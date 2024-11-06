Climate Groups React to Trump’s Election Win

You’re out of free articles.
On the future of the energy transition, Elon Musk’s moment to shine, and heat records
Current conditions: Power outages are likely to spread across windswept California today as PG&E tries to prevent fires • A snowstorm is brewing in Colorado • It is 80 degrees Farenheit and raining in West Palm Beach, where Donald Trump delivered his 2024 presidential victory speech early this morning.
Donald Trump has won the 2024 presidential election. Votes are still being tallied, but he has so far taken the swing states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. At the time of publishing, he had secured 277 electoral college votes to Vice President Kamala Harris’ 224. Republicans also took control of the Senate, but the status of the House of Representatives remains unclear.
The energy and environmental implications of a Trump victory are profound, writes Heatmap’s Robinson Meyer. He is likely to pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement, approve a new tranche of liquified natural gas export terminals, and block and then begin to roll back the Environmental Protection Agency’s climate rules for power plants, cars, and light-duty trucks. “Not all of these rollbacks will make themselves felt at first,” Meyer writes. “The current set of EPA clean car rules, for instance, apply to vehicles sold through model year 2026. That is close enough to the present that automakers have already begun to make the necessary investments to meet those standards. But vehicles sold in the latter half of this decade will likely face much weaker rules or none at all.” He may also try to repeal or otherwise hinder the Inflation Reduction Act, which would set the country and world back in the fight against climate change. But it would also significantly raise taxes on energy companies (and automakers) while hurting Trump’s own voters, as the IRA’s hundreds of billions in investments, which are largely tax credits, have overwhelmingly flowed to Republican districts.
“For every step back that Trump takes on climate policy, China will step forward and take more of a global leadership role,” Meyer writes. “As Trump’s White House steers American climate policy for the rest of the 2020s, they will not just be deciding what direction the U.S. will go in — they will be acting with, or against, the rest of the world.”
Reactions to Trump’s victory are trickling in from climate organizations and analysts. Here are a few:
Heatmap has been keeping tabs on 36 of the most important climate elections, from seats in the House and Senate down to local ballot measures and attorneys general. Here’s where some of those stand so far:
In addition, the Republican-backed effort to repeal Washington state’s new cap and invest program failed; voters in Berkeley rejected a ballot measure that would have functionally reinstated the city’s first-in-the-nation prohibition against gas hookups in new buildings; and California looks likely to pass Proposition 4, which authorizes $10 billion in bonds for water quality, coastal resilience projects, wildfire prevention, and climate-risk protections.
Donald Trump has ascended to the White House with the assistance of a strange coalition, which includes Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is supposedly going to oversee a new Department of Government Efficiency. In his victory speech, Trump devoted a verse to Musk. “A star is born: Elon,” Trump said, praising Musk’s efforts on the campaign trail, his “beautiful” rockets, and Starlink. “The future is gonna be fantastic,” Musk said on X. As Heatmap’s Meyer noted: “Musk has said that repealing the IRA could benefit Tesla by kneecapping its competitors. Yet much of Tesla’s profit comes from selling regulatory credits created by California and the federal government’s climate policies. If Trump repeals those policies, what will happen to Tesla’s profitability?”
Across the United States, millions of voters cast their ballots in record or near-record daily heat, including in Rochester, New York, where it hit a sweltering 81 degrees Fahrenheit (it was also the city’s hottest November day on record). It also hit a record 81 degrees in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which has not seen rain since October 6, and a record 78 degrees in Columbus, Ohio. In Hartford, Connecticut, the mercury likewise reached 78 degrees, tying the previous Nov. 5 record set in 2022. New York City and Washington, D.C., meanwhile, experienced their warmest Election Days since President Franklin D. Roosevelt defeated the Republican governor of Kansas, Alf Landon. It was the hottest Election Day in a century in Cleveland, Ohio, the hottest Election Day since 2003 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the hottest November 5th on record in Jackson, Kentucky.
“There is an antidote to doom and despair. It’s action on the ground, and it’s happening in all corners of the Earth.” –Christiana Figueres, the former UNFCCC executive secretary who helped secure the landmark Paris Agreement, reacts to the election results.
