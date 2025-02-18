Sign In or Create an Account.

Climate

Anti-Musk Sentiment Is Growing. Is Tesla in Trouble?

On weekend protests, Trump’s new energy council, and Iditarod

Jessica Hullinger
02/18/2025
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: It’s 111 degrees Fahrenheit in Rio de Janeiro today, the highest recorded temperature in the Brazilian city since 2014 • India’s national winter games have been postponed due to a lack of snow • At least 13 people have died across the Ohio Valley due to severe flooding triggered by a winter storm over the weekend. Another band of bad weather is on the way.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Trump establishes National Energy Dominance Council

We’ll start today with a little summary of news from Washington that you might have missed going into the long weekend:

President Trump on Friday signed an executive order setting up an energy council tasked with advising him on ways to “achieve energy dominance.” Dubbed the National Energy Dominance Council, the group is helmed by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and will prioritize fossil fuels, though the executive order also mentions biofuels, geothermal, and hydro. No mention of solar or wind. As E&E Newsnoted, “the U.S. is currently producing more oil and natural gas than any country in history. Much of that is exported.”

Meanwhile, nearly 400 “probationary” EPA employees were fired on Friday, about 2,700 people from the Interior Department have opted to accept the administration’s offer of resigning with full pay through September, and somewhere between 1,200 and 2000 workers from the Department of Energy were also cut. There were firings at the Department of Agriculture, said to number in the thousands. Earlier in the week, 3,400 employees from the U.S. Forest Service were also given their marching orders.

2. Energy Secretary Chris Wright calls net-zero goals ‘sinister’

Energy Secretary Chris Wright slammed national net-zero goals yesterday in comments made via video at a London conference. “Net Zero 2050 is a sinister goal,” Wright said. “It's a terrible goal. The aggressive pursuit of it – and you're sitting in a country that has aggressively pursued this goal – has not delivered any benefits, but it's delivered tremendous costs.” He went on to say his job within the Trump administration was to “get out of the way” of fossil fuel production, and claimed that the world does not “have replacements” for hydrocarbons. This is false, and there are many examples of clean energy sources crowding out their dirtier predecessors. To wit: Already 78 economies across the globe have displaced fossil fuel-power with clean energy, and many did so while energy consumption rose. On a global scale, renewables are expected to surpass coal for electricity generation as soon as this year. Since 2019, wind and solar have displaced one-fifth of fossil fuel power generation in the European Union. Last month the Energy Information Administration put out a report concluding that new solar power installations would be the main driver of U.S. power generation over the next two years, and “generating capacity for most other energy sources will remain mostly unchanged in 2025 and 2026.”

    • 3. Anti-Musk protests break out at Tesla showrooms

    A series of protests took place over the weekend at Tesla showrooms across the country, with participants railing against CEO Elon Musk and his move into U.S. politics. Musk has become part of President Trump’s inner circle, overseening the firing of thousands of federal employees as leader of the “Department of Government Efficiency,” aka DOGE. His incursion has rattled many Americans, including experts who say attempts by Musk, who is not an elected official, to gain access to sensitive government data and payment systems are unconstitutional. “Every Tesla sale that you prevent, every dollar not spent servicing a Tesla, not charging at the Supercharger, these further degrade the business,” Edward Niedermeyer, author of Ludicrous: The Unvarnished Story of Tesla Motors, told the Financial Times from a protest in Portland. “It’s not easy, it’s not guaranteed, but we do have the opportunity to wipe out a huge amount of Elon Musk’s wealth.” It is too soon to know to what extent the anti-Musk sentiment is impacting Tesla, but sales have been dropping in some key markets including California, where registrations fell by about 12% last year. “It’s clear that the perception of Tesla may now be forever damaged,” wrote Kevin Williams at InsideEVs. “Let’s hope that won’t extend to EVs as a whole.”

    Anti-Elon protester in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    4. Japan’s government approves new climate plan seen as insufficient

    Japan has approved a new climate plan aimed at curbing greenhouse emissions and transitioning to clean energy. It is one of only a handful of countries to finish its updated nationally determined contribution (NDC), as required under the Paris Agreement. The NDC outlines a plan to cut emissions by 60% by 2035 compared to 2013 levels, and 73% by 2040. When the plan was first pitched at the end of last year, climate experts and advocates said it wasn’t in line with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. To align with this target, the country would need to curb emissions by 66% by 2035. Japan is the world’s fifth-biggest emitter.

