7 Very Trumpy Things Trump Said About Clean Energy Today

Low-flow showerheads, electric heaters, and, of course, wind turbines all came in for a drubbing.

Charu Sinha
01/07/2025
Donald Trump.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump’s first press conference after yesterday’s certification of his election win (four years to the day since the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots) was never going to be a normal one. And so it proved that Trump’s wide-ranging comments at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday hit some familiar climate and energy falsehoods alongside some eyebrow-raising new ones, the largest-scale of which was probably his threat to reverse President Biden’s newly announced drilling ban.

Biden signaled his move to permanently ban new offshore oil and gas drilling yesterday along most U.S. coastlines. The 625 million acres covered by the ban would include the entire East Coast, the eastern Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific off the coasts of Washington, Oregon, and California, and parts of the Northern Bering Sea in Alaska. “I will reverse it immediately,” Trump remarked of the ban. “It’ll be done immediately. And we will drill, baby, drill.” He also added that “we’re going to be drilling a lot of other locations,” and used the opportunity to call the energy transition “the green new scam,” an old favorite of his.

While Trump’s threats were alarming, they’re also most likely empty. The drilling ban would be considered permanent under the law, and Trump would not be able to simply reverse it without the approval of Congress.

In addition to his comments on drilling, Trump briefly criticized Biden’s “love” of electric cars, and once again claimed that his administration was “going to be ending the electric car mandate quickly, by the way,” the lack of such a mandate notwithstanding. “This guy loves electric, and we don’t have enough electricity,” he said. “And then we have AI where we need more.” Trump isn’t necessarily wrong about “more” AI energy demand, and in case he’s reading this, we have a bit of recommended background for him on the topic.

Lest you think that Trump forgot his most beloved renewable energy talking point, he reiterated his hatred for wind power by adding, “We’re going to try and have a policy where no windmills are being built.” He noted “they don’t work without subsidy. … You don’t want energy that needs subsidy,” and repeated his blatantly false and conspiracy-driven claim that “the windmills are driving the whales crazy,” noting that offshore wind caused the beaching of “two whales” in a “17-year period.” As a reminder, Lauren Gaches, the director of NOAA Fisheries Public Affairs, previously told Heatmap that “there is no scientific evidence that noise resulting from offshore wind site characterization surveys could potentially cause mortality of whales.” (Also worth noting: The oil and gas industry has long benefited from generous tax subsidies.)

Trump also went on to shout out … gas heaters? He claimed that Biden “wants everybody to have an electric heater instead of a gas heater,” adding that gas heaters are “much less expensive,” “work much better,” and don’t make you “scratch and itch.” It’s not clear whether was talking about heat pumps or electric resistance heaters, both of which are powered by electricity. But gas furnace sales have been outpaced by heat pumps for several years running, with no widespread itch issues we can find. Trump also put low-flow showerheads on blast: “It’s called rain, comes down from heaven. And they want to do, no water comes out of the shower.” This hasn’t been true of low-flow shower heads for some time now, as my colleague Jeva Lange reported last summer, which are “specifically designed to ‘push out water that feels like a higher pressure even with a lower flow rate.’”

In conclusion, there is no time like the present to peruse Jeva’s fact-check of Trump’s climate and energy claims. We’re going to be hearing a lot more of them in the coming years.

Charu Sinha profile image

Charu Sinha

Charu Sinha is the audience editor at Heatmap. She was previously a news writer at Vulture, where she covered arts and culture. She has also written for Netflix, iHeartMedia, and NPR.