Jessica Hullinger is a freelance writer and editor who likes to think deeply about climate science and sustainability. She previously served as Global Deputy Editor for The Week, and her writing has been featured in publications including Fast Company, Popular Science, and Fortune. Jessica is originally from Indiana but lives in London.
South Dakotans successfully fought back against a law that would have made it easier to permit and build.
South Dakota voters have rejected a ballot measure that would have eased the permitting process for a highly contentious carbon dioxide pipeline. The planned $8 billion project, developed by Summit Carbon Solutions, would carry CO2 captured from ethanol plants to sequestration wells in neighboring North Dakota. But if the company had been banking on legislative relief for its siting challenges, it will have to figure out a new plan to move forward.
Referred Law 21, as the measure was called, was a citizen-led veto referendum on a bill that passed the South Dakota legislature and was signed by the governor in March. The bill would have preempted all local land use regulations and ordinances related to the siting of carbon dioxide pipelines and other transmission infrastructure, including power lines. Full authority to permit these projects would have been handed to the state’s utility commission, an elected three-member body that regulates utilities.
Summit Carbon Solutions is trying to build what would be the largest pipeline designed to carry carbon dioxide in the United States. From a climate perspective, putting debates on land use and local control aside, the calculus of the project is complicated.
Ethanol refineries are ripe for carbon capture — they emit a very pure stream of CO2 that is technologically easy to capture, and it’s better that it be buried underground than dumped in the atmosphere. But the long term prospects for ethanol in a low-carbon future are murky at best, and investing $8 billion in carbon capture and pipeline infrastructure could help justify its continued use over other, potentially better solutions. Though it’s clear electric cars will eventually crowd out ethanol from the passenger vehicle fuel market, some advocate for the industry to pivot to aviation fuel.
The pipeline faces opposition throughout the Midwest from a diverse coalition of stakeholders, including landowners in the pipeline’s path, environmental groups like the Sierra Club that oppose carbon capture in general, and Republican legislators who question the project’s merits on the grounds that climate change is merely a “hypothesis.” Though CO2 pipelines generally have a good track record for safety, a high-profile rupture in Mississippi in 2020, which sent 45 people to the hospital, has also amplified concerns.
At least five municipalities in South Dakota have passed rules governing the siting of the pipeline, Chase Jensen, a senior organizer for the environmental nonprofit Dakota Rural Action told me on a call last week. For example, Minnehaha County, the home of Sioux Falls, adopted setback rules last year that require pipelines to be laid 330 feet away from residential areas, businesses, and churches. An ordinance in Lincoln County requires 1,855 feet, and prohibits construction on sites of historical or archeological significance.
“Everybody who's going to make a buck from the future energy transition is licking their chops at this,” Jensen said of Referred Law 21, which would have preempted these ordinances. “It's a lot easier to just make campaign donations to three public utility commissioners than the 300-plus county commissioners across the state.”
The bill signed into law in March was painted as a compromise. Though it weakened local control, it gave counties the ability to charge pipeline companies a tax of $1 per linear foot of pipe installed. It also included a so-called “Landowner Bill of Rights” that enshrined certain protections like ensuring the pipeline’s developer is liable for damages caused by the project, and designating a minimum depth at which the pipeline must be buried.
But Jensen and others who opposed argued it didn’t offer landowners anything new — some of its provisions are already afforded by South Dakota law, and others had already been negotiated with Summit Carbon Solutions. Jensen pointed out that the utility commission already has the ability to override local ordinances if it finds them to be overly restrictive.
Now, with control over pipeline siting back squarely in the hands of local authorities, the future of the Summit project in South Dakota is unclear. The utility commission already rejected the company’s initial application for construction permits last year; Summit has since altered its route and reapplied.
Martin Lockman, a climate law fellow at Columbia Law School, told me it was difficult to take away a clear message from the fight, in part because CO2 pipelines have strange politics. Coalitions for and against them don’t break down over party lines or traditional groups like environmentalists versus fossil fuel companies. Some climate advocates, as well as experts in the U.S. Department of Energy, say we’ll need to build many thousands of miles of new carbon pipelines in order to help us sequester carbon captured from industrial facilities and from the atmosphere.