    5. Iditarod race rerouted due to lack of snow

    This year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will start in Fairbanks, Alaska, instead of the more southern village of Willow, “due to the absence of snowfall since January 31st” and no snow in the forecast. This is the fourth time the route of the famous 1,000-mile race has had to be changed because of low snow conditions. The organizers announced the news yesterday after some of the mushers expressed concerns that parts of the original route were lacking snow and too dangerous for their teams. “The decision throws a wrench into top competitors’ race strategies,” reported the Anchorage Daily News. “Drop bags full of supplies had already been packed up according to a race map that is now partially irrelevant.” Photos from snowmobile racers showed portions of the trail are just exposed grass and dirt:

    Facebook/Hetteen Heritage Racing

    THE KICKER

    Almost a third of the suggestions outlined in Project 2025 – the Heritage Foundation’s 920-page blueprint for reshaping America – have already been implemented or are in progress.

    Yellow
    Jessica Hullinger

    Jessica Hullinger

    Jessica Hullinger is a freelance writer and editor who likes to think deeply about climate science and sustainability. She previously served as Global Deputy Editor for The Week, and her writing has been featured in publications including Fast Company, Popular Science, and Fortune. Jessica is originally from Indiana but lives in London.

    Politics

    Exclusive: Nearly Half of Voters Say Elon Is Turning Them Off Tesla

    A new Data for Progress poll provided exclusively to Heatmap shows steep declines in support for the CEO and his business.

    Robinson Meyer
    02/19/2025
    Elon Musk.
    Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

    Nearly half of likely U.S. voters say that Elon Musk’s behavior has made them less likely to buy or lease a Tesla, a much higher figure than similar polls have found in the past, according to a new Data for Progress poll provided exclusively to Heatmap.

    The new poll, which surveyed a national sample of voters over the President’s Day weekend, shows a deteriorating public relations situation for Musk, who has become one of the most powerful individuals in President Donald Trump’s new administration.

    Climate

    AM Briefing: Climate Grant Drama

    On Washington walk-outs, Climeworks, and HSBC’s net-zero goals

    Jessica Hullinger
    02/19/2025
    A Top Federal Prosecutor Resigned Over the EPA’s Climate Fund Freeze
    Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

    Current conditions: Severe storms in South Africa spawned a tornado that damaged hundreds of homes • Snow is falling on parts of Kentucky and Tennessee still recovering from recent deadly floods • It is minus 39 degrees Fahrenheit today in Bismarck, North Dakota, which breaks a daily record set back in 1910.

    THE TOP FIVE

    1. Veteran prosecutor resigns over Trump administration’s push to investigate climate grants

    Denise Cheung, Washington’s top federal prosecutor, resigned yesterday after refusing the Trump administratin’s instructions to open a grand jury investigation of climate grants issued by the Environmental Protection Agency during the Biden administration. Last week EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced that the agency would be seeking to revoke $20 billion worth of grants issued to nonprofits through the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund for climate mitigation and adaptation initiatives, suggesting that the distribution of this money was rushed and wasteful of taxpayer dollars. In her resignation letter, Cheung said she didn’t believe there was enough evidence to support grand jury subpoenas.

    Podcast

    How to Talk to Your Friendly Neighborhood Public Utility Regulator

    Rob and Jesse get real on energy prices with PowerLines’ Charles Hua.

    Robinson Meyer
    02/19/2025
    Jesse D. Jenkins
    02/19/2025
    Power lines.
    Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

    The most important energy regulators in the United States aren’t all in the federal government. Each state has its own public utility commission, a set of elected or appointed officials who regulate local power companies. This set of 200 individuals wield an enormous amount of power — they oversee 1% of U.S. GDP — but they’re often outmatched by local utility lobbyists and overlooked in discussions from climate advocates.

    Charles Hua wants to change that. He is the founder and executive director of PowerLines, a new nonprofit engaging with America’s public utility commissions about how to deliver economic growth while keeping electricity rates — and greenhouse gas emissions — low. Charles previously advised the U.S. Department of Energy on developing its grid modernization strategy and analyzed energy policy for the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

