meyer at the Washington, D.C., gathering about how permitting reform is faring in Congress.

Keep reading... Show less
Sparks

The Solar Industry Is Begging Congress for Help With Trump

A letter from the Solar Energy Industries Association describes the administration’s “nearly complete moratorium on permitting.”

Jael Holzman
12/04/2025
Doug Burgum and Donald Trump.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images, Library of Congress

A major solar energy trade group now says the Trump administration is refusing to do even routine work to permit solar projects on private lands — and that the situation has become so dire for the industry, lawmakers discussing permitting reform in Congress should intervene.

The Solar Energy Industries Association on Thursday published a letter it sent to top congressional leaders of both parties asserting that a July memo from Interior Secretary Doug Burgum mandating “elevated” review for renewables project decisions instead resulted in “a nearly complete moratorium on permitting for any project in which the Department of Interior may play a role, on both federal and private land, no matter how minor.” The letter was signed by more than 140 solar companies, including large players EDF Power Solutions, RES, and VDE Americas.

Keep reading... Show less
Blue
Sparks

Catherine Cortez Masto on Critical Minerals, Climate Policy, and the Technology of the Future

The senator spoke at a Heatmap event in Washington, D.C. last week about the state of U.S. manufacturing.

Benjy Sachs
11/26/2025
Senator Cortez Masto
Heatmap

At Heatmap’s event, “Onshoring the Electric Revolution,” held last week in Washington, D.C. every guest agreed: The U.S. is falling behind in the race to build the technologies of the future.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, a Democrat who sits on the Senate’s energy and natural resources committee, expressed frustration with the Trump administration rolling back policies in the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act meant to support critical minerals companies. “If we want to, in this country, lead in 21st century technology, why aren’t we starting with the extraction of the critical minerals that we need for that technology?” she asked.

Keep reading... Show less
Green