The specific arguments over the Summit project may not apply to projects proposed elsewhere, Lockman told me, but its fate could still have ripple effects. “Any kind of high profile failure might make investors a little bit more leery to participate in this kind of project,” he said.
According to Trump, “a star is born.”
As the election odds swung sharply towards Republican Donald Trump as Tuesday evening slid into Wednesday morning, climate-conscious investors, academics, strategists, and other internet personalities were mostly mute. It was a night to stare blankly at the TV, watch the needle slowly tilt to the right, and vaguely wonder about the future of the climate.
That is, unless you were Elon Musk, Trump’s latest, closest campaign confidant, in which case fist-pumping posts abounded. Well before any polls had closed, Musk posted on X about supposedly “record numbers” of men turning out to vote for Trump. While we can’t confirm that’s true, it set a vibe for the evening to come.
For Musk, no display of patriotism is complete without a plug for one of his companies. Exhibit A:
Exhibit B:
He spent the rest of the day casting doubt on election security in Pennsylvania and imploring his followers to vote because no less than “the future of the world” was at stake.
Of course, that’s similar to the rhetoric those in climate world use to describe the prospect of a second Trump presidency. As the final polls were closing, University of California, Santa Barbara climate historian Leah Stokes no doubt summed up the feelings of many when she tweeted,
But there was also room for humor. As the electoral map filled in, The Atlantic CEO Nicholas Thompson had some theories on what caused the pro-MAGA, pro-Mars Tesla CEO to lean so hard into Trump’s campaign.
Duncan Campbell, the vice president of Scale Microgrid Solutions and host of the energy podcast DER Task Force, entered the chat with an even more niche joke.
But no one could beat Musk for sheer weirdness. With results beginning to stack up, he shared a tribute to the “Dark MAGA” facet of the Trump coalition set to that Europe classic, “The Final Countdown.”
And as the night’s endgame began to come into focus, he shared a snap from Trump’s watch party at Mar-a-Lago.
Around 2:30 a.m. ET, Trump took the stage at the convention in West Palm Beach where his supporters had gathered and declared victory in the race. By then some, though certainly not all networks had called the election in Trump’s favor. He devoted a verse of his rambling, genial speech to Musk. “A star is born: Elon,” Trump said in his victory speech, praising Musk’s efforts on the campaign trail, his “beautiful” rockets, and Starlink, which Trump apparently hadn’t heard of before Hurricane Helene.
Musk, for his part, seems psyched about the prospect of playing a role in the Trump administration. “The future is gonna be fantastic,” he said, as the electoral votes crept closer to 270. Though climate tech investor Kristin Ellis of Lowercarbon Capital did have one extra bit of perspective to add:
What Trump’s victory means for climate policy
As of early Wednesday morning, Donald Trump seems likely to be re-elected president of the United States, becoming the first commander in chief since Grover Cleveland to serve non-consecutive terms.
Trump’s probable victory has profound implications for America’s economy, security, and leadership in the world. But it will also impact the country’s energy and environmental policy.
During his first term, Trump made his antipathy for climate policy into a centerpiece of his politics, turning the United States into a global pariah on environmental issues. His second term will play out in a different context — one in which the United States has a real climate law on its books, but also where China has seized a commanding lead in many of the most important zero-carbon technologies. That means Trump’s climate decisions will matter to the country’s economic policy in a way that they never did before.
But what will a Trump administration look like? To begin with: Trump’s victory will put climate advocates — and the broader clean energy economy — on defense for the next four years and beyond.
The first few steps taken by the Trump administration are easy to predict. He will pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement, just like he did during the first term; he will approve a new tranche of liquified natural gas export terminals; and he will block and then begin to roll back the Environmental Protection Agency’s climate rules for power plants, cars, and light-duty trucks.
Not all of these rollbacks will make themselves felt at first. The current set of EPA clean car rules, for instance, apply to vehicles sold through model year 2026. That is close enough to the present that automakers have already begun to make the necessary investments to meet those standards. But vehicles sold in the latter half of this decade will likely face much weaker rules or none at all.
Then the bigger climate policy questions will come. First up is whether Trump tries to repeal or otherwise hinder the Inflation Reduction Act, the landmark climate incentives law passed by President Joe Biden. Trump has said that he wants to “terminate” IRA spending, telling the Economic Club of New York that he seeks to “rescind all unspent funds” under the law.
That would — as Trump hopes — set the country and world back in the fight against climate change. But it would also significantly raise taxes on energy companies (and automakers) while hurting Trump’s own voters. The IRA’s hundreds of billions in investments, which are largely tax credits, have overwhelmingly flowed to Republican districts. According to a Washington Post analysis, districts that backed Trump in 2020 have received three times as much IRA funding as those that supported Biden. New factories making EVs, batteries, and solar panels have popped up across purple and red America, including in Georgia, Arizona, and the Sun Belt. That’s why 18 House Republicans have asked Mike Johnson directly not to repeal the law. If Democrats ultimately win the House of Representatives — we will probably not know for some weeks — then Trump will lack the votes to repeal the law outright.
That’s the theory behind the IRA, at least. The climate law, like the Affordable Care Act before it, is meant to protect itself from repeal by tying itself to local economies across the country. Will that theory hold? Will the climate law survive Trump’s first 100 days? Now we will find out.
Even if the law itself stands, Trump may seek other ways to tamper with it. By saying that he might “rescind the [IRA’s] unspent funds,” he is raising the specter of impoundment, the name for when the president delays or refuses to spend funding that Congress has authorized. Impoundment is of dubious legality, and it is regulated by a 1974 law first passed to rein in Richard Nixon, but Trump might nonetheless try to pause some IRA payments for a time. The first impeachment case against him in 2019 concerned his impoundment of defense funding for Ukraine.
Beyond the IRA, though, there are a number of lurking fissures in a second Trump administration’s climate and environmental policy. Trump has ascended to the White House with the assistance of a strange coalition. It includes Elon Musk, an EV and defense contracting billionaire, and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., an environmental lawyer turned anti-vaccine crusader and roadkill enthusiast. Trump has promised to put Kennedy in charge of public health policy, and Musk is supposedly going to oversee a new Department of Government Efficiency.
These men agree on some policies. But they do not agree on everything, including in the realm of energy policy. Even during his victory speech, Trump jokingly warned Kennedy to “stay away from the liquid gold,” referencing domestic oil production.
Kennedy is also a lifelong opponent of nuclear energy, and one of his greatest career victories is shutting down New York’s nuclear reactor Indian Point. Musk champions nuclear energy and has said shuttering reactors is “total madness.” The likely next vice president, JD Vance, also tacitly supports nuclear. But Trump, who has officially called for the U.S. to build more nuclear reactors, has sounded more skeptical of nuclear energy lately.
Other fault lines risk dividing this cohort. Kennedy has campaigned against the chemical industry. Will he back the buildout of refineries and chemical plants that Trump has promised? Elon Musk has said that repealing the IRA could benefit Tesla by kneecapping its competitors. Yet much of Tesla’s profit comes from selling regulatory credits created by California and the federal government’s climate policies. If Trump repeals those policies, what will happen to Tesla’s profitability? (Will Musk care?)
The backdrop to these disagreements will be the now forever altered geopolitics for climate policy. Eight years ago, when Trump first took office, climate policy was seen as fundamentally limited to the environment — and clean energy was an important but up-and-coming, almost wholesome niche pursuit that Democrats doted upon. Now the stuff of clean energy — renewables, batteries, and EVs — are central to modern economic development and to geopolitics.
China shows why that is. For every step back that Trump takes on climate policy, China will step forward and take more of a global leadership role. Indeed, partly because of Trump’s own policies, China has taken a commanding lead in zero-carbon technologies over the past decade. In particular it now dominates electric vehicle production, producing cheaper and technologically superior models to anything available elsewhere in the world. If America ends its support for EVs, then China will happily take what global market share remains from U.S. automakers — in fact, it is already doing so. As Trump’s White House steers American climate policy for the rest of the 2020s, they will not just be deciding what direction the U.S. will go in — they will be acting with, or against, the rest of the world.