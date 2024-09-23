Which E-Bike Should You Get?

“The only thing better for the climate than buying an EV over a gasoline-powered car is buying no car at all,” the climate scientist Rob Jackson has written. But for many Americans, not having a car at all is the stuff of logistical and cultural nightmares. The average person living in the U.S. covers more than 1,000 miles per month in their vehicle, and nearly 45% of people don’t even have the option of opting for public transportation. Ditching your car? You might as well ask people to give up their cell phones.



But across the country, transportation advocates and e-bike warriors are looking for solutions to go, if not entirely car-less, then at least car-light. Heatmap has put together a comprehensive guide to help you make a decision that best fits your lifestyle, whether that’s becoming a superpedestrian, a committed e-bike user, or just trying to replace a couple of short-haul drives a week.

THE EXPERT PANEL

Doug Gordon is the cohost of “ The War on Cars ,” a podcast about the fight against car culture. He is also a writer, TV producer, and safe streets advocate, and he advises nonprofits and mobility companies on communications strategies to promote better streets and public infrastructure through his Brooklyn Spoke Media consulting business.

Alexa Sledge is the director of communications at Transportation Alternatives , a nonprofit organization that has worked to promote non-polluting, safe, and quiet travel in New York City since 1973.

Bryan Deanis the sales manager at The eBike Store in Portland, Oregon, which opened in 2008 as the city’s first e-bike-only retailer. He’s spent over six years helping customers pick out their perfect bikes and is also the creator of the #eBikeAnywhere hashtag.

Kevin Lau is a product specialist at REI with more than 20 years of experience. He is based out of Marlton, New Jersey.

OVERVIEW OF THE PROCESS

THE BASICS

Active transportation or active mobility refers to human-powered getting-around — such as walking, using a bicycle, e-bike, skateboard, kick scooter , or electric kick scooter — that reduces the reliance on cars. Forms of active mobility are often used for first-mile or last-mile connectivity in conjunction with public transportation systems (that is, for the first and last leg of a trip that connects a person with their transit stop and their starting point or destination).

or refers to human-powered getting-around — such as walking, using a bicycle, e-bike, skateboard, , or electric kick scooter — that reduces the reliance on cars. Forms of active mobility are often used for or in conjunction with public transportation systems (that is, for the first and last leg of a trip that connects a person with their transit stop and their starting point or destination). E-bikes are bicycles with small electric motors that can assist in pedaling, making them easier to ride. They come in three classes, each of which has its own optimal use case and standard features:

Which class is right for you? Class 1: Pedal assist only Feels like: A little bit of tailwind

A little bit of tailwind Max speed: Pedal assist tops out at 19.5 mph

Pedal assist tops out at 19.5 mph Restrictions: Allowed on any trail or path where traditional “analog” bikes are allowed*

Allowed on any trail or path where traditional “analog” bikes are allowed* Best for: Beginners, people on a budget, or people who want the flexibility to ride their e-bike anywhere Class 2: Pedal assist and throttle Feels like: A medium amount of tailwind

A medium amount of tailwind Max speed: Pedal assist and throttle top out at 19.5 mph

Pedal assist and throttle top out at 19.5 mph Restrictions: Allowed on most paths and trails where traditional bikes are allowed (some restrictions may apply)

Allowed on most paths and trails where traditional bikes are allowed (some restrictions may apply) Best for: People who want to ride long distances without having to pedal, or who live in a hilly area Class 3: Pedal assist or pedal assist and throttle Feels like: “A hurricane vibe,” according to Dean

“A hurricane vibe,” according to Dean Max speed: Pedal assist tops out at 27.5 mph**, or at 19.5 mph with the throttle

Pedal assist tops out at 27.5 mph**, or at 19.5 mph with the throttle Restrictions: Often restricted on bike paths and multi-use pedestrian trails; riders are required to wear helmets; the bike must have a speedometer; and age restrictions may apply

Often restricted on bike paths and multi-use pedestrian trails; riders are required to wear helmets; the bike must have a speedometer; and age restrictions may apply Best for: People who plan to use their bike to replace car commutes or to run bigger errands *Alaska and Rhode Island classify e-bikes as motor vehicles and may have additional restrictions. **If 28 miles per hour sounds utterly terrifying to you, don’t worry. “The majority of the class 3 bikes that I sell will probably never go faster than 15 miles an hour because that’s how the customer wants to ride it,” Dean explained. “Class 3 bikes will not instantly go 28 miles per hour.”

