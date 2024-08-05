Sign In or Create an Account.

Climate

We’ll Always Have Heat Records

The week in heat, August 5 to 11.

Julia Vaz
08/05/2024
Illustration by Simon Abranowicz

Temperatures may still be scorching, but hey, at least you probably don’t have to swim in the Seine.

Don’t get used to cooler temperatures

The Midwest cooled off a bit over the weekend — but doesn’t mean extreme temperatures are behind us. More heat is in store this week for the Central Plains and the deep South. A heat dome developing in the Western side of the country will push hot air over to those regions, Bryan Jackson, a National Weather Service meteorologist, told me.

“Cities like Denver, Oklahoma City and Kansas City will have temperatures ranging from 95 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit the rest of the work week. That’s 6 to 12 degrees above historical averages,” Paul Pastelok, a senior meteorologist at Accuweather, told me.

The conditions in the Southern Plains across the Gulf States into the interior Southeast will be even more extreme, as high humidity levels will make already high temperatures in cities like Houston, Memphis, Tennessee, Jackson, Mississippi feel 8 to 10 degrees hotter, Pastelok explained. To be clear, that means heat indexes as high as 110.

Over in the West, the heat will focus over eastern Oregon, southern Idaho, Nevada, and central and southern California. According to Pastelok, Boise, Idaho, will see temperatures above 100 degrees for most of this week — 8 to 14 degrees above historical averages.

Olympians are having more trouble staying cool than winning medals

Beyond sleeping in cardboard beds and swimming in the Seine (which is potentially still full of E.coli), athletes are having to deal with the intense heat in the city.

In 2021, Tokyo became the hottest Olympic Games ever, with daily highs averaging nearly 90 degrees and the heat index soaring well past 113 degrees. While Paris won’t come close to challenging that, it’s still been plenty hot. Temperatures in the French capital reached 97 degrees last Tuesday before settling back into the high 70s over the weekend.

To counter the heat, athletes were taking extra breaks to hydrate, but sometimes not even that was enough. “We were drinking hot water out there,” British tennis player Jack Draper told ABC News. USA gymnast-slash-golden girl Simone Biles also complained about the heat and having to go around in a bus without AC. Spectators also struggled, and volunteers had to use a water hose to spray those in the bleachers at a beach volleyball game.

  • Looking Ahead: After a cooler weekend, temperatures in Paris will trend warmer again early this week. The city will likely see temperatures above 86 degrees today and tomorrow, Jason Nicholls, lead international forecaster at Accuweather, told me. That same cycle will repeat again from mid-week through Friday. One spot of good news, though, for those toughing it out in the City of Lights: You’re likely already through the worst of it.

Park Fire rages

The Park Fire is now the fourth largest wildfire in California’s history — and there might still be weeks before it’s quenched. As of this morning, only 31% of the fire had been contained, with one more county being added to the evacuation list. Hundreds of structures have been destroyed, and over 400,000 acres have been burned.

Looking at California’s fire season to date, the numbers are even more shocking. During the summer of 2023, the state responded to 119 wildfire incidents. So far this summer — and remember we still have all of August to go — the state has already responded to 321 wildfires, according to Cal Fire data.

  • Looking Ahead: The chances of putting out the Park Fire this week are low, as “precipitation is not in the forecast to help firefighters,” Pastelok told me. Dry thunderstorms and gusty winds coming from the south to southwest predicted for this week will also make the fire harder to contain. New wildfires in the region can also be expected.

“Extended summer” will last into fall

The first couple of weeks of August will continue to see much of the same extreme heat the country has experienced so far this summer, according to Pastelok. In fact, the Southeast looks to be getting even hotter and more humid late this week and into next. In northern California and parts of Oregon, some cooling may happen around the middle of the month, but not enough to end the wildfire season. More significant opportunities for cooler weather in the region won’t start until September — or even October.

Seattle and Portland may get lucky with a more substantial drop in temperatures later in August, but the Northeast will continue hot and humid throughout all of this month. The location of the cooler weather will mostly be determined by storms, Pastelok explained. “If more storms hit the East coast, the cooling will drive into the Midwest,” he said. “If the storms drive into the Gulf, then warmth will remain back to the Midwest and cooling will be more confined to the northern Rockies and Northwest.”

  • Looking Ahead: From September through November, meteorologists at AccuWeather expect temperatures to be 1 to 3 degrees above historical averages. The only region that will be spared is the Pacific Northwest, where cooler, wetter weather will pop up earlier. This also means that the risk of extreme weather events, such as tornadoes and wildfires, will continue high through the end of the year.

