The Fight

Sign In or Create an Account.

By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy

Hotspots

Conservative Activists Join a New Assault on Vineyard Wind

And more of the week’s most important conflicts around renewable energy.

Jael Holzman
07/31/2025
The United States.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

1. Nantucket County, Massachusetts – The fight over Vineyard Wind is back with a vengeance. But can an aggrieved vacation town team up with conservative legal activists to take down an operating offshore wind project?

  • The offshore wind project, which is under construction and currently provides power to Massachusetts, was threatened this week when Nantucket signaled it may sue Vineyard Wind over a laundry list of demands related to the facility and last year’s blade breakage. Then less than 24 hours later, the Texas Public Policy Foundation – a conservative legal advocacy group – filed a petition to the Interior Department requesting it not only reconsider previous permits issued for Vineyard Wind but also halt operations at the site.
  • It’s hard to ignore the timing here: before this flurry of activity, the Interior Department released a new secretarial order that laid out many ways it would potentially go after wind facilities. One method would be potentially settling lawsuits filed against both offshore and onshore wind projects in favor of plaintiffs.
  • We are still waiting to see if Interior will take up the Vineyard Wind petition. But this activity suggests that opponents of offshore wind feel increasingly emboldened by the anti-renewables direction that Trump has taken in recent weeks, and we may soon find out if their aspirations for killing operating projects are well-founded.

2. Henry County, Virginia – A fresh fiasco around a solar farm is renewing animus against solar projects in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

  • Virginia regulators fined Energix’s Sunny Rock project $120,000 for alleged failures to properly contain erosion and water runoff at the project site. A photograph released by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality resembles an anti-renewables fantasy, showing the project operating atop mangled and erupted soil.
  • This fine demonstrates why rural Virginians are increasingly skeptical of the stewardship solar developers bring to the land, as this is reportedly the fourth time in as many years Energix has been fined by the state of Virginia for environmental issues at its solar farms.

3. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – Solar developer Aypa is now suing this parish on the grounds it allegedly used zoning rules in an unfair and biased manner against one of its projects.

  • The parish rejected Aypa’s Cajun Crescent solar project last year but the developer says it was motivated by political pressure, not legitimate health or environmental concerns. The lawsuit was filed against the parish’s policy jury, an equivalent of a commission or board of supervisors.
  • I’m watching this litigation closely because it is notable and risky any time a renewables company sues over a rejection, as I’ve previously written.

4. Outagamie County, Wisconsin – If at first you don’t kill the solar farm, try and go after the substation.

  • The residents of rural Maple Creek, a largely agriculture-based community west of Green Bay with the highest possible risk rating in Heatmap Pro, are now trying to get the neighboring small city of New London to reject an electrical substation for a yet-to-be-named Avangrid solar megaproject. That’s because there appears to be a groundswell of opposition to the project but, per one local report, the project will produce enough electricity to qualify for a state-based permitting and zoning process that circumvents local land use restrictions.
  • Like with transmission, I’ve previously detailed how substations are a new zone for conflict in renewables development. This tactic doesn’t surprise me, but it’s fascinating to see it organically crop up elsewhere.

5. La Paz County, Arizona – Republicans in Congress are helping at least one area open up for more solar development.

  • Last week, the House of Representatives passed a bill that instructed the Interior to convey acres for the expansion of a solar energy facility in this desert county represented by conservative Paul Gosar. The legislation was not only introduced by Gosar and two other of the state’s rightwing representatives, Andy Biggs and David Schweikert, but these GOP members then teamed up with the state’s two Democratic senators, Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, to try and get the bill across the finish line. Now all it needs is passage through the Senate and a signature from President Trump, though support from far-right legislators in the House will certainly help.
  • La Paz County has a relatively high opposition risk score in the Heatmap Pro database – 74 – but much of that appears to stem from how a vast quantity of its desert acreage is protected land. As we explained in a previous edition, one of the few places Republicans seem eager to put solar farms is in the isolated desert, far away from towns.