Another thing to look for when shopping for an e-bike is if it has a hub-drive or a mid-drive motor . As you can probably guess, a hub-drive motor “is built into the hub of one of the wheels,” while a mid-drive motor “is built into the frame near the cranks,” Lau told me. “Usually, a hub drive system will be less expensive than a mid-drive system, but a mid-drive system is considered to ride a bit smoother and has a more balanced center of gravity,” he said.

or a . As you can probably guess, a hub-drive motor “is built into the hub of one of the wheels,” while a mid-drive motor “is built into the frame near the cranks,” Lau told me. “Usually, a hub drive system will be less expensive than a mid-drive system, but a mid-drive system is considered to ride a bit smoother and has a more balanced center of gravity,” he said. E-bike battery capacity is measured in watt hours — quite literally, how many watts can be delivered in an hour. The usual range for e-bike batteries is between 300 watt hours and 1,000 watt hours. Many factors contribute to how fast you drain the battery, from the surface you’re riding on to its grade to the speed of pedal assist. But generally speaking, you can expect to use about 10 to 20 watt hours per mile. (Want to have some fun? Mess around with Bosch’s e-bike range calculator to get a sense of how far you can go and with what effort.)

— quite literally, how many watts can be delivered in an hour. The usual range for e-bike batteries is between 300 watt hours and 1,000 watt hours. Many factors contribute to how fast you drain the battery, from the surface you’re riding on to its grade to the speed of pedal assist. But generally speaking, about 10 to 20 watt hours per mile. (Want to have some fun? Mess around with to get a sense of how far you can go and with what effort.) In addition to e-bikes, you might also see references to electric motorcycles, Vespas, or mopeds. Most of these fall under the class of motor scooters, which are differentiated from e-bikes in that they don’t have pedals (they are also different from e-scooters like Lime , which are modeled on human-powered kick scooters ). Also unlike e-bikes, motor scooters require a driver’s license and must be registered as a motor vehicle. An electric motorcycle will require a motorcycle license if it goes over 30 mph. Scooters are also much heavier than e-bikes, don’t have removable batteries, and may run on gasoline, canceling out some of the environmental and health advantages .

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

1. I live in the suburbs — is it even possible to go car-less?

Only 8% of U.S. households currently get by without owning a car, and less than 1% of Americans commute to work by bike. The U.S. is so driving-centric that we’re home to one-fifth of all the cars on the planet despite having less than 5% of the global population.Eleven states have more registered vehicles than people.

But just because driving has always been your default doesn’t mean it makes the most sense for the kind of travel you do — even if you live somewhere without great public transportation. Over half of all trips Americans make in a car are for a distance of less than three miles — perfect to convert into a bike ride.

“I think of mobility like a Swiss army knife: You have to use the right tool for the job,” Gordon told me. “If I just need to pick up a carton of milk, does it make sense to do that in a 6,000-pound metal box on wheels that is powered by dinosaur juice? Not so much.”

On average, commuting by bike in the U.S. saves an estimated $2,500 per year, and it has been found to have massive benefits for one’s mental health, cardiovascular health, and even productivity at work. Yes, even e-bikes !

“If you go to places like Copenhagen or Amsterdam — places where there are huge numbers of cyclists — and you poll those people, concern for the environment barely cracks the top five reasons why they cycle,” Gordon said. “The reasons why people cycle in Denmark and the Netherlands are because it’s safe and convenient, and it’s often the fastest and cheapest way to get where they’re going.”

2. If we’re just talking about short trips, will it really make a difference?

Transportation is the most significant contributor to climate change in the United States, with nearly 60% of the sector’s greenhouse gas emissions coming from cars alone (another 23% comes from trucks). Replacing a quarter of your total driving with walking, biking, or e-biking could save 1.3 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, according to our friends at WattTime — about the same as forgoing burning 1,433 pounds of coal or three barrels of oil. If every American drove even a mere 10% less per year, it’d be like taking 28 coal-fired power plants offline .