The coldest place on the planet is not even that cold anymore

Not even Antarctica is safe from bizarre temperatures this summer. Last month, an intense heat wave caused temperatures across the continent to average up to 50 degrees above normal. Temperatures were up 82 degrees from historical readings on some days.

The numbers confirm what climate scientists have been telling us for years: Climate change will be most intensely perceived in the polar regions, making temperatures soar even higher in the rest of the globe. Zeke Hausfather, a researcher at Berkeley Earth, told The Guardian that the heat wave in Antarctica was one of the main factors behind the scorching temperatures in the last few weeks.

Extreme weather sends China from drought to drowning

Now major cities in China are also struggling under boiling heat. Shanghai issued its first red warning alert — the most severe temperature alert in the country — for the year last Thursday; the next day, temperatures along the country’s eastern coast hit 104 degrees. On August 3, the city of Hangzhou faced a high of almost 107 degrees, breaking its previous record set in 2022. Warnings have also been issued for the provinces of Fujian, Anhui, Jiangsu, among others, and intense heat is expected to continue through this week.

In Henan province, which had been battling a severe drought after months of no rain, the situation has taken a turn. In late July, the province was hit by a brutal typhoon, leading to the evacuation of tens of thousands.

This year, China recorded its hottest July in history.

Julia Vaz profile image

Julia Vaz

Julia is an intern at Heatmap and a senior at Brown University, where she studies political science and media. She is also the managing editor of the newsroom at The Brown Daily Herald.

Technology

ARPA-E Is Cleantech’s Favorite Shadow VC

The government agency is quietly funding some of the industry’s most exciting early stage companies.

Katie Brigham
08/05/2024
A helping hand.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

When the George W. Bush administration established the Advanced Research Projects Agency - Energy, better known as ARPA-E, the number one goal for the new agency sounded an ambitious and patriotic note: “To enhance the economic and energy security of the United States through the development of energy technologies.” And from that uncontroversial foundation, a bipartisan bastion of cleantech innovation was born.

I knew I wanted to dig into the critical role that ARPA-E plays in the climate tech funding landscape after Rajesh Swaminathan, a partner at Khosla Ventures, told me that he views the agency as the “least talked about VC in town.” So I reached out to ARPA-E’s director, Evelyn Wang, to learn more.

Green
Culture

The Energy Mascot that Electrified America

An animation historian on Reddy Kilowatt, the cartoon charged with electrifying everything in the early 20th century.

Mike Munsell
08/05/2024
Reddy Kilowatt.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images, National Museum of American History

With all the attention paid to electric vehicles and heat pumps, the 2020s might seem like the decade of home electrification — but nothing might ever rival the boom of the original Roaring Twenties. By 1929, 70% of all American homes had access to electricity, double the figure from the beginning of the decade – bringing home electrification from minority to majority.

Home electrification was so big back then, it even had a mascot: Reddy Kilowatt. Invented by a marketer at the Alabama Power Company in 1926, this cheery spokescharacter with a lightning-bolt body and a lightbulb nose was licensed to hundreds of utility companies throughout the greater part of the 20th century to promote electricity – and more specifically investor–owned utilities. Reddy was even used as a tool to link government-owned utilities to socialism or communism in years following World War II.

Politics

AM Briefing: The Wannabe VPs on Climate

On the Harris campaign, Hurricane Debby, and a hard emissions cap.

Jessica Hullinger
08/05/2024
The Climate Stakes of the Veepstakes
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions:Cooler weekend weather helped fire crews working to contain the Park Fire, which has now burned an area larger than the city of Los Angeles Two people were killed and 12 were missing after mudslides in China’s Sichuan province linked to record rainfall Assuming you have clear skies, you should be able to catch the annual Perseid meteor shower, which peaks this week.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Hurricane Debby threatens southeast with catastrophic flooding

Hurricane Debby made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region this morning as a category 1 storm. It is expected to be extremely dangerous, not necessarily because of its wind speeds but because of the water it will dump over southeastern states in the coming days. Forecasters are warning of life-threatening storm surge, severe flash flooding, as well as strong winds. Up to 18 inches of rain could fall along the coast throughout the week, from Georgia through the Carolinas. If the storm stalls after it hits land, it is likely to strengthen and drop even more rain. Debby is the fourth named storm of the season and is making landfall in the same region Hurricane Idalia hit a year ago. Scientists agree climate change is heating the oceans, which is making tropical storms wetter and stronger.

