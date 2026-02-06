Trump’s Energy Policy Isn’t Just Dirty. It’s Expensive.

You’re out of free articles.
And it’s blocking America’s economic growth, argues a former White House climate advisor.
Everyone is talking about affordability and the rising cost of energy to power our lives — with good reason. Leading up to Winter Storm Fern, natural gas prices skyrocketed more than 50% in just two days. Since President Trump took office, electricity prices have risen by 13%, despite his promise to cut them in half in his first year. Now, 16% of U.S households are behind on their electricity bills, and that number is expected to rise throughout the winter.
And we all know that much more energy will be needed in the years ahead to meet our electrification needs. The Trump administration and its well-funded allies in the fossil fuel industry are blocking our ability to put the cheapest, most reliable energy onto the grid. They are standing in the way of progress, pushing a false narrative that our country needs more dirty, expensive energy to bring costs down.
Our state and local leaders, environmental advocates, and businesses are the ones pushing to build more. They are the ones focused on a pro-growth agenda that invests in the U.S. economy and meets new energy demand with clean energy. Now is the time for all Americans to stand together, not in anger or frustration, but with hope, inspiration, and resilience. We already have the technologies, policies, and practices we need to deliver a cleaner, safer, and more affordable world. We just have to build it.
It’s time to push for common-sense policies that quickly scale up the cheapest forms of energy — solar, wind, and battery storage — to protect our health and natural resources. And it’s high time we let families keep their hard-earned money rather than pay to keep dirty coal and other volatile and expensive fossil fuels — including natural gas — alive.
Our federal government is propping up polluting sources of energy that are draining our economy. They are forcing coal plants to stay open while costing ratepayers millions. In fact, Trump’s U.S. Department of Energy just extended its order to keep Michigan’s JH Campbell coal plant running for four more months, forcing consumers to pay a whopping $113 million in costs so far, despite the state’s utility saying that “no energy emergency exists.”
Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency is stripping states and Tribes of their authority to protect water resources that their communities depend on to allow more oil and gas pipelines and other fossil fuel infrastructure to be built, doubling down on the very problem that is driving prices up. Retail natural gas prices have risen 11% year over year, far outpacing inflation. Moreover, gas price spikes have been a major factor in rising retail electricity bills, particularly in the Northeast and Southeast. We’re seeing similar cost increases as a result of Trump’s liquified natural gas export policies and his constant attacks on the Inflation Reduction Act.
Let me be clear: Renewable energy is the fastest and cheapest option to add power to the grid. Period. Full Stop. Already nearly 80% of planned power plant capacity is tied to renewable sources, according to Cleanview.co. Solar made up 98% of new capacity this fall. States with the highest levels of wind and solar generation, like Iowa and Oklahoma, have the lowest utility bill rate increases in America. States like New Mexico are already ahead of schedule to meet their clean energy goals, while also keeping rates down.
So don’t buy what the Trump administration is selling. We can have long-term, stable economic growth built on cheap, clean energy that doesn’t trash our watersheds and destroy the places we love. In Nevada and Utah, the Sierra Club worked alongside Fervo to secure a new deal to supply 24/7 carbon-free energy to a large Google data center built with new environmental principles for advanced geothermal. And in Michigan and Illinois, a broad coalition of environmental leaders worked with industry stakeholders to achieve common sense permitting reform to facilitate faster adoption of more affordable energy onto the grid in the Midwest.
We all know from experience that the fossil fuel industry will do everything it can to force us to stick with the status quo. They aren’t going to stand idle and give up their foothold on dirty energy, which they have long enjoyed. That’s why we must deliver pro-growth solutions and stand up against those blocking progress to line their pockets with families’ hard-earned money.
It’s time for us to take charge and build a clean, affordable energy future. We need to call on our policymakers in states and cities to stand up for their constituents. And we need business leaders to invest in our economic future. Now is the time to demand the healthy, low-cost, clean energy future that empowers all of us.
Plus, consolidation in carbon removal.
On Wednesday, I covered a major raise in the virtual power plant space — a sector that may finally be ready to make a tangible impact on the grid after decades of theorizing. Beyond that, investors continued to place bets on both fusion and fission, as the Trump administration continues pushing for faster deployment of new nuclear reactors. This week also saw fresh capital flowing to fleet electrification and climate-resilience solutions, two areas that have benefited less, shall we say, from the president’s enthusiasm.
The fusion startup Avalanche Energy raised $29 million to develop its tabletop-sized microreactors and scale its fusion test facility, FusionWERX, in Washington State. Led by RA Capital Management and joined by existing climate tech-focused backers such as Congruent Ventures and Lowercarbon Capital, this funding round follows what CEO Robin Langtry described to me as multiple breakthroughs in stabilizing the company’s fusion plasma and ridding it of impurities such as excess oxygen.
“Now we really have a very straight technical path to get to this Q > 1 fusion machine,” Langtry told me, referring to the point at which a fusion reaction produces more energy than was used to initiate it, often called “scientific breakeven.” Now that the pathway to commercial viability is coming into focus, Avalanche is starting to invest in expensive, longer-lead-time equipment such as superconducting magnets and systems to manage the fusion fuel, which it expects to arrive at the FusionWERX facility in early 2027. At that point, the startup will begin running tests that could achieve breakeven.
Avalanche is pursuing a technical approach called magneto-electrostatic fusion, a lesser-known method that uses strong magnetic and electric fields to accelerate ions into fusion-producing collisions while keeping the plasma contained. The startup aims to commercialize its tech, which Langtry says has numerous defense applications, in the early 2030s. In the meantime, much of the latest funding will go toward scaling the FusionWERX facility, where other fusion entrepreneurs and academics can test their own technologies — offering the startup a nearer-term revenue opportunity.
The Paris-based small modular reactor company Newcleo announced an $88 million growth investment, as existing European investors doubled down and new EU-based industrial backers jumped aboard, bringing its total funding to over $760 million. The startup, which is now eyeing expansion into the U.S., differentiates itself by running its reactors on recycled nuclear waste and cooling them with liquid lead, which is intended to be safer and more efficient than conventional standard water- or sodium-cooled reactors.
The startup is already investing $2 billion in a strategic partnership with the Sam Altman-backed SMR company Oklo to develop the infrastructure needed to produce and reprocess advanced nuclear fuel in the U.S. Newcleo’s CEO, Stefano Buono, told The Wall Street Journal that he expects to benefit from the Trump administration’s push to expedite domestic nuclear development, which he hopes will help Newcleo speed up its own commercialization timeline. Currently the company plans to complete its first commercial units sometime after 2030.
The company also has a number of creative collaborations underway with Italian firms. These include partnerships with the shipbuilder Fincantieri, which is exploring the potential of nuclear-powered vessels, engineering giant Saipem which is looking to develop floating nuclear plants, and the metals equipment company Danieli, which aims to use SMRs for green steel production.
Mitra EV, a commercial vehicle fleet electrification platform, just raised $27 million in a funding round that includes an equity investment from Ultra Capital and a credit facility from the climate-focused investment firm S2G Investments.
The startup focuses on small- and medium-sized businesses, which often face capital constraints and lack a dedicated fleet manager. While the financials of fleet electrification often pencil out for these companies, the real barriers frequently lie in the maze of logistics — acquiring electric vehicles, building charging infrastructure, coordinating with utilities, and navigating a web of incentive programs. Mitra EV aims to streamline all these tasks through a single platform, claiming to offer immediate cost reductions of up to 75%.
The new capital will help Mitra to expand its suite of offerings, which includes EV leasing, overnight charging infrastructure, and access to a network of shared fast-charging hubs designed specifically for fleets. For now the company operates exclusively in California, but it plans to deepen its presence across the state before expanding into additional regions. Other states such as Oregon, Colorado, Michigan, and New York have also adopted zero-emissions fleet mandates, creating ready markets for the company if it continues to grow.
The software startup Forerunner raised $39 million to scale its platform for local governments to manage and mitigate environmental risk. The company’s AI-powered tools help to centralize detailed geospatial data such as land parcels, infrastructure, inspection records, permitting information, hazard zones, and more into a single system, allowing communities to run stronger risk assessments, stay compliant with environmental regulations, and coordinate responses when floods, storms, or other emergencies hit. The startup works with over 190 local and state agencies across 26 U.S. states.
The round includes a $26.3 million Series B led by Wellington Management, alongside a previously unannounced $12.7 million Series A led by Union Square Ventures. Forerunner first gained traction by helping governments manage floodplains, and this new capital will help fuel its expansion into new areas such as infrastructure management, wildfire risk, and code enforcement.
All of this is unfolding as the Trump administration slashes staff at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, even as extreme weather events are becoming more frequent. The result is mounting pressure on state and local governments, who often still rely on fragmented, outdated systems to get a comprehensive view of their communities and the environmental hazards they face.
Carbon removal company Terradot has acquired the assets, intellectual property, projects, and removal contracts of one of its former competitors, Eion. Both are pursuing a method of carbon removal known as “enhanced rock weathering,” which accelerates the natural process by which CO2 in rainwater reacts with silicate rocks, forming a stable bicarbonate that can permanently lock away CO2 when it’s washed out to sea.
While typically this process takes thousands of years, spreading crushed minerals like basalt or olivine on agricultural fields can dramatically accelerate the process — though precise measurement and reporting remains a challenge. Terradot’s early projects have focused on basalt rocks in Brazil, whereas Eion operates in the U.S. doing olivine-based weathering. This deal could signal a forthcoming wave of mergers and acquisitions in the sector, where there’s a plethora of startups vying to commercialize novel methods of permanent carbon removal.
On Texas’ free speech violation, nuclear recycling, and deadly smoke
Current conditions: Temperatures across the Northeast will drop nearly 30 degrees Fahrenheit below historical averages as another five inches snow heads for New England • Warmer air blowing eastward from the Pacific is set to ease the East Coast cold snap by mid-month • Storm Leonardo is pummeling Iberia with rain, killing at least one person so far and forcing more than 4,000 to evacuate Andalusia, Spain.
Developers axed or pared down more than $34 billion worth of clean energy projects across the United States last year as the Trump administration yanked back support for renewables and low-carbon industries. Last year marked the first time since 2022 that companies abandoned more annual investments than they announced in the sector, E&E News reported, citing a new report from the clean energy business group E2. The 61 affected projects had promised about 38,000 jobs.
Things may be looking up for embattled renewables. Offshore wind companies have, so far, won every challenge to President Donald Trump’s orders to halt construction. As I wrote in yesterday’s newsletter, Katie Miller, the right-wing influencer and wife of Trump adviser Stephen Miller, has for the past two days promoted the value of solar and batteries in posts on X. Another data point: The Wall Street Journal just reported that the chief financial officer of the posh home-exercise bike company Peloton is jumping ship to the solar company Palmetto.
A federal judge in Texas struck down a 2021 law barring state agencies from investing in firms accused of boycotting fossil fuel companies, ruling that the statute was unconstitutional. In his decision, Judge Alan D. Albright of the U.S. District Court in Austin blocked the state from enforcing the law, known as SB 13, which he ruled was targeting activities protected by free speech rights. “SB 13 is impermissibly vague in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment because it fails to provide persons of ordinary intelligence a reasonable opportunity to know what conduct is prohibited and does not provide explicit standards for determining compliance with the law,” Albright wrote in a 12-page decision. “Thus, the law is unconstitutional and unenforceable.” The decision, The New York Times reported, was part of a lawsuit filed in 2024 by the American Sustainable Business Council on behalf of two companies, Ethos Capital and Sphere, which claimed they were put on a blacklist.
Spent nuclear fuel stored in dry casks and in-ground vaults at the Idaho National Laboratory. DOE
For France, Russia, and Japan, nuclear waste isn’t waste at all — spent fuel is reprocessed to separate out the harmful byproducts caused by fission and extract some of the roughly 95% of uranium left behind after a used fuel assembly comes out of a reactor. The U.S., too, would be in that club of nations were it not for former President Jimmy Carter’s decision to kill off what was supposed to be America’s first commercial recycling plant for nuclear waste back in the 1970s. Since then, no one has seriously attempted to revive the industry. That is, until now. Last month, as I reported here, the Department of Energy announced plans to set up nuclear fuel campuses where startups could test out recycling technology. On Thursday, the agency awarded $19 million to five startups to hasten development of recycling technology. “Used nuclear fuel is an incredible untapped resource in the United States,” Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy Ted Garrish said in a statement. “The Trump Administration is taking a common-sense approach to making sure we’re using our resources in the most efficient ways possible to secure American energy independence and fuel our economic growth.” One of those companies, Curio Solutions, told me the funding shows the technology is “now moving decisively toward scaling up for ultimate full commercialization.”
Amazon outbid Puget Sound Energy last month in an auction for a 1.2-gigawatt solar farm in Oregon in a move the Seattle Times warned left “the utility concerned about a larger competition for resources with energy-hungry artificial intelligence companies.” The tech giant agreed to pay $83 million for the facility, which could end up as one of the largest solar projects in the U.S. The project, which would span 9,442 acres, plans to build an equal amount of battery storage capacity. The bidding war was close. PSE’s final offer was $82 million. “We are used to being kind of the only buyers for these things as utilities, and now there are other buyers who are a little bigger than we are,” Matt Steuerwalt, senior vice president of external affairs at PSE, told the newspaper Thursday.
