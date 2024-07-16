The Dream of 24/7 Clean Electricity Gets a Funding Boost

The United Nations calls 24/7 carbon-free energy generation , also known as hourly matching, “ t he end state of a fully decarbonized electricity system.” It means that every kilowatt-hour of electricity consumed is matched with a zero-emissions electricity source, every hour of every day. It’s something that Google and Microsoft are aiming to implement by 2030, and it represents a much more significant climate commitment than today’s default system of annualized matching

So here’s a positive sign: LevelTen Energy, the leading marketplace for power purchase agreements, just raised $65 million in Series D funding, led by the investment firm B Capital with participation from Microsoft, Google, and Prelude Ventures, among others.

The money will help support LevelTen’s work with the Granular Certificate Trading Alliance , a collaboration it started last December in partnership with the Intercontinental Exchange, a data firm that operates global financial marketplaces. Together they’re building a platform for trading and managing “granular certificates,” hourly-matched energy certificates that will help corporations — and ideally the electricity sector at large — move to 24/7 hourly matching. Other partners to the alliance include Google, Microsoft, and the energy companies AES and Constellation.

To date, LevelTen has facilitated over $15.8 billion in power purchase agreements, asset sales, and other clean energy transactions, totaling over 7 gigawatts of clean energy. Overall, the company has raised more than $125 million, with past investors including the My Climate Journey Collective as well as the investment arms of oil and gas companies such as Equinor and TotalEnergies , which are adding renewables to their portfolios.

Bryce Smith, LevelTen’s founder and CEO, told me the platform will launch its first auctions for hourly-matched clean energy by the end of the year, with initial customers expected to be corporate partners like Google and Microsoft themselves.

“Corporates have been leading the way in a lot of respects and they're doing it again on the granular certificate front,” Smith said. He sees it as LevelTen’s job to get more industry players onboard by creating the transaction infrastructure to enable hourly matching. “So there's a bit of a ‘build it and they will come’ aspect to this,” he told me.

Realistically, though, it’s unlikely that the electricity industry will move towards 24/7 clean energy absent some serious incentives to do so. That’s why the Biden administration’s proposed hydrogen tax credit rules could be so powerful. They stipulate that to qualify for the largest IRA subsidies, clean hydrogen must be produced using a relatively new source of carbon-free electricity, generated within the same hour that it’s used and in roughly the same location. If these regulations aren’t deleted or seriously altered by this or another new administration ( which they probably will be ), power grids would have until 2028 to set up new systems for hourly accounting, thereby laying the groundwork for 24/7 matching across the electricity sector at large.

That potential, tenuous and unlikely though it may be, has LevelTen excited, and the company is leaning hard into hydrogen. LevelTen is a founding member of the Hydrogen Demand Initiative , a coalition formed by the Department of Energy to ensure that the clean hydrogen produced by the seven designated hydrogen hubs is actually sold. The DOE is allocating $1 billion to help catalyze demand , and it’s up to H2DI to figure out how to distribute that. “A component of that is figuring out how to bring buyers and sellers together easily and smoothly,” Smith told me. “And that's the role that we play in creating a marketplace where buyers and sellers can find each other and execute.”

Smith is aware that a change in administration could very well mean a change in the hydrogen tax credit rules , potentially decreasing incentives for green hydrogen and making hydrogen produced from natural gas with carbon capture and storage (“blue hydrogen”) or hydrogen produced without CCS (“gray hydrogen”) more attractive. He said the LevelTen platform would likely support transactions that involve a “variety of hydrogen colors and technologies.”

“What's most important for us always is figuring out how to put a vital technology on the fastest track to scaling,” Smith told me. “And if that means accommodating different colors for some period of time, we have the end goal [of green hydrogen] always in mind.”

As LevelTen scales, it’s also working to get more utilities onto its platform. Smith told me that utility customers have, “really only fairly recently realized that their procurement needs around renewables are massive.”As the push to “electrify everything” gains momentum and data centers suck up more and more power, utilities are increasingly investing in renewable energy to meet their electricity needs, diversify their portfolios and respond to customer demand for clean power. “We're used to seeing really slow, fairly predictable demand and electricity growth from a utility perspective, and that's changing pretty dramatically,” Smith told me.

LevelTen currently operates in 29 countries across North America and Europe, and hopes to use its recent funding to expand into new regions.