You can still make a significant impact without ditching your car, in other words: You simply have to drive less. And the upsides are enormous. More Americans die of car pollution than in car accidents every year. Additionally, commuting by bike or by foot makes us healthier and happier.

It also helps us realize what our community priorities should be. “Individual action is not always what we need to focus on,” Gordon said. “We need to focus on institutional change. But my philosophy is that lots of individual action actually adds up to the political will to get the institutional change you need.”

3. Is it really worth the risk of crashing — or sweating?

A survey of studies from five countries (including the U.S.) found that the main barriers to cycling were low perceived safety, bad weather, lack of cycling infrastructure (including “shower facilities” at one’s destination), and distance and perceived effort.

Safety is a valid concern. Riding a bike is about 500 times more likely to be fatal than riding a bus, according to a 2007 study ; even with the success of programs like New York’s Vision Zero , collisions with cars remain a real danger for people on bikes. The car-related pollution inhaled while cycling can also shorten a cyclist’s life by an estimated one to 40 days. But the benefits of cycling on average far outweigh the risks: Riding a bike adds an estimated three to 14 months to your life, even when the possibilities of collisions and air pollution are considered . The health benefits are so significant that a separate study by Swedish researchers found that cyclists had a 47% lower risk of early death and a 10% lower risk of hospitalization compared to car and train commuters.

What about concerns about shower availability and the “distance and perceived effort” of riding a bike? That’s where the advantages of an e-bike’s pedal assist come into play. “E-bikes are great at blasting through any concerns you have about sweat,” Gordon told me. Even in hot weather or on difficult terrain, pedal assist can keep you looking fresh when you arrive at the office.

BEFORE YOU GET STARTED

1. How much driving can you realistically replace with other modes of transportation?

The first step to driving less is thinking about when and where you can replace specific trips with walking, cycling, or public transportation instead. Lau told me his general rule of thumb is that if a trip is less than a mile and he can safely walk (i.e. if there are sidewalks or safe paths), then he’ll walk. “If it’s more than that, I’ll take the bike if I have a place to lock it or can bring it into my workplace or store,” he said. For trips where he might need some extra assistance — that are farther, longer, hillier, or will require carrying “more cargo without working as hard,” he’ll opt for an e-bike instead.

You can do a lot of this reconnaissance from your couch. Apple Maps and Google Maps can take a lot of the guesswork out of finding the best bike paths to and from your house and the other places you frequent, including informing you ahead of time if the route will require riding on major or minor roads or ones with protected bike lanes. Google and Apple Maps can also give you real-time information about public transportation options in your area (as well as allow you to plan for trips when service might be reduced, like late nights or weekends), and many transit systems now have their own apps to make tracking delays or alternative service simpler.

It’s okay to take it slow There’s no need to go overboard here, at least not to start! “The thing to think about is not ‘Can I go completely car-free?’ but ‘What trips could I replace?’” Gordon told me. It’s like Meatless Mondays: “You don’t have to become a complete vegan overnight, but you could replace one day’s worth of meals a week. It’s the same with cycling: Maybe you could ride to your kid’s soccer game or do one little grocery trip a week to the nearest market and do it by bike instead of by car. See how that feels.”

2. What’s the elevation like in your area?

It’s funny how you don’t realize where the long, slow inclines are in your neighborhood until you’re huffing up them on a bike. Google Maps and Apple Maps can show you what elevation to expect on a walking or cycling route. If you live in a hillier area, an e-bike might be better than a traditional bike since it can take some of the ouch out of the ups.

3. What’s the weather like in your area?

“Something really, really important that people don’t always think about is gear,” Sledge told me. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be expensive, but if you can only ride your bike when it’s 80 degrees and sunny, that’s not the best scenario.”

If you live somewhere where it gets hot, rainy, snowy, windy, or the weather can change unexpectedly, think ahead of time about the sort of gear you’d need to make cycling or walking more comfortable. (We have a checklist of ideas below.)

4. What programs exist in your area that you can use to your advantage?

California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, Oklahoma, and Vermont all have statewide tax credits or rebates to encourage e-bike adoption.

Live somewhere that isn’t on that list? Here is a super handy tracker from the Transportation Research and Education Center at Portland State University of more than 100 counties, cities, and municipalities that offer e-bike incentive programs. Also, look for e-bike lending libraries that might be in your area .

