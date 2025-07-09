Sign In or Create an Account.

By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy

Climate

SCOTUS Greenlights Federal Firings

On federal layoffs, copper tariffs, and Texas flood costs

Jeva Lange
07/09/2025
SCOTUS Greenlights Federal Firings
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: Three people were killed in southern New Mexico after heavy rains on Tuesday caused floodingParts of the western Mediterranean Sea are 12.6 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than averageSearch operations are underway for 30 people missing in India’s Himachal Pradesh state following flash floods and landslides.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Supreme Court allows Trump administration to proceed with mass reduction of federal workforce

The Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a lower court ruling that had blocked mass layoffs of federal workers, clearing the way for a significant reduction in the civil service. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the only dissenting vote, writing that the court had a “demonstrated enthusiasm for greenlighting this President’s legally dubious actions in an emergency posture.” Technically, SCOTUS’ ruling is only temporary, and the case could eventually return for the court to consider at a later date, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor noting, “The plans themselves are not before this Court, at this stage, and we thus have no occasion to consider whether they can and will be carried out consistent with the constraints of law.” But “in practice,” the court’s move allows President Trump to “pursue his restructuring plans, even if judges later determine that they exceed presidential power,” The New York Times writes.

The Trump administration has signaled its intention to reduce the workforce by 107,000 employees in the next fiscal year. It plans the steepest cuts for the Department of Education, the Office of Personnel Management, and the General Services Administration, but roles at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, National Science Foundation, and Department of Energy are also up for reductions. As I’ve previously written, such cuts to the civil service will long outlast President Trump. “It will be very difficult, if not impossible, to restore the kind of institutional knowledge that’s being lost,” Jacqueline Simon, policy director of the American Federation of Government Employees, the largest union of federal government workers, told me.

2. Trump announces intention to slap a 50% tariff on copper

President Trump announced on Tuesday that he intends to impose a 50% tariff on copper, a move that follows earlier tariffs on steel and aluminum. The process for imposing those tariffs, my colleague Matthew Zeitlin notes, involves recognizing that the product being tariffed is “essential to national security, and thus that the United States should be able to supply it on its own.” But while a steep new tariff could incentivize increased copper mining in the United States, such mines can take years to open, and copper must be smelted and refined before it can be used — an industry that is currently at capacity in the U.S. and dominated by China. Nevertheless, copper is crucial for “a broad array of electrical technologies, including transmission lines, batteries, and electric motors,” Matthew writes. “Electric vehicles contain around 180 pounds of copper on average.”

Get Heatmap AM directly in your inbox every morning:
 

* indicates required
Our Privacy Policy & Terms Apply.

    • 3. Texas set to be one of the costliest, deadliest floods in modern U.S. history

      AccuWeather

    The death toll in the Texas floods rose to over 100 on Tuesday, with Governor Greg Abbott telling reporters that another 161 people remain unaccounted for in Kerr County. Already one of the deadliest floods in modern U.S. history, the disaster is also set to be one of the costliest, with AccuWeather estimating total damage and economic loss between $18 billion and $22 billion. “The damage, impacts on future tourism, cost of search and recovery efforts, extensive cleanup that will be needed, as well as insurance claims after this catastrophic flash flood, will have long-lasting economic impacts in the Hill Country region of Texas,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said in a statement.

    As I wrote on Tuesday, the Texas floods were a disaster despite the forecasting, not because of it. While some global weather models underestimated the storm, NOAA’s cutting-edge specialized models “got this right,” UCLA and UC Agriculture and Natural Resources climate scientist Daniel Swain told me. Funding for those models — as well as research into severe thunderstorms and rainstorms like the one in Texas — is set to be zeroed out in the Trump administration’s 2026 budget.

    4. DOE hires three climate change skeptics

    The Department of Energy has hired three scientists who are among the minority of experts to doubt or downplay the impacts of human activity on global warming, The New York Times has learned. The scientists include physicist Steven E. Koonin, the author of the bestselling book Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What it Doesn’t and Why it Matters, which has been criticized for “not [comporting] with the evidence”; meteorologist Roy Spencer, the author of The Great Global Warming Blunder: How Mother Nature Fooled the World’s Top Climate Scientists, which alleges IPCC researchers made a “mix-up between cause and effect when analyzing cloud and temperature variations”; and atmospheric scientist John Christy, who’s been accused of using misleading graphs to downplay the extent of human activity on climate change. The New York Times was unable to immediately learn “what the three scientists were working on or whether they were being paid,” but the hires come at a time when the federal government is also laying off long-tenured climate and atmospheric scientists as well as removing mentions of climate change from government websites.

