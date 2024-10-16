Welcome to the Age of Electricity

You’re out of free articles.
On the IEA’s World Energy Outlook, power plant emissions, and Honda’s surprise
Current conditions: Snow is falling in the mountains of North Carolina, where many are still without power • Severe weather warnings are in effect for nearly half of Australia • A coral bleaching alert has been issued for the eastern Caribbean, where the coral face a risk of “near complete mortality” due to high ocean temperatures.
The world is entering the “Age of Electricity,” with low-emission energy sources on track to generate more than half of the world’s electricity by the end of the decade, according to the International Energy Agency’s new World Energy Outlook. The report examines how the energy transition would look in three different scenarios: following current energy and climate policies, fulfilling all announced climate commitments, and achieving net zero emissions by 2050. “The energy outlook is complex, multifaceted and defies a single view on how the future might unfold,” the report says. Some facts and figures:
Global energy-related CO2 emissions in different scenarios.IEA
The IEA’s report says the world should certainly be concerned about rising electricity demand overall, but it also conveys that perhaps we should all just calm down when it comes to data center load growth driven by the rise of generative artificial intelligence, wrote Heatmap’s Katie Brigham. The report demonstrates that on a global scale, data centers are pretty trivial compared to, say, the uptick in electric vehicle adoption or increased demand for cooling. By 2030 in the base case scenario, the IEA projects that data centers will account for less than 10% of global electricity demand growth, which is roughly equal to demand growth from desalination technologies, which we see much less hand-wringing about. By comparison, the combination of rising temperatures and rising incomes could create over 1,200 terawatt-hours of additional cooling demand by 2035, more than the entire Middle East’s electricity use.
Ninety-two people are still missing in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene, Gov. Roy Cooper, said yesterday. So far 95 storm-related deaths have been confirmed in the state, and thousands of people are still without power and other basic amenities. Nearly 600 roads are still closed, though this represents an improvement on the 1,200 that were closed immediately after the storm swept through the state three weeks ago. More than $99 million has been paid out in individual FEMA aid. Meanwhile, the U.S. Small Business Administration’s disaster loan program has been drained of funds after Helene. “Until Congress appropriates additional funds, the SBA is pausing new loan offers for its direct, low-interest, long-term loans to disaster survivors,” the SBA said. Congress is currently in recess, and won’t return until after the presidential election.
Emissions from America’s power plants fell 7% last year compared to 2022, according to the EPA’s annual Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program. The analysis looks at reported emissions from more than 8,100 industrial facilities across the country. When compared to 2011 emissions from power plants, last year’s levels were 34% lower, “reflecting the long-term shifts in power sector fuel-stock from coal to natural gas.” On the flip side, emissions from oil and gas operations are rising. They were up 1.4% last year compared to 2022 and 16.4% on 2016 levels. For the ninth year in a row, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant was the country’s largest single producer of greenhouse gas pollution in 2023.
Honda has surprised analysts with its remarkable Q3 EV sales. The Honda Prologue, which only entered the U.S. market this year, was the fifth best-selling EV in the country. More than 12,600 of the all-electric SUVs were sold in the last three months. “Honda has been seen as a huge EV laggard for several years,” wrote Zachary Shahan at CleanTechnica. But its “reputation as a leader in fuel efficiency and hybrids made it an easy sell to get customers into its first serious full electric vehicle.” Patrick George at Inside EVsagreed: “This is a nice outcome for Honda's first modern EV, but perhaps it's not too surprising. American car buyers still tend to equate Honda and Toyota with being ‘green’ car companies since both were such pioneers in the hybrid arena.”
Honda
Research suggests that simply exposing people to climate change conspiracy theories can make them significantly less likely to believe the scientific community agrees that humans are causing climate change, and less likely to engage in pro-environmental behavior.
Jessica Hullinger is a freelance writer and editor who likes to think deeply about climate science and sustainability. She previously served as Global Deputy Editor for The Week, and her writing has been featured in publications including Fast Company, Popular Science, and Fortune. Jessica is originally from Indiana but lives in London.
The week’s biggest fights around renewable energy.
1. San Diego County, California – The battery backlash just got stronger after the city of Escondido, California, indefinitely banned permits to the entire sector in reaction to a battery fire last month.
2. Waldo County, Maine – The potential first floating offshore wind assembly site in America is now one step further in the permitting process, after Maine’s Department of Transportation released a pre-application alternatives analysis required for federal environmental reviews.
3. Dickinson County, Kansas – This one county may be a bellwether for future problems in Kansas, a state with many existing wind farms — and even more potential — but also a lot of opposition.
4. Washoe County, Nevada – The company behind the Burning Man festival will be acquiring nearby geothermal energy leases, in a settlement resolving litigation that had the high-profile naturalist escape challenging access to a renewable energy resource.
Here’s what else we’re watching right now…
In North Carolina, the Kerr Lake Solar project proposed by Cypress Creek Renewables is facing its own apparent local onslaught at community meetings.
In California, Capstone and Eurowind Energy are seeking permission to build a long-duration battery storage facility in Alameda County.
In New Jersey, a coalition of shore towns and opposition groups fighting the EDF-Shell Atlantic Shores offshore wind farm have issued a new missive criticizing state financial benefits to the project.
In New York, the town of Oyster Bay looks like it’ll be extending its moratorium on BESS for at least another six months.
In Pennsylvania, a Pivot Energy solar farm also has some local organizing in the way.
Why alarm bells are ringing in the renewable energy ecosystem, plus more policy news.
IRA on the mind – The renewable energy ecosystem is starting to really sound alarm bells about the November election and the risks of what they’re calling a “clean energy plan repeal” – e.g. scrapping IRA credits and carbon pollution rules.
No Golden climate bill – However, if Kamala Harris and the Democrats do win in November, I’m bearish on the odds of another big piece of renewables stimulus passing through Congress next term.
Data center moratoriums – Energy demand for tech may be a driver of renewables development across the country, but data centers are starting to face moratoria fights of their own.
Here’s what else we’re watching…
In Illinois, the Solar Energy Industries Association and American Clean Power are rallying behind comprehensive decarb stimulus legislation.
In Louisiana, voters going to the polls will decide whether to increase revenues from offshore energy – including wind – that go to coastal restoration.
And more from my conversation with Ray Long, president and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy
This week’s conversation is with Ray Long, president and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy, or ACORE. A representative of one of Washington’s most influential climate tech policy trade groups, Long is also a seasoned veteran of the energy sector across fossil and carbon-free power and now an industry thought leader based in Washington. I caught up with him at ACORE’s Grid Forum last week and asked him how companies are doing against NIMBYs.
Developers of gas infrastructure – are they spending more, less, or the same as renewable energy developers on community engagement? Who spends more on community engagement?
I just don’t know. I have no idea. It’s hard to gauge. And let’s talk about why – each company doesn’t disclose how much they spend on community engagement. You know, it’s not like you can go see who is registered to lobby in different areas, it’s not clear. I suppose you could go back after the fact and look at community benefit funds and those sorts of things that get put together but I’m just not sure if that’ll give you the snapshot that you’re looking for.
I’m curious if you feel if developers in renewable energy are spending enough of their capital on getting the consent of host communities.
Having worked for a renewable developer I can only speak from the perspective of the experience I had there. My sense is, across the industry, you’ve got different levels of companies that have different levels of sophistication and different levels of capabilities to do those things. And I’ll say this: even the sophisticated companies that are going in early, having the conversations and doing all the things that I would say would be a strategic way to getting it done… even they’re running into opposition. I don’t think it’s really any different than some of the fossil plants in my experience where there has been politicization.
Given the various degrees of sophistication and the various degrees of capacity, how would you score the renewable energy industry’s success rate at dealing with project opposition?
One of the places you can look at data is NEPA – the environmental impact statements. You know that NEPA impacts wind, solar, transmission, and fossil. Stanford [University] did this really interesting study where they looked back 10 years and they pulled all the environmental impact statements that had been submitted and then they graphed it, and they looked at it from the standpoint of which projects had been delayed, litigated, and ultimately canceled. Going in, if you go into Democratic offices and you talk to them in Washington, the impression a lot of us had was, I’d guess fossil projects would be the first. They’d be delayed the most, litigated the most, canceled the most. But it wasn’t. It was solar, wind… fossil’s fourth. That study was fascinating. That’s one of those things making the rounds now on the Hill as Democratic offices are considering the permitting and transmission bill.
But so many of these projects don’t require a NEPA review. How is the industry doing when it comes to dealing with the local county clerks?
I think it really depends on which technology, which company is going in. What’s their approach to it. It’s really hard to give a grade to the industry as a whole.
What would you say to a developer on best practices for community engagement in your view?
Number one, go into a community as soon as you think you have a project you’re going into. Start to talk to local people there about what their interests are and understand why. You’ve got to have a sense of curiosity, and develop an understanding of what people’s motivators are.
The second thing is hire local. Get some local people that you’re going to work with, who understand the community and can best advise you on it.
The third thing is, as you look to pull your project together and you think about your permitting structure, start to build in those things that the community cares about. Only then, when you have a line of sight on doing that, start the permitting process.
I certainly hope companies heed your advice.
Well if you look at the success record, companies that do that have a higher success record than those who don’t.