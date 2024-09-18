Sign In or Create an Account.

Economy

What the Jumbo Fed Cut Means for Renewables

Let’s run some numbers.

Matthew Zeitlin
09/18/2024
Jerome Powell.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Renewable energy just became a much more enticing investment.

That’s thanks to the Federal Reserve, which announced today that it would reduce the benchmark federal funds rate by half a percentage point, from just over 5% to just below. It’s the beginning of an unwinding of years of high interest rates that have weighed on the global economy and especially renewable energy.

The Federal Reserve’s economic projections also indicated that the federal funds rate could fall another half point by the end of the year and a full point in 2025. The Federal Reserve began hiking interest rates from their near-zero levels in March 2022 in response to high inflation.

High interest rates, which drive up the cost of borrowing money, have an outsize effect on renewable energy projects. That’s because the cost of building and operating a renewable energy generator like a wind farm is highly concentrated in its construction, as opposed to operations, thanks to the fact that it doesn’t have to pay for fuel in the same way that a natural gas or coal-fired power plant does. This leaves developers highly exposed to the cost of borrowing money, which is directly tied to interest rates. “Our fuel is free, we say, but our fuel is really the cost of capital because we put so much capital out upfront,” Orsted Americas chief executive David Hardy said in June.

So what does that mean in practice? Let’s look at some numbers.

Wood Mackenzie estimates that a 2% increase in interest rates pushes up the cost of energy produced by a renewables project by around 20%, compared to just over 10% for conventional power plants.

Meanwhile the investment bank Lazard estimates that reducing the cost of capital (the combined cost of borrowing money and selling equity in a project, both of which can be affected by interest rates) from 7.7% — the bank’s rough assumption over the summer — to 5.4% would lower the levelized cost of energy for an offshore wind system from $118 to $97 — around 17% — and for a utility solar project from $76 to $54 — roughly 28%. While there's not a one-to-one relationship between interest rates and the cost of capital, they move in the same direction.

Reductions in cost of capital also make more renewables project viable to finance. According to a model developed by the Center for Public Enterprise, a typical renewable energy project with a weighted average cost of capital of 7.75% will have a debt service coverage ratio (a project’s cash flow compared to its loan payments)of 1.16. Investors consider projects to be roughly viable at 1.25.

So at the cost of capital assumed by Lazard, many projects will not get funded because investors don't see them as viable. If the weighted average cost of capital were to fall one percentage point to 6.75%, a project’s debt service coverage ratio would rise to 1.28, just above the viability threshold. If it fell by another percentage point, the debt ratio would hit a likely compelling 1.43.

“As rates fall, projects become increasingly financially viable,” Advait Arun, senior associate of energy finance at the Center for Public Enterprise and Heatmap contributor, told me matter-of-factly.

Blue
Matthew Zeitlin

Matthew Zeitlin

Matthew is a correspondent at Heatmap.

Renewable Energy’s Farmland Free-for-All

Why farmers are becoming the new nemeses of the solar and wind industries

Jael Holzman
09/18/2024
Farmland
Ahmet Kurt / Heatmap Illustration

Farms are fast becoming one of the most powerful opponents to renewable energy in the United States, second perhaps only to the fossil fuel industry. And it’s frighteningly unclear how developers will resolve this problem – or if they even can.

As solar and wind has grown rapidly across the country, so too have protests against solar and wind power on “prime farmland,” a loose term used by industry and government officials to describe property best suited for growing lots of crops. Towns and counties are banning the construction of solar and wind farms on prime farmland. State regulators – including those run by Democrats – are restricting renewable development on prime farmland, and members of Congress are looking at cutting off or restricting federal funds to projects on prime farmland.

Trouble for Renewables in Rhode Island, Oregon, Iowa, and More

A look at the conflicts around renewable energy projects over the past week

Jael Holzman
09/18/2024
Map.
Heatmap Illustration.

1. Newport County, Rhode Island – I’ve learned that climate activists in Rhode Island are now using local protests to oppose NIMBYs who are challenging renewables projects.

  • On Sept. 19, members of Climate Action Rhode Island – a local offshoot of 350.org – will be on the ground disrupting the entrance to a lavish dinner hosted by the Preservation Society of Newport County, a wealthy architectural conservation group that sued federal regulators over their approval of Eversource’s Revolution offshore wind project.
  • As that lawsuit works its way through the courts, activists are using local opposition to draw public attention to the Preservation Society and portray it as an obstacle to progress on decarbonization with op-eds, meetings, and now more protests.
  • Nick Horton of Climate Action Rhode Island told me that this public awareness campaign may also target the TV network HBO, as its show “The Gilded Age” has been filmed at the Preservation Society’s historic mansions.
  • “I think broadly speaking the environmental movement really needs to start organizing around the threat of NIMBYism, and needs to start identifying these NIMBY organizations as prime bad actors in the pushback against the renewable energy transition,” Horton said.

2. Coos County, Oregon – The Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians have sued the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management requesting it delay an offshore wind lease sale scheduled on Oct. 15.

Time for Tariffs and Permitting Reform?

A look at federal and state policy battles over the past week

Jael Holzman
09/18/2024
Factory illustration.
Getty Images / Heatmap illustration

Tariffs time, baby – All eyes are on the U.S. Trade Representative after the Biden administration locked in 100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports effective in a week and a half, and determined up next are a 50% tariff on solar cells and 25% tariff on steel, aluminum, EV batteries and transition metals.

  • Before the duty news came down, walking around RE+ last week, I was honestly surprised at the sheer number of Chinese manufacturers with convention showroom booths, from EV company BYD to companies like Gotion that have riled up lawmakers in D.C. It was a charm offensive.
  • If Ford executives are to be believed, China could still play a role in the future of the U.S. automotive industry. But that being said, I have my doubts U.S. trade policy will change on EV and solar supply chains given the big lobbying spend from domestic manufacturers and mining companies in Washington.

Permit time, time permitting – Lots of hay is being made of permitting reform back in D.C., where congressional Republicans have revived legislative efforts to overhaul the National Environmental Policy Act and Endangered Species Act.