6. Idaho – The federal government will officially re-do its review of the LS Energy Lava Ridge wind farm.

  • The Interior secretarial order I discussed above also ordered the Bureau of Land Management to review the record of decision for Lava Ridge and produce recommendations “on the need for a new, comprehensive analysis.”
  • Why does this matter if Lava Ridge is already blocked by a Trump executive order? If I could hazard a guess, I’d say this would be a potential framework for undoing permits for other previously-approved wind farms. But that doesn’t sound like something this administration would do, does it?

7. Monterey County, California – The EPA is finally getting more involved in the Moss Landing battery plant cleanup, after the agency declared this week it approved a new comprehensive remediation plan under CERCLA, a law that also governs the Superfund program.

  • EPA disclosed it entered into a new agreement with Vistra, operator of Moss Landing, to oversee removal of batteries at the site. EPA will also bill Vistra for the work involved.
  • There’s no question that the eyes of the battery storage sector will stay on this cleanup as the risk of re-ignition pervades the site. And trouble continues to dog Moss Landing: last month, when Vistra tried to restart Tesla batteries in an area separate from what ignited, malfunctions led to the attempt getting scrapped.
  • Meanwhile Moss Landing’s shadow continues to follow other battery storage projects in California. In neighboring Santa Cruz County, activists from the group Never Again Moss Landing – who I profiled earlier this year – are working with concerned locals to try and stop three separate storage projects from coming online.
Yellow
Jael Holzman profile image

Jael Holzman

Jael is a senior reporter at Heatmap. Previously, she was an energy and climate policy reporter for Axios and covered energy transition resources for E&E News. She lives in Washington, D.C.

This article is exclusively
for Heatmap Plus subscribers.

Go deeper inside the politics, projects, and personalities shaping the energy transition.
To continue reading
Create a free account or sign in to unlock more free articles.
Continue with Google
or
Please enter an email address
Continue
By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy
Or try a month of unlimited access to Heatmap for free
Q&A

Will Blue States Open Up Their Wallets for Renewables?

A conversation with Heather O’Neill of Advanced Energy United.

Jael Holzman
08/01/2025
The Fight Q&A subject.
Heatmap Illustration

This week’s conversation is with Heather O’Neill, CEO of renewables advocacy group Advanced Energy United. I wanted to chat with O’Neill in light of the recent effective repeal of the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean electricity tax credits and the action at the Interior Department clamping down on development. I’m quite glad she was game to talk hot topics, including the future of wind energy and whether we’ll see blue states step into the vacuum left by the federal government.

The following conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Keep reading...Show less
Yellow
Spotlight

The Anti-Renewables Movement is Coming for Your Wires

The Grain Belt Express was just the beginning.

Jael Holzman
08/01/2025
Oklahoma.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

The anti-renewables movement is now coming for transmission lines as the Trump administration signals a willingness to cut off support for wires that connect to renewable energy sources.

Last week, Trump’s Energy Department with a brief letter rescinded a nearly $5 billion loan guarantee to Invenergy for the Grain Belt Express line that would, if completed, connect wind projects in Kansas to areas of Illinois and Indiana. This decision followed a groundswell of public opposition over concerns about land use and agricultural impacts – factors that ring familiar to readers of The Fight – which culminated in Republican Senator Josh Hawley reportedly asking Donald Trump in a meeting to order the loan’s cancellation. It’s unclear whether questions around the legality of this loan cancellation will be resolved in the courts, meaning Invenergy may just try to trudge ahead and not pick a fight with the Trump administration.

Keep reading...Show less
Yellow
Spotlight

The Blast Radius of Interior’s Anti-Renewables Order Could Be Huge

Solar and wind projects will take the most heat, but the document leaves open the possibility for damage to spread far and wide.

Jael Holzman
07/24/2025
Wetlands, Donald Trump, and solar panels.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

It’s still too soon to know just how damaging the Interior Department’s political review process for renewables permits will be. But my reporting shows there’s no scenario where the blast radius doesn’t hit dozens of projects at least — and it could take down countless more.

Last week, Interior released a memo that I was first to report would stymie permits for renewable energy projects on and off of federal lands by grinding to a halt everything from all rights-of-way decisions to wildlife permits and tribal consultations. At minimum, those actions will need to be vetted on a project-by-project basis by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and the office of the Interior deputy secretary — a new, still largely undefined process that could tie up final agency actions in red tape and delay.

Keep reading...Show less
Yellow