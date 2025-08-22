Trump Tees Up Another Attack on Wind

You’re out of free articles.
Offer for a Heatmap News Unlimited Access subscription; please note that your subscription will renew automatically unless you cancel prior to renewal. Cancellation takes effect at the end of your current billing period. We will let you know in advance of any price changes. Taxes may apply. Offer terms are subject to change.
On tax credit deadlines, America’s nuclear export hopes, and data center flexibility
Current conditions: Hurricane Erin’s riptides continue lashing the Atlantic Coast, bringing 15-foot waves to the eastern end of New York’s Long Island • In Colorado, the Derby fire tripled in size to more than 2,600 acres, prompting evacuations in the county north of the ski enclave of Aspen • Heavy rain in Sydney set a new 18-year record.
Trump is preparing to onshore turbines, likely shrinking their numbers. Scott Olson/Getty Images
The Trump administration launched an investigation into imported wind turbines and parts, teeing up what Bloomberg