    5. Three-quarters of all wind and solar projects under construction are in China: report

    China is constructing nearly three-quarters of all solar and wind power projects being built globally, according to a new report by the Global Energy Monitor. Of about 689 gigawatts currently under construction worldwide, 510 gigawatts of utility-scale solar and wind were within China’s borders, the report found. Additionally, China accounts for 29% of all planned wind and solar projects worldwide, followed closest by Brazil, at just over 9%.

    China’s wind and solar capacity surpassed its coal and gas capacity for the first time during the first quarter of 2025, supplying 23% of the country’s electricity consumption, the report adds. Even offshore wind, a “small portion of China’s overall renewable capacity,” now contributes over 50% of the overall offshore wind capacity in construction worldwide. You can read the full report here.

    THE KICKER

      Image: Studio Pizza/Unsplash

    Cemeteries are “a mosaic of different habitats. This means that species from forests, hedgerows, grasslands, and even fields can find substitute habitats there.” —Ingo Kowarik, an urban ecologist and retired professor at the Technische Universität Berlin, on the burgeoning field of cemetery biodiversity.

    Yellow
    Jeva Lange profile image

    Jeva Lange

    Jeva is a founding staff writer at Heatmap. Her writing has also appeared in The Week, where she formerly served as executive editor and culture critic, as well as in The New York Daily News, Vice, and Gothamist, among others. Jeva lives in New York City.

    You’re out of free articles.

    Subscribe today to experience Heatmap’s expert analysis  of climate change, clean energy, and sustainability.
    To continue reading
    Create a free account or sign in to unlock more free articles.
    Continue with Google
    or
    Please enter an email address
    Continue
    By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy
    Or try a month of unlimited access to Heatmap for free
    Podcast

    Shift Key Summer School: How Does a Power Plant Work?

    Jesse and Rob go back to basics on the steam engine.

    Robinson Meyer
    07/09/2025
    Jesse D. Jenkins
    07/09/2025
    A power station.
    Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

    Just two types of machines have produced the overwhelming majority of electricity generated since 1890. This week, we look at the history of those devices, how they work — and how they have contributed to global warming.

    This is our second episode of Shift Key Summer School, a series of “lecture conversations” about the basics of energy, electricity, and the power grid for listeners of all backgrounds. This week, we dive into the invention and engineering of the world’s most common types of fossil- and nuclear-fueled power plants. What’s a Rankine cycle power station, and how does it use steam to produce electricity? How did the invention of the jet engine enable the rise of natural gas-generated electricity? And why can natural gas power plants achieve much higher efficiency gains than coal plants?

    Keep reading...Show less
    Yellow
    Politics

    Trump Opened a Back Door to Kill Wind and Solar Tax Credits

    The Senate told renewables developers they’d have a year to start construction and still claim a tax break. Then came an executive order.

    Emily Pontecorvo
    07/08/2025
    Trump burning a calendar.
    Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

    Renewable energy advocates breathed a sigh of relief after a last-minute change to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act stipulated that wind and solar projects would be eligible for tax credits as long as they began construction within the next 12 months.

    But the new law left an opening for the Trump administration to cut that window short, and now Trump is moving to do just that. The president signed an executive order on Monday directing the Treasury Department to issue new guidance for the clean electricity tax credits “restricting the use of broad safe harbors unless a substantial portion of a subject facility has been built.”

    Keep reading...Show less
    Sparks

    Trump Says He’s Going to Slap a Huge Tariff on Copper

    “I believe the tariff on copper — we’re going to make it 50%.”

    Matthew Zeitlin
    07/08/2025
    Donald Trump.
    Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

    President Trump announced Tuesday during a cabinet meeting that he plans to impose a hefty tax on U.S. copper imports.

    “I believe the tariff on copper — we’re going to make it 50%,” he told reporters.

    Keep reading...Show less
    Green