Amazon said Thursday it plans to spend an eye-popping $200 billion — with a B — on AI infrastructure this year alone. It’s not alone in the big spending. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, announced Wednesday that it expects to spend between $175 billion to $185 billion on data centers, energy, and other AI investments this year, roughly double what it paid in 2025. But as Heatmap’s Matthew Zeitlin noted, Google’s spending spree is “fabulous news for utilities.” Just last week, utility and renewable developer NextEra told investors on its quarterly earnings call that it expects to bring 15 gigawatts of power to serve data centers over the next decade. “But I’ll be disappointed if we don’t double our goal and deliver at least 30 gigawatts through this channel by 2035, NextEra chief executive John Ketchum said.
Chronic exposure to fine particulate matter from wildfires is killing an average of 24,100 people in America’s lower 48 states each year, according to a new study. The paper, published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, examined the period from 2006 to 2020 and found that long-term exposure to the tiny particulates from the blaze is linked to at least that many deaths. “Our message is: Wildfire smoke is very dangerous. It is an increasing threat to human health,” Yaguang Wei, a study author and assistant professor in the department of environmental medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, told the Associated Press. A scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles who was not involved in the study described the findings as “reasonable” and called for further research. A paper from 2024, which Heatmap’s Jeva Lange covered at the time, found a 10-fold increase in deaths from wildfire smoke from the 1960s to the 2010s.
Much like the classic animated movie about a bunch of zoo animals from New York City that end up stranded on Africa’s largest island, a non-native species is messing with Madagascar’s lemurs. New research from Rice University found that strawberry guava, an invasive plant from Brazil, can prevent forests from naturally regenerating. The plant, whose fruit lemurs often eat, was introduced to Madagascar during the colonial era in the 1800s and tends to take hold in areas where the rainforest canopy is damaged. Once established, the strawberry guava can stall native trees’ regrowth by decades.
Large electricity users that employ few workers are not what America’s reindustrialization dreams are made on.
A group of local activists recently rallied against a major new industrial site in their area.
They worried the new facility was going to suck up water and electricity. They fretted about the chemicals and risky materials it might store on site. And they argued that the land’s “light industrial” zoning designation is not appropriate for the incoming tenant.
All in all, it sounded like a typical neighborhood protest against an incoming data center. As we’ve covered here at Heatmap News, local opposition to data centers has surged over the past year, ultimately playing a role in the demise of about 25 proposed projects nationwide in 2025.
But the new facility wasn’t a data center at all. It was a factory set to produce solar panel components. The proposed Silfab Solar factory in Fort Mill, South Carolina, has fought legal efforts to change local zoning rules since May 2024 as residents have fought it in a spiraling series of cases. As of January, the battle was still ongoing.
The case serves as a reminder: While the ongoing exurban land-use backlash is notionally about data centers, it will not necessarily stop there. Many of the issues that concern residents about data centers — their power use, water use, and lack of jobs — are not unique to these vast computing facilities. Data centers more closely resemble modern factories and other industrial facilities than they do the vast, job-intensive projects of last century.
One thread unites many opponents’ stated concerns: AI data centers, which consume prodigious amounts of electricity, aren’t the kind of industrial development Americans are used to. The Bethlehem Steel site or the Ford River Rouge factory used huge amounts of energy at their peak — but also employed more than 100,000 people. Although a single data center can boast dozens of megawatts of backup diesel generation — potentially turning it into an industrial-scale polluter — it is also unlikely to create few if any permanent jobs.
This isn’t to say that AI data centers create no benefits for their communities: If their community benefits or tax packages are structured well, AI data centers can lower energy costs, help local nonprofits, or generate staggering amounts of public revenue. AI data center projects also, of course, employ construction and electrical workers (and enrich local landowners). They can also generate several dozen permanent jobs, according to Matt Dunne, the founder and executive director of the Center for Rural Innovation.
“In the places where data centers are showing up, the jobs are really quite good. These are 50 really good, high-paying jobs — and in a community of 10,000 people, that’s not nothing,” Dunne told me.
With limited land at their disposal to allocate for new developments, local officials typically prefer to see hundreds or even thousands of new jobs created by a new project. They imagine creating facilities like the BMW plant in Greer, South Carolina, or the Volkswagen facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee, both of which transformed their respective regions after they opened.
But AI data centers are more like wind and solar farms — or even oil or gas pipelines — than the factories or refineries of yore. They are a particularly “jobless” form of industrial development, and they seem to compare poorly with the more labor-intensive forms of economic activity that many exurban or rural communities say they crave.
The researcher Advait Arun at the Center for Public Enterprise also points out that some AI data centers take advantage of longstanding local tax incentive packages designed to help more traditional “cloud” data centers, which use less power and are less risky investments than the “neoclouds” and other more speculative proposals popping up across the U.S. No jobs and no tax revenue don’t add up to a particularly appealing package for local governments.
The challenge is that in the next few years, more forms of economic development will come to resemble AI data centers than factories or refineries. The country’s steel plants and shipyards used to employ tens of thousands of people. But SpaceX’s rocket factory near Brownsville, Texas, now employs closer to 4,000 people. Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC’s plant in Arizona — probably the country’s most advanced manufacturing facility — employs only 3,000. That number might eventually double, but it still pales in comparison to the heavy industrial sites of old.
The post-war factories of old were detrimental to their communities in any number of other ways — sending deadly particulate matter into the air, releasing chemicals into the water, and leaching contaminants into the soil — and drew their fair share of protesters as a result. These next-generation facilities share few if any of their forebears’ foibles, but that might not help them with the public, Jonas Nahm, a Johns Hopkins University professor who studies industrial policy, told me.
“The factories now being built are not the smokestack industries of the past. They are cleaner, and often among the least locally polluting facilities in the economy,” Nahm said.
“But political opposition no longer tracks pollution alone,” he added. “It increasingly tracks who bears the costs of scarce resources—electricity, water, land—and who captures the benefits. On that dimension, advanced factories can start to resemble data centers: clean in emissions, heavy in infrastructure, and relatively light on jobs.”
Silfab is not alone among manufacturers in facing local opposition — factories across the country have pushback on par with the budding data center rebellion. Rivian’s proposed 1,800-acre manufacturing facility in Stanton Springs, Georgia, has dealt with a “No2Rivian” campaign focused on “land and water preservation.” The Chinese company Gotion faced years of local opposition when it tried to build a plant in Big Rapids, Michigan, before it eventually killed the project.
Economic and national security imperatives will not ease these challenges in the near term. If America wants to compete with China’s dominant electronics or batteries industries, then its manufacturing industry must become even more capital-light. Some Chinese firms, such as the EV maker Zeeker, have begun experimenting with “lights-out factories,” where robots alone can build a product without much human involvement. Despite China’s much larger population, the country now uses more industrial robots per 10,000 workers than the United States does. (South Korea and Japan still lead in robot density.)
This isn’t the first time automation and technological change have transformed the labor market in exurban and rural communities, Dunne said.
“The great automation of agriculture is what drove a lot of people to cities in the Twenties, Thirties, and Forties — about half of Americans were employed in agriculture at that moment in time, and then these things called tractors came along,” he said. “Manufacturing today is going through the same thing.”
Manufacturing has become progressively less job-intensive over the past few decades, he added. Many companies invested in manufacturing “competitiveness” programs, he said, which “sounded great until folks realized the ‘competitiveness’ of a certain plant meant shedding 60% to 70% of its jobs.”
Nahm, the Johns Hopkins professor, agreed. “The tension is that competitiveness now requires more automation, not less,” he said. “We can’t rely indefinitely on tariffs or subsidies to make domestic production viable, and China is showing what large-scale industrial automation and AI deployment can achieve. The factories that actually make reshoring work, however, are unlikely to recreate the mass employment that once tied industrial facilities tightly to local communities.
“That gap — between national economic goals and local political buy-in — is where the next set of conflicts is likely to emerge,” he added.
Of course, AI data centers differ from factories in key ways. New data centers suck up huge amounts of electricity despite taking up a small plot of land, a concentration of power use rivaled only by a few industries, such as aluminum smelters. Factories also tend to support a network of local high-end employment — engineers, machinists, robotics specialists — even if robots themselves do much of the assembling work.
But if a future policymaker wants to revive U.S. manufacturing — as every president in recent decades has vowed to do — then they will discover a new raft of obstacles. And the employment juice of a manufacturing-focused economy might no longer deliver the benefit that it once did.
In one big way, factories and data centers present similar risks for local communities. Often a town or county will only have a few high-quality sites for economic development, Dunne, the Center for Rural Innovation director, said. Once a facility uses that land, then the community’s economic fate is tied up with that industry.
“I think we’ve all seen the story where over-dependence on a single industry — not to mention a single company — does not go well,” Dunne said. “If a data center is coming in and going to take over a huge amount of your potential developable property, you still need to be thinking about how to diversify your economy effectively.”
“The only way to do that,” he continued, “is to continue to create wealth in the community and invest in local entrepreneurship, to invest in quality-of-life amenities, in quality K-12 schools — all the things that make a place exciting for folks to want to live in.”