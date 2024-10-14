Sign In or Create an Account.

By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy

Climate

China Unveiled Another Massive Wind Turbine

On offshore giants, cheap EVs, and heat tolerant coral

Jessica Hullinger
10/14/2024
China Unveiled Another Massive Wind Turbine
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: The U.K. government is warning people to prepare for flooding this winter • Hurricane forecasters are keeping a watchful eye on another storm lurking in the Atlantic • The Orionid meteor shower will peak this week, but a bright moon is likely to reduce visibility.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Report: Hurricanes don’t change GOP lawmakers’ views on climate

Despite two back-to-back devastating, record-breaking hurricanes in the southeast in recent weeks, Republican lawmakers are not considering pushing for more government action on climate change, E&E News reported. The outlet contacted 42 members of the House and Senate, “asking if they believed the severity of the storms were exacerbated by global warming and if those storms would motivate lawmakers to endorse reducing greenhouse gas emissions — many of them from burning fossil fuels — that scientists call the major cause of climate change.” Just three of the politicians responded, and none of them were willing to connect the storms’ severity to climate change, let alone fossil fuel emissions.

2. Carmakers show of low-cost EVs at Paris Auto Show

The Paris Auto Show, the largest car show in Europe, kicks off today. The focus this year is on low-cost electric vehicles as some governments cut their EV subsidies, EU emissions standards loom next year, and European manufacturers try to compete against Chinese rivals. Some new models to know about, and their European price tags:

  • Renault: The R4 (€35,000) and R5 (€25,000), the Dacia Bigster SUV, and a prototype for the electric Twingo (€20,000)
  • Stellantis: The Leapmotor B10 SUV (expected for less than €37,000), and Citroën C3 Aircross compact SUV (€27,400)
  • BYD: The electric Sea Lion 07 SUV, which will rival the Tesla Model Y

Nine Chinese brands will be unveiling their latest models, Reutersreported, and BYD will have the largest presence.

The Renault R4 Renault

3. Study: Selective breeding can boost coral heat tolerance

The first attempt to selectively breed adult coral to be more tolerant to heat looks like it was a success. In a study published today in the journal Nature Communications, researchers found that selecting parent colonies for high heat increased the heat tolerance of adult offspring. “Our finding on the heritability of coral heat tolerance indicates that selective breeding could be a viable tool to improve population resilience,” the researchers wrote. But they also warned that the tolerance they selected for is unlikely to be enough to keep up with the pace of global warming. They call for further research to scale and optimize selective coral breeding.

4. China unveils world’s first 26 MW offshore wind turbine

Chinese company Dongfang Electric Corp. over the weekend announced it has built a new offshore wind turbine with a power-producing capacity (26 megawatts) that is 31% bigger than its nearest competitor (18 MW), and “surpasses even the largest models announced but not yet constructed,” Bloombergreported. Big turbines that generate lots of power can reduce the costs of offshore wind operations by limiting the amount of equipment needed. China is a leader in both offshore wind installations and large turbines. Last week another Chinese company, CRRC Corp., said it had made the world’s largest floating offshore wind turbine, with “a diameter of 260 meters and a swept area of 53,100 square meters, roughly the size of seven standard soccer fields.”

5. Biden administration to designate Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary

The White House today will commemorate the designation of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary, a 4,543-square-mile area of ocean off the coast of California that is to be protected from oil and gas drilling and mining. The sanctuary will be the third largest in the U.S., and the first to be led by Indigenous people, the Northern Chumash Tribe. NPR noted that the protected area is smaller than initially proposed in order to accommodate potential offshore wind operations and subsea electrical transmission cables, but NOAA said it “will consider a potential expansion of the sanctuary in the coming years, after transmission cables have been laid.”

Chumash Sanctuary

THE KICKER

“I’m sure when we went from buggies to cars people complained about that. It’s a transition.”–Andy Edmondson, a school superintendent in Illinois, on community skepticism around electric school buses.

Yellow
Jessica Hullinger profile image

Jessica Hullinger

Jessica Hullinger is a freelance writer and editor who likes to think deeply about climate science and sustainability. She previously served as Global Deputy Editor for The Week, and her writing has been featured in publications including Fast Company, Popular Science, and Fortune. Jessica is originally from Indiana but lives in London.

You’re out of free articles.

Subscribe today to experience Heatmap’s expert analysis  of climate change, clean energy, and sustainability.
To continue reading
Create a free account or sign in to unlock more free articles.
Continue with Google
or
Please enter an email address
Continue
By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy
Or try a month of unlimited access to Heatmap for free
Climate

New Research Spells Trouble For Blue Hydrogen in Texas

Where natural gas comes from matters for hydrogen production.

Emily Pontecorvo
10/14/2024
Texas pollution.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Oil giants Exxon and Chevron are among a group of energy companies that could receive up to $1.2 billion in federal grants to make so-called “clean” hydrogen in Texas. Their proposal to produce the clean-burning fuel using natural gas and carbon capture, in addition to other methods, was selected by the Biden administration a year ago to become one of the country’s seven clean hydrogen hubs. But a trio of researchers at the University of Texas at Austin just showed that there’s a dirty paradox at the heart of the plan.

In a study published in the journal Nature Energy on Monday, the researchers show that upstream emissions in the natural gas supply chain in Texas are so high that it’s essentially impossible to make hydrogen from it that would meet federal standards for “clean” hydrogen. But, the authors warn, the government’s proposed method for measuring the carbon intensity of hydrogen overlooks these emissions. That means these Texas hydrogen projects could get millions in public funding in the name of tackling climate change, all while making the problem worse.

Keep reading...Show less
Economy

You’ve Seen Taylor Krause on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Now Read Her Policy Paper.

The RMI federal policy manager and reality show star has some considered opinions on hydrogen.

Robinson Meyer
10/14/2024
Taylor Krause.
Heatmap Illustration/Netflix, Getty Images

Millions of Americans first met Washington, D.C., resident Taylor Krause when she appeared on Netflix’s dating show “Love Is Blind.” The series frames getting engaged as a type of matching problem, where contestants talk to each other, fall in love, and get engaged before they meet each other in person.

But here at Heatmap, we know Krause’s work because of a different type of matching problem: How to match clean hydrogen makers with new sources of clean electricity?

Keep reading...Show less
Blue
Technology

As Disasters Strike, Investors Turn to Adaptation Tech

The more Hurricanes Helene and Milton we get, the harder it is to ignore the need.

Katie Brigham
10/11/2024
Money and disasters.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

As the southeastern U.S. recovers from hurricanes Helene and Milton, the destruction the storms have left behind serves to underline the obvious: The need for technologies that support climate change adaptation and resilience is both real and urgent. And while nearly all the money in climate finance still flows into mitigation tech, which seeks to lower emissions to alleviate tomorrow’s harm, at long last, there are signs that interest and funding for the adaptation space is picking up.

The emergence and success of climate resilience advisory and investment firms such as Tailwind Climate and The Lightsmith Group are two signs of this shift. Founded just last year, Tailwind recently published a taxonomy of activities and financing across the various sectors of adaptation and resilience solutions to help clients understand opportunity areas in the space. Next year, the firm’s co-founder Katie MacDonald told me, Tailwind will likely begin raising its first fund. It’s already invested in one company, UK-based Cryogenx, which makes a portable cooling vest to rapidly reduce the temperature of patients experiencing heatstroke.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue