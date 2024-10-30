5 Takeaways From an Actually Pretty Solid Quarter for EV Sales

You’re out of free articles.
The vibes are shifting yet again.
Stop me if you’ve heard this one already, but the supposed EV sales slump isn’t real. The overall growth rate has slowed somewhat, crushing any fantasy that America would accelerate to mostly electric driving in just a few years. But electric vehicles sales have been steadily rising amid a negative narrative, and they rose yet again in the third quarter of 2024.
Carmakers sold 346,309 of them from July to September, a 5% increase over the second quarter of this year and an 11% jump year-over-year. EVs reached 8.9% of all vehicles sold in America in the third quarter, prompting Cox Automotive (which owns Kelley Blue Book) to opine that 10% looks well within reach.
A look inside the numbers behind the news tells us a few important things about the state of EVs.
A lightning rod on wheels, the Cybertruck became a focal point for the anger and contempt lots of very online people feel toward Elon Musk and his support for Donald Trump. But as I noted a year ago for Heatmap, plenty of people want this car — either out of genuine affection for what it is and what it can do, or for the political statement they can make by owning one.
The numbers don’t lie. Despite a slow start, Tesla sold 16,692 Cybertrucks during the third quarter. That made it the number three EV in America behind Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3. The Cybertruck’s emergence, combined with better sales by a refreshed Model 3, helped to stop a slide at Tesla earlier this year caused by falling sales of the aging Models S, X, and Y.
As Tesla goes, so goes today’s EV market. Its slump in 2024 had hampered the growth of the industry at large; a rumored update to the industry-leading Model Y would be a shot in the arm for everybody. Yet even with Tesla stabilizing, Elon Musk’s dominance isn’t what it once was. The company’s market share, which hovered in the 70% range in 2019 and 2020, has fallen below 50%. With a growing slate of competitors, it may never cross above that threshold again.
Korean brands Hyundai and Kia had been the non-Tesla success story of the past year-plus, with American EV shoppers falling in love with the quirky Hyundai Ioniq 5 in particular. But General Motors seized second place in Q3 as some of its plans finally came to fruition. Chevy sold nearly 8,000 Blazer EVs and almost 10,000 Equinox EVs last quarter. That latter figure is particularly impressive given that the $35,000 base-level Equinox, which could fall below $30,000 after incentives, didn’t hit the market until October. The Cadillac Lyric found a niche. Even the preposterous GMC Hummer EV saw a big sales bump.
GM’s solid numbers don’t include the remarkable success of its partnership with Honda, who borrowed GM’s Ultium platform to build its first American EV, the Prologue. That vehicle sold 12,644 in the third quarter, outpacing GM’s own EV crossovers. (Perhaps the legion of loyal Honda buyers in America were just waiting for the brand to sell them an electric car.)
Chevy and Honda’s success came at the expense of some brands whose electric crossovers aren’t quite so new and exciting anymore. The Ioniq 5 dropped a tiny bit compared to the third quarter of 2023, just 0.5%. However, Ford’s Mustang Mach-E dropped by nearly 10% year over year, while the Volkswagen ID.4 tumbled by 57.8%.
Speaking of Ford, it wasn’t all bad news for GM’s rival. Ford’s EV division did better than Wall Street expected. Overall sales actually rose, with gains from the E-transit van and F-150 Lightning pickup truck balancing out falling numbers from the Mustang Mach-E. Even so, Ford is losing billions of dollars on its electric vehicles. The blue oval brand faces a double challenge: It needs to get a new EV on sale to juice sales while figuring out how to dramatically cut manufacturing costs.
Watch any car commercial and you’ll be reminded that incentives aren’t the sole domain of EVs. Brands and dealerships offer all kinds of rebates and discounts to move gasoline cars off the lot. Yet because of the size of the federal and state tax credits and rebates for buying electric, those incentives retain an outsized impact on sales. Cox points out that incentives made up 12% of the average price of an EV sold in the third quarter of this year, compared to just above 7% for other kinds of cars.
What’s especially dramatic, though, is the incentive-driven rise of the leased EV. Overall, Americans lease just over 20% of their new cars, not far from where the figure stood two years ago. At the end of 2022, less than 10% of Americans who got a new EV leased it. But in December of that year, the federal government announced many EVs that weren’t ineligible for tax credits when purchased outright would be eligible for those incentives if people leased them. Cox’s chart paints a stark picture, showing leases rocketing from about 9% to 43% of EV sales.
In their own EV makeup, that is. There are six car brands that have 10% of their U.S. sales or more from EVs: Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Jaguar, Audi, and Cadillac — luxury brands all — are five of them. (The other is Mini.)
This makes perfect sense, of course. Luxury brands sell fewer vehicles overall, so it’s easier for EVs to make a big dent in sales. They sell expensive cars, which makes it easier for buyers to swallow the higher cost of EVs. Their drivers have always been more likely to lease cars, even before leasing EVs in particular became so appealing.
In sum, it means that the luxury car brands — while selling fewer overall EVs than Chevy and Honda will eventually sell — will be the first to experience what it’s like for a legacy car brand when the scales tip to more EVs than not.
Andrew Moseman has covered science, technology, and transportation for publications such as The Atlantic, Inverse, Insider, Outside, and MIT Technology Review. He was previously digital director of Popular Mechanics and now serves as online communications editor at Caltech. He is based in Los Angeles.
On floating offshore wind, a new ‘Lancet’ report, and collectible footwear.
Current conditions:At least 51 people were killed by flash floods in Spain yesterday • Rapidly intensifying Super Typhoon Kong-rey is barreling toward Taiwan • Mount Fuji has yet to see snow this year, marking the latest date the mountain has been bare in 130 years.
British medical journal
The Lancet’s annual report tracking climate change and public health paints a stark picture of worsening heat-related deaths, food insecurity, and exposure to life-threatening diseases. The authors find that 10 of their 15 indicators for climate change-related health hazards “reached concerning new records.” These impacts are, of course, not hitting everyone equally. Heat-related deaths among people over 65 were 167% higher last year than in the 1990s. The global population also lost 6% more sleep due to heat than the average between 1986 and 2005, with the worst impacts seen in the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa.
The authors warn that that oil and gas companies are reinforcing global dependence on their product. “The relentless expansion of fossil fuels and record-breaking greenhouse gas emissions compounds these dangerous health impacts, and is threatening to reverse the limited progress made so far and put a healthy future further out of reach,” Marina Romanello, executive director of the Lancet Countdown told The Guardian.
An offshore wind lease sale in the Gulf of Maine yesterday ended with two bidders offering a combined $22 million for the rights to develop projects on four ocean tracts. While that’s only half of the leases that were up for sale, the results were better than many local advocates had hoped for considering the uncertainty for the industry related to the upcoming election. As Heatmap’s Matthew Zeitlin has written, “Trump has special contempt for wind energy in all its forms — to him, all wind turbines are bird murderers, but offshore turbines are especially deadly.” Trump has promised to shut down the industry on “day one.”
If fully developed, the leases could generate 6.8 gigawatts of electricity, or enough to power about 2.3 million homes, according to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. But that part of the ocean is deep, and the projects will need to utilize still-nascent floating offshore wind technology.
The Biden administration announced the winners of the Clean Ports program on Tuesday, a $3 billion grant program created by the Inflation Reduction Act to reduce toxic air pollution and carbon emissions at the nation’s shipping hubs. The 55 grants across 27 states and territories will support the electrification of cargo handling equipment, drayage trucks, trains, and ferries, as well as solar power projects and EV charging infrastructure. The projects are expected to cut more than 3 million metric tons of CO2 over the first 10 years of implementation. For context, the three largest U.S. ports emitted more than 2.5 million tons of CO2 in 2019.
A report from the American Lung Association published this morning highlights the potential for satellites to improve our understanding of air quality. New methods for translating measurements of various gases and particles into estimates of ground-level pollution can help fill data gaps in communities that don’t have local air quality monitoring systems. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. counties lack monitoring stations, the report says, whether due to cost constraints, low population density, or rapid land use change. The authors identified 300 counties with incomplete or no monitoring data that likely had unhealthy levels of air pollution in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
The indefatigable Ben Elgin at Bloomberg has uncovered yet another problem in the carbon market. Twenty years ago, Nike created millions of carbon credits tied to the sneaker brand’s efforts to stop using sulfur hexafluoride, a powerful greenhouse gas that was previously pumped into its soles. Now, ACR, formerly known as the American Carbon Registry, has disclosed that more than a million of those credits are in its “buffer pool,” which is supposed to provide insurance for buyers. If a forestry project in the registry burns, for example, credits set aside in the buffer pool can be cancelled to make up for the loss.
But Nike’s credits were basically meaningless to begin with — the decision to change the shoes had nothing to do with the carbon market, Nike confirmed to Bloomberg — and they’re even more meaningless 20 years later. “It was a somewhat notorious project for those of us in the North American carbon market 15 years ago,” Derik Broekhoff, a senior scientist at the Stockholm Environment Institute, told Elgin.
Driverless Waymo vehicles now complete more than 150,000 passenger trips per week. “If ‘driverless Waymo car’ were a transit system, it would be the nation’s 11th most used, between Miami Metrorail and the Staten Island Railway,” according to NYU Stern professor Arpit Gupta.
A self-driving Waymo on the streets of Los Angeles. Mario Tama/Getty Images
It’s not a thermal battery, but it’s also not not one.
Decarbonizing industrial processes such as paper and pulp production, chemical manufacturing, or food processing is a tough sell. As it so often goes, that’s largely due to the efficacy and low cost of natural gas, which can cheaply and efficiently provide the high heat required for these industries. But a number of innovative battery companies are looking to shake up that dynamic, and the latest, Redoxblox, just gained a big vote of confidence.
Today, the San Diego-based startup announced the close of its $40.7 million Series A round, which it raised in two tranches. The first $9.4 million tranche, back in 2022, was led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from Breakthrough Energy Ventures. The latest $31.3 million raise, announced today, was led by the climate tech investor Prelude Ventures, with participation from Imperative Ventures and New System Ventures, alongside BEV and Khosla. While Redoxblox didn’t respond to an inquiry about why it raised these two tranches so far apart, an SEC filing reveals that the company initially aimed to raise $22.4 million in 2022, indicating that it fell far short of its original goal.
Now though, the company looks poised for growth, and has announced the appointment of a new CEO, Pasquale Romano, formerly the CEO of ChargePoint, which operates a network of EV charging stations.
Redoxblox’s technology is known as “thermochemical energy storage,” as the system stores energy both chemically and as heat. “What the founders have discovered is a real scientific breakthrough,” Scott McNally, the company’s vice president of development, told me. He said that Redoxblox is mistakenly lumped in with thermal storage startups such as Rondo or Antora all the time. But the company’s thermochemical solution is a new class of energy storage entirely. “Yes, we store energy as heat, but we also store energy in chemical bonds. That's why fossil fuels are so widely adopted, is because the amount of energy contained in a chemical bond is enormous,” McNally explained. This allows Redoxblox to achieve both very high energy density and very high temperatures.
The system uses grid electricity to charge when prices are low or when there’s excess renewable generation. As electricity passes through the company’s proprietary metal oxide storage pellets, they’re resistively heated (like a toaster!) up to 1,500 degrees Celsius. When they hit a certain temperature, this drives a “redox reaction,” which is a kind of reaction in which electrons are transferred between two substances. In Redoxblox’s case, the pellets release pure oxygen gas and absorb heat, which is stored as chemical energy. To discharge that heat, a pump blows air across the hot pellets; as the air heats up and the pellets absorb oxygen from it, that oxygen-depleted air can then be delivered as heat to power various industrial processes or to gas turbines to generate electricity.
The redox reaction the company relies upon has been understood since the 1800s — what’s exciting is the proprietary metal oxide the company’s founders discovered, which can cycle through this reaction again and again. “The problem with fossil fuels is you can't take a lump of ash from burning coal, run electricity through it, and make coal again. But with this, you actually can,” McNally told me. “We've cycled our material through that more than 1,000 times with no loss of energy density, no degradation.”
Redoxblox’s Series A funding comes in addition to about $17 million in non-dilutive capital that the company has already received from an ARPA-E grant, as well as more recent grants from the Department of Energy and the California Energy Commission, which will go towards building the company's first industrial demonstration projects. The $6.7 million DOE grant supports RedoxBlox’s partnership with Dow Chemicals, in which the startup will retrofit a gas-fired steam boiler with its thermochemical battery at Dow’s manufacturing plant in Charleston, West Virginia. And the CEC grant will support the buildout of a 3 megawatt-hour long-duration energy storage system for UC San Diego’s medical campus, which will provide 24 hours of electricity in the case of a power outage.
Romano told me that Redoxblox also has partnerships with a paper mill and a dairy production operation in Europe, where natural gas is magnitudes more expensive, and thus the startup’s technology is much more economically competitive. Ultimately of course, Redoxblox wants to be cheaper than natural gas in the U.S., which Romano said currently sits at about 3.6 cents per kilowatt-hour.
However, this technology is not yet likely to make much of a dent in the highest temperature industrial heating applications, such as steel and cement manufacturing or certain chemical production processes. While Redoxblox’s tech would theoretically work for these industries, the energy demands would be astronomical.
The company is targeting its first commercialized product in 2026, which will fit inside a shipping container and store up to 20 megawatt-hours of energy at 95% efficiency. Multiple units can be combined to meet the needs of larger facilities, and McNally told me that they’re not necessarily targeting any one specific industry at the moment. As he put it, “We're just targeting anybody that uses natural gas that wants to decarbonize at, in many cases, a lower cost than fossil fuels.”
Rob and Jesse do a pre-election power hour.
It’s all happening. The presidential election is a week away, and our cohost Jesse Jenkins is back from vacation. There is so much to talk about in the world of decarbonization and energy. So we tried to catch up on all of it. Are EV sales starting to rebound in the U.S.? What’s up with the Cybertruck? And what about Senator Joe Manchin’s permitting reform bill?
On this week’s episode of Shift Key, Jesse and Rob attempt to discuss all those questions and more. Peak oil demand — the IRA’s focus on manufacturing — the emerging political economy of decarbonization — we hit it all. Or we try to, at least. Shift Key is hosted by Robinson Meyer, the founding executive editor of Heatmap, and Jesse Jenkins, a professor of energy systems engineering at Princeton University.
Subscribe to “Shift Key” and find this episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, or wherever you get your podcasts.
You can also add the show’s RSS feed to your podcast app to follow us directly.
Here is an excerpt from our conversation:
Robinson Meyer: I want to do a branching pass here for a second. If Trump wins and Republicans want to pass [the Manchin-Barrasso permitting] bill, I think Democrats should take them up on it. Because all the changes to the oil and gas regime — almost all the changes to the oil and gas permitting regime that are contemplated by the bill will be done by a Trump administration. They could be done through executive action, or through a helpful Congress in a Trump administration. But the transmission stuff can’t be. So you might as well take the transmission tailwind and then just do the stuff that a Trump administration can do anyway.
To be clear here, when you talk to the modelers — not Jesse, other modelers — they say that the expansion oil and gas that happened during Trump would dwarf any sense of the changes contemplated by the bill. If Harris wins, then I think we have the real conversation about whether this bill makes sense for Democrats. But if Trump wins, I think, number one, Republicans aren’t going to be interested in passing the bill. But if they are interested, Democrats should take them up on it.
Jesse Jenkins: Yeah, so you have kind of a narrow range of circumstances where this bill might be considered seriously in a lame duck, right? I think you’re right that if Trump wins somehow they’re going to offer it, Republicans are going to offer it, that’s an interesting deal for Democrats. I just don’t think that’s too likely.
I think the most likely scenario where this bill is taken seriously is if Harris wins and if the House and Senate are split. Whether they flip sides or whatever the control looks like, going forward, if the Democrats have the House and the Republicans have the Senate, or vice versa, this could be the type of bipartisan bill that is sort of the best deal on the table that, that might be able to get through regular order — that’s, this bill would require 60 votes to get past the filibuster in the Senate.
So you know, it by nature has to be bipartisan. And by definition, at this stage, a bipartisan bill is going to have some things that climate advocates really don’t like. And if it has enough that outweighs that, that’ll be the serious question.
This episode of Shift Key is sponsored by …
Watershed’s climate data engine helps companies measure and reduce their emissions, turning the data they already have into an audit-ready carbon footprint backed by the latest climate science. Get the sustainability data you need in weeks, not months. Learn more at watershed.com.
As a global leader in PV and ESS solutions, Sungrow invests heavily in research and development, constantly pushing the boundaries of solar and battery inverter technology. Discover why Sungrow is the essential component of the clean energy transition by visiting sungrowpower.com.
Intersolar & Energy Storage North America is the premier U.S.-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. To learn more, visit intersolar.us.
Music for Shift Key is by Adam Kromelow.