If you’re having trouble learning about the programs available to you, head into a brick-and-mortar e-bike shop in your area or connect with your local transportation advocacy group — they’ll know what programs you can take advantage of and be happy to point you in the right direction.

5. Grab a coffee with the bike geek in your life

Do you know what bike enthusiasts love more than anything? Creating new bike enthusiasts. If you’re still feeling intimidated by the idea of getting on a bike — or even if you’re not — “find a friend who’s already doing it,” Gordon suggested. Bike people are “an evangelical bunch, and if you tell a friend who you know is into biking or bike commutes regularly that ‘Hey, I’m thinking of doing it,’ I can guarantee that person will be more than happy to hold your hand and help you through your first ride.”

Taking off the training wheels Many people are understandably scared of riding a bike alongside cars. If you want to build up a little more confidence before hitting the road, the Global Cycling Network has a good intro to urban cycling video that covers some of the basics about holding your place in the lane, signaling, and avoiding dangerous blindspots. You can also build up confidence on bike paths and pedestrian trails where you don’t have to contend with cars or look to join group rides in your area. Meet-ups in particular are a great place to make bike friends and will help you get comfortable navigating the streets in your area. (In Portland, for example, there are hundreds of such events to choose from.)

There are dozens of emissions-free or emissions-light transportation options, from using your own two feet to digging the old beater bicycle out of your garage to going full Steve Wozniak with a Segway . The most important thing is to something you’ll actually use.

That said — “What’s really going to be the best option for most Americans is an e-bike,” Sledge told me. “That’s a true car replacement when so often a [traditional] bike can’t be a true, true, true car replacement.” E-bikes are simply more practical and comfortable for longer rides or daily commutes, and if you need to haul things like groceries or children, they can’t be beaten.

I’ve looked at all my options and don’t think I can drive any less than I already do. What can I do instead?

Get an electric vehicle. For some people, car trips will be unavoidable — and in that case, replacing gas-powered vehicle miles with battery-electric powered vehicle miles is the next best thing. Here’s Heatmap’s guide to buying an EV for more on that.

For some people, car trips will be unavoidable — and in that case, replacing gas-powered vehicle miles with battery-electric powered vehicle miles is the next best thing. Here’s Heatmap’s guide to buying an EV for more on that. Carpool. It’s absurd how many car trips in the U.S. are made with only one person in the vehicle. Many schools and businesses will help organize carpools, and there are an increasing number of websites dedicated to helping connect commuters. Every carpool saves an unnecessary parallel trip.

It’s absurd how many car trips in the U.S. are made with only one person in the vehicle. Many schools and businesses will help organize carpools, and there are an increasing number of websites dedicated to helping connect commuters. Every carpool saves an unnecessary parallel trip. Drive more efficiently. You can save fuel (and reduce your emissions) just by keeping your speed steady. Here’s a good guide if you want to learn more.

The case for saving up for an e-bike

There’s no way around it: E-bikes are pricy. “An e-bike is going to be a big purchase — nowhere near as much as a car, but still, it’s a major purchase,” Sledge said. Even with incentive programs (more on that below), you’re likely to spend more than $1,000 out of pocket.

It is tempting to look for a bargain. But Dean stressed that manufacturers and bulk retailers are “sacrificing a lot” in terms of quality and service to make a profit at lower price points. As a rule, “If you’re spending less than $1,000 on any bike, it’s landfill,” he said. “And that waste is toxic — odds are, it isn’t going to be recycled properly.”

Gordon suggested that if you’re concerned about how often you’ll use an e-bike, it makes sense to get “a cheap regular bike” initially. “Then you can figure out if this is something you want to do in the long term, and after a few weeks, or a month, or a year, you can go, ‘Okay, I’m ready for the $1,000, $2,000, $5,000 bicycle.’”

Perspective is important, too. Yes, e-bikes are expensive — if you compare them to regular bikes. “If you compare them to cars, they’re a bargain,” Gordon said. “E-bikes are a replacement tool; they’re not an upgrade from other bikes. So if you’re a family with two cars and are going down to one, getting a $2,500 or even $5,000 e-bike is a relative bargain.” Additionally, many retailers — including The eBike Store in Portland, Oregon, where Dean works — offer installment plans to help make the purchase more manageable.

What about conversion kits?

Conversion kits are a popular way to convert an analog bike you already own into an e-bike by attaching a motor to the front hub, rear hub, or mid-drive. Many of these kits can be found cheaply on websites like Amazon, though The Washington Post warns that it is still a “very Wild West market” and to only buy batteries from reputable e-bike battery brands (low-quality batteries are more likely to start fires). While converting to an e-bike might be a good option for you if you want to dip a toe in the e-bike water, you’ll still need to spend several hundred dollars to get a kit that gives you the same oomph as an actual e-bike. That said, whatever option gets you on a bike is the best one, and if you’re converter-kit curious, here’s a good guide for learning where to start.

A reminder We do not live in Northern Europe. Plan accordingly. Northern Europe is the global epicenter of bike commuting, and as such, much of the cycling and e-biking world caters to, or is based out of, flat countries like the Netherlands, Denmark, and Belgium. But “the kinds of [analog] bikes that make sense in Northern Europe are a little bit different than the kind of bike that makes sense if you live in New York City, for example,” Sledge said. Europeans tend to ride “commuter bicycles that are pretty heavy and really comfortable,” but that will be “really hard for you to go over a major bridge in a major city” or ride on the hills characteristic of places like Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Boston, or New York without pedal assist, Sledge said. If you’re an American, “a road bike is probably going to make a lot more sense for you, and you might not get pointed in that direction at first.”

Where to buy an e-bike

“Buying a bike at a brick-and-mortar store from competent, kind people who love their job — customers are going to have a fantastic experience,” Dean told me. “They’re going to get a great taste for the bike, which means they’ll be riding it a lot. We’re not in the business of selling bikes that sit and rot in someone’s garage.”

It is especially important to go to a store with e-bike specialists on staff (rather than a bulk retailer like Costco — or worse, anything online) because the mechanics will have checked the bike over and adjusted the safety points so it’s ready to go. “You’re going to get educated and get a strong appreciation of the beautiful tool that you are buying, and learn how to operate it and make it last,” Dean added.

Most importantly, though, ensure you take the bike for a test ride before handing over your credit card. Any retailer worth its salt will offer this as an option; the best retailers will take you on a guided test ride, where they’ll teach you how to use the e-bike you’re trying out. But the bottom line is, “Don’t buy a bike that you haven’t ridden,” Dean said. “Ride the bike before you buy it; that’s in all-caps with smiley faces and exclamation points. Don't buy the bike if you can’t ride it first.”

How to buy an e-bike I asked Dean how a customer can come in prepared to buy an e-bike. Here were his top green flags. Be ready to answer, “What kind of experience do you want?” The e-bike specialist will want to know the geography you anticipate riding through, how far you expect to be riding per day, if you will be hauling cargo, or if you just want an e-bike for fun weekend outings.

The e-bike specialist will want to know the geography you anticipate riding through, how far you expect to be riding per day, if you will be hauling cargo, or if you just want an e-bike for fun weekend outings. Don’t come in with your heart set on one specific bike. Dean said it’s common for customers to come in with preconceived notions about the sort of e-bike they want to buy. A good e-bike specialist, though, will be your advocate — and let you know if the bike you’re fixated on will actually meet your needs.

Dean said it’s common for customers to come in with preconceived notions about the sort of e-bike they want to buy. A good e-bike specialist, though, will be your advocate — and let you know if the bike you’re fixated on will actually meet your needs. Ask a lot of questions . This is a big purchase! You want to ensure you’re getting the bike you want – and understand how it works before you walk out the door.

. This is a big purchase! You want to ensure you’re getting the bike you want – and understand how it works before you walk out the door. Find out if the store offers free adjustments. Both REI and The eBike Store have continued support for their customers within the first year of the purchase. Buy from a retailer that is invested in your success.

Both REI and The eBike Store have continued support for their customers within the first year of the purchase. Buy from a retailer that is invested in your success. Buy the bike that makes you happy. At the end of the day, “You should buy whatever puts a dumb, happy smile on your face,” Dean said. “New Bike Day is like Christmas without the emotional baggage.”

HEATMAP RECOMMENDS

“Buy the bike that’s going to put the biggest, dumbest smile on your face.”

If you want a bike for a long commute, look at the Specialized Como or one of the REI Co-op Cycles-brand models.

Dean said he points riders looking to log miles to the Specialized Como. “When you’re commuting long miles, you want something comfortable, something that’s reliable, something that has a strong enough motor that will get you where you’re going and a big-enough battery that you’re not going to sweat it,” he said. The Specialized Como is also an excellent choice for people who want to “show up to work not sweaty” but maybe get a little bit more of a workout on the way home.

If you prefer commuting on a traditional bike, Lau suggested REI’s ADV 1.1, a road touring bike, or the CTY 1.1 bike, a less-expensive hybrid built for logging longer distances and enduring the daily wear-and-tear of a commute. His e-bike pick for commuters is the CTY e2.2, a popular, well-reviewed, and accessible commuter bike specifically marketed to “replace car trips.”

If you want an e-bike to haul the kids, look at a bike from Tern.

Dean loves to recommend Tern bikes to people who want to make trips with their kids. “They’ve been doing this for a long time, they have tons of great accessories, and they use Bosch power systems,” he said — all points in the bike’s favor. That customizability and reliability make it a good fit for families who want to be able to tailor the bike to their needs and price point while also not having to worry about it breaking down in the middle of a toddler’s meltdown.

But there is one other primary reason why Dean points parents to Tern. “All of their bikes are rider first, cargo behind” — versus bucket bikes that put the cargo in front of the rider . While the latter design is also popular, it also means that if you’re trying to squeak out into traffic, you’re nosing your most precious cargo ahead of you, into potential harm’s way.

If you want an e-bike that can handle your big Trader Joe’s runs, look at the Cannondale Cargowagen or the folding bikes from Tern.

Lau offered three options for e-bikes that won’t make you miss the trunk of your car, starting with the Cannondale Cargowagen, which can lug up to 440 pounds — that is a lot of Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. Its range isn’t quite as good as some other bikes on the market — the battery is 545 watt-hours — so it’s probably a better fit for people who live in higher-density areas or near their preferred market. (You can always buy a second battery if you want a little more range.) The Cargowagen is also a class 3 bike, meaning you won’t have to worry about the ice cream melting before you can get home.

Like Dean, Lau loves to recommend Tern bikes for handling heavy loads, especially the Tern GSD S00, which conveniently folds up so it can even be stored in an apartment or transported in an elevator while still being compatible with Tern’s line of cargo-carrying products — but at almost $6,000 before add-ons, it’ll likely be out of many first-time e-bikers’ budgets. Tern’s Vektron S10 is a less expensive option and still has the power to handle hilly roads with six Trader Joe’s bags in tow. (Note that both Terns are class 1 bikes, meaning the pedal assist tops out at 20 miles per hour.)

If you want an e-bike but live in a walk-up, check out bikes from Specialized.

“Lightweight e-bikes are out there,” Dean said, and can be had — for the right amount of money. “They’re usually going to start around $3,500 to $4,000 and then go up from there,” he told me, pointing to Specialized as one of his favorite lightweight brands.

Keep in mind that you may not need a lightweight e-bike. “No one has ever come in and said, ‘I want a heavy bike,’” Dean pointed out. Electric motors are, by necessity, heavy, so getting a lighter bike can mean sacrificing half the motor and battery. There are workarounds: “If you have stairs to go up, almost all of these bikes have a walk assist mode,” which gently turns the tires so you’re not fighting gravity on your own, Dean told me. Likewise, if you’re trying to load your bike onto a car rack, “you don’t have to Hulk it up there; you can be a little smarter about your efforts by picking up the front wheel and putting it in the rack behind your car. Then pick up the back wheel.” If you’re really struggling with your bike, you can always pop off the battery — one of the heavier components — and carry it separately.

If you want a bike or an e-bike but need to keep the price down, look at the REI Co-op CTY e2.1, or bikes from Gazelle, Medeo, or Electra Country.

The best new commuter bike you can get away with is the CTY 1.1, the analog bike Lau recommended above, but for an e-bike option, he points customers to the Co-op CTY e2.1, an easy, accessible, no-frills class 1 bike that won’t run you more than $2,000. It might be a little light on features for a serious urban commuter, though.

Dean told me that the Gazelle Medeo and some of the bikes from Electra Country will have price points that could be more acceptable to customers on a budget. Gazelle uses the reliable Bosch power system, and the Medeo is “really good” and comes in “multiple versions.” (I found one for less than $2,000). Electra Country is a subsidiary of Trek and is a “one-size-fits-all, beach cruiser-looking bike” that comes in super fun colors .

Other essentials you’ll want to consider Full-finger gloves. “I wear them year-round,” Dean told me. He recommends the full-finger option because, in the unfortunate incident that your chain comes loose, you can pop it back on without getting your hands dirty. Dean especially likes Specialized’s gel gloves for extra hand protection.

“I wear them year-round,” Dean told me. He recommends the full-finger option because, in the unfortunate incident that your chain comes loose, you can pop it back on without getting your hands dirty. Dean especially likes for extra hand protection. Redshift’s Arclight Pedals . Dean told me these are the #1 safety items he sells at The eBike Store. “While most e-bikes have a light in the front and a light in the back, they don’t have any on the side,” he told me. “And more often than not, you’re hit from the side or someone turning into you. Since the lights are on these pedals, and the pedals are moving, people see it and subconsciously go, ‘Oh, that’s a human,’ versus just a tail light, which people go, ‘Oh, that’s a vehicle.’”

Dean told me these are the #1 safety items he sells at The eBike Store. “While most e-bikes have a light in the front and a light in the back, they don’t have any on the side,” he told me. “And more often than not, you’re hit from the side or someone turning into you. Since the lights are on these pedals, and the pedals are moving, people see it and subconsciously go, ‘Oh, that’s a human,’ versus just a tail light, which people go, ‘Oh, that’s a vehicle.’” A rain jacket. “My favorite piece of cycling gear is my Cleverhood rain cape because there’s a saying that goes, There’s no such thing as bad weather for cycling, only bad gear,” Gordon told me.

“My favorite piece of cycling gear is my because there’s a saying that goes, There’s no such thing as bad weather for cycling, only bad gear,” Gordon told me. A good lock. Think of buying a lock for your bike like it’s the zombie apocalypse, or a bear is chasing you, Dean said: “You don’t have to be the fastest, but don’t be the slowest.” Get a lock that will make a potential thief look for an easier mark. (Also, don’t lock your bike to something easy to saw through, like a tree or a stop sign.)

Think of buying a lock for your bike like it’s the zombie apocalypse, or a bear is chasing you, Dean said: “You don’t have to be the fastest, but don’t be the slowest.” Get a lock that will make a potential thief look for an easier mark. (Also, don’t lock your bike to something easy to saw through, like a tree or a stop sign.) A bike fitting. It might sound expensive — a bike fitting will run you about $150 to $200 — but Dean swears it’s worth every penny. You spend a lot of time on your bike, so why not put in the money to get it perfectly adjusted to fit your specific body, from the saddle being moved to just the right place to making sure the controls are all where they need to be? Dean likened the experience to the difference between going to Nordstrom Rack and buying a good enough suit and having a suit custom-made for you.

It might sound expensive — a bike fitting will run you about $150 to $200 — but Dean swears it’s worth every penny. You spend a lot of time on your bike, so why not put in the money to get it perfectly adjusted to fit your specific body, from the saddle being moved to just the right place to making sure the controls are all where they need to be? Dean likened the experience to the difference between going to Nordstrom Rack and buying a good enough suit and having a suit custom-made for you. A commuter backpack. You don’t necessarily need a special backpack for bike commuting, but you might find that carrying a load in a traditional backpack will throw off your balance and get your back sweaty. While it’s better to let the bike do the work whenever possible (look for baskets mounted to the front frame of the bike, not the handlebars), Lau also suggested the CamelBak M.U.L.E. Commute 22 pack , the Ortlieb Velocity PS pack , and the Osprey Radial bike pack as great options for commuters.

You don’t necessarily need a special backpack for bike commuting, but you might find that carrying a load in a traditional backpack will throw off your balance and get your back sweaty. While it’s better to let the bike do the work whenever possible (look for baskets mounted to the front frame of the bike, not the handlebars), Lau also suggested the , the , and the as great options for commuters. A helmet. Helmet philosophies differ. Gordon told me a $25 helmet will protect you as well as a $200 helmet will. Dean, however, said you shouldn’t go too cheap: “No matter what you pay for a bicycle helmet, it’s going to be less expensive than an ambulance ride.” Lau specifically suggested the Bontrager Charge WaveCel ($150), the Lazer CityZen KinetiCore ($60), and the Smith Express MIPS ($110), or “multi-directional impact protection system,” a helmet style that includes an internal layer intended to rotate slightly in the case of impact, which is thought to prevent brain injuries. Whatever style you choose, remember that helmets can age out. “Dig your fingernail into the foam of your helmet to see if it’s safe,” said Dean. “If it’s not squishy — if it’s crunchy — throw it away.”

Be safe

Congratulations! You’re the proud owner of a bike or an e-bike (or skateboard or e-scooter or a really good pair of walking shoes). What happens now?

While the benefits of riding a bike (or any other form of active transportation) still outweigh the risks, cars are getting bigger , their blindspots are getting larger, and pedestrian and cyclist deaths nationwide are at a 40-year high. Even electric vehicles might be a small part of the problem since they’re so much heavier than regular cars — and that much more dangerous if you get hit.

I asked Sledge how newly carless commuters could become better pedestrians, and she quickly corrected me. “There is no such thing as being a good pedestrian,” she said. “So often, in the United States, when we have groups of people that are consistently harmed by other groups of people, we’re like, ‘How can the victims be better?’ And the real answer is, ‘How can we create systems and designs that protect those people?’”

We’ll get into that. But the bottom line is: be safe when you’re out on the road. Learn how to navigate intersections safely , and don’t take unnecessary risks. Especially if you’re on an e-bike, “You’re traveling faster than most cars are expecting you to,” Dean said. “To remember that, imagine you are not only invisible, but they’re all trying to kill you.”

Become a transit advocate

“Riding a bike is a really good entry for a lot of people into larger political conversations about climate, the design of their cities or towns, and a host of other issues,” Gordon told me. It might only be a short amount of time before you start to wonder why there aren’t more protected bike lanes in your town or city, or why mass transit isn’t reaching your neighborhood or destination, or why lousy road design is making your commute more dangerous than it should be.

There’s some good news, though: There has never been a better time to become a transit advocate. “It could be as small as your block, or your neighborhood, or your city, but there are tons of groups all over the country that focus on working to make them safer and better for the people in them,” Sledge said.

One of the best places to start is by making your voice and your values heard. As Sledge reminded me, car companies already have — and continue to spend money and time lobbying policies that are better for drivers (and their bottom lines) than others on the road. But where to begin? “First, I would look for any kind of organization in your community, your neighborhood, or your city that focuses on safe streets or fighting climate change, and see if you can get involved with them,” Sledge said. “And if you don’t have that kind of organization, start to go to your city council meetings, making your voice heard with your local representatives — those kinds of things really make a difference.”

Another great resource is Transportation for America’s Transit Advocate Guide , which takes you step-by-step through building a movement in your community. Transportation Alternatives also hosts occasional activist trainings to help you learn how to organize successful campaigns in your neighborhood.

Don’t beat yourself up if you still do a lot of driving!

Maybe you bought an e-bike or a monthly metro pass … but you’ve been unable to quit your car the way you thought you would. That’s okay! This is not an all-or-nothing activity. “Don’t feel guilty if you’re still driving,” Gordon stressed. Remember that “you’re operating within a system that is built for you to drive, so starting small is really good.” Every fit and start of progress helps.

Remember also that better, low- and zero-emissions-friendly infrastructure and a pedestrian-first culture aren’t going to be built overnight. Even the most hard-core among us still need to use cars occasionally. Just “reimagining how we’re going to truly allocate our public resources — our public dollars, our public services — to serve everyone, and radically rethinking how to do that, is so important,” Sledge said.

Become someone else’s bike geek

I will leave you with one last instruction for ditching your car. When you discover the bike that lets you “follow your joy, follow your bliss,” and puts a “smile on your face” — as Dean likes to say — don’t keep it to yourself.

Someone else in your community is beginning to think about ditching their car, too. It’s your turn now. Go forth. Become someone else’s enthusiastic bike geek.

ENJOY THE E-RIDE!