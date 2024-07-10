Sign In or Create an Account.

By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy

Technology

Microsoft’s Major Carbon Removal Deal

On curbing AI emissions, flood resilience, and offshore wind

Jessica Hullinger
07/10/2024
Microsoft’s Major Carbon Removal Deal
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: Extreme heat in Southern California is causing cars to break down on the highway • Flooding in northeastern India killed nine rare one-horned rhinos • Residents in Mount Vernon, Indiana, are waking up to debris and devastation from a violent tornado spawned by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Microsoft and Oxy agree to largest-ever DAC credits deal

Tech giant Microsoft has agreed to the “single largest purchase” of direct air capture carbon credits, buying 500,000 metric tons of credits from Occidental Petroleum’s (aka Oxy) 1PointFive DAC subsidiary. The deal is worth hundreds of millions of dollars and will help Microsoft confront its growing emissions problem as demand for energy-intensive artificial intelligence grows. Microsoft’s emissions grew by 30% in 2023 compared to 2020. Google’s emissions are also rising, up 13% last year compared to the year before. Both companies pin the blame on the growth of AI. As Bloomberg noted, DAC “is expensive, energy-intensive and not yet proven at industrial scale.” Occidental clinched a similar (but smaller) deal with Amazon last year.

2. New FEMA rule will improve infrastructure flood resilience

The Biden administration yesterday finalized a rule aimed at protecting federal infrastructure from flooding exacerbated by climate change. The federal flood risk management standard, first proposed in 2015, will require public structures funded by FEMA be built above the projected flood level for their location, or be moved to a different location entirely. The hope is to “put a stop to the cycle of response and recovery, and rinse and repeat,” said Deanne Criswell, the FEMA administrator. FEMA will cover the cost of implementing the changes. The rule will come into effect on September 9.

3. Texas power outages persist as temperatures rise

Frustration is growing in Texas, where nearly 2 million people are still without power after Hurricane Beryl tore through the state Monday as a category 1 storm. The power outages mean many residents are without access to air conditioning as a heat wave pushes temperatures into the 90s. At least 16 hospitals were relying on generators to keep the lights on yesterday, according toThe Associated Press. Making matters worse, flooding from the storm caused a “domestic wastewater” spill in downtown Houston, where residents were told to boil water before consuming it. A report published in April found that power outages from extreme weather events are rising in the U.S., with Texas being the worst-affected state.

Climate Central

4. Report: Offshore wind capacity won’t meet Biden’s goal

New analysis from the American Clean Power Association found that U.S. offshore wind capacity will fall short of President Biden’s goal of 30 gigawatts by 2030. There are currently 56 GW of capacity under development across 37 leases, the report finds, but just 14 GW will be deployed by 2030. However, things will speed up quickly, and it’ll take just three years for capacity to hit 30 GW in 2033, and another two to hit 40 GW in 2035.

5. Climate change-denying senator James Inhofe dies

Former Republican senator James Inhofe, “the capital’s most vociferous denier of climate change,” died Tuesday at age 89. Inhofe served five terms in the Senate starting in the 1990s before retiring in January last year. He began vocally downplaying scientific evidence of climate change in 2003. His campaigns received generous donations from fossil fuel interests. In 2012, Inhofe authored a book called The Greatest Hoax: How the Global Warming Conspiracy Threatens Your Future. In a 2015 stunt, he brought a snowball into the Senate in an attempt to prove that man-made global warming was not real. He opposed efforts to cap greenhouse gas emissions and once called the Environmental Protection Agency a “Gestapo bureaucracy.” He later went on to play a key role in transforming the EPA under former President Trump.

The late Sen. Inhofe during his 2015 snowball stunt.YouTube/C-SPAN

THE KICKER

Global temperatures seem to be falling slightly now, after more than a year of unrelenting new record monthly highs.

Yellow
Jessica Hullinger profile image

Jessica Hullinger

Jessica Hullinger is a freelance writer and editor who likes to think deeply about climate science and sustainability. She previously served as Global Deputy Editor for The Week, and her writing has been featured in publications including Fast Company, Popular Science, and Fortune. Jessica is originally from Indiana but lives in London.

Electric Vehicles

How to Turn Any Old Car Into an EV

All you’ll need is thousands of dollars and some elbow grease.

Andrew Moseman
07/10/2024
A woman charging a Mustang.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

When Adam Roe hits the accelerator and sends his vintage Land Rover flying past a Porsche, he likes to imagine what the other driver must be thinking.

While Roe’s ride looks the part of a restored Land Rover Series II, an off-roading, unbreakable icon from the late 1950s, the secret is what’s under the skin. Whereas the original bruiser produced about 45 total horsepower, Roe says, the “restomod” created by his company, ZeroLabs, is a fully electric vehicle with 600 horses — more than enough to catch a sports car by surprise.

Keep reading...Show less
Podcast

What the Supreme Court’s Rulings Mean for Climate Change

Inside episode 23 of Shift Key.

Robinson Meyer
07/10/2024
The Supreme Court.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Jesse is on vacation until August, so this is a special, Rob-only summer episode of Shift Key.

Over the past few weeks, the U.S. Supreme Court has profoundly changed how the federal government does its day-to-day work. In a series of landmark rulings, the high court sharply curtailed the ability of government agencies — including the Environmental Protection Agency — to write and enforce rules and regulations.

Keep reading...Show less
Sparks

Beryl Narrowly Missed the Gulf’s Energy Heartland

Millions are without power, still.

Matthew Zeitlin
07/09/2024
Beryl making landfall in Texas.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Hurricane Beryl, ahem, barreled into America’s Gulf Coast as a Category 1 storm, and whenever something like that happens the entire global energy industry holds its breath. The Gulf of Mexico is not just a frequent target and breeding ground for massive storms, it is also one of America’s — and the world’s — most important energy hubs. Texas and Louisiana contains giant oil and gas fields, and the region is home to about half of the United States’ refining capacity.

At least so far, the oil and refining industry appears to have largely dodged Beryl’s worst effects. The storm made landfall in Matagorda, a coastal town between Galveston and Corpus Christi, both of which are major centers for the refinery industry. Only one refinery, the Phillips 66 facility in Sweeny, Texas, was in the storm’s cone, according to TACenergy, a petroleum products distributor. Phillips 66 did not respond to a request to comment, but Reuters reported that the Sweeny facility as well as its refinery in Lake Charles, Louisiana were powered and operating. Crude oil prices have seen next to no obvious volatility, rising to $83.88 a barrel on July 3 and since settling around $82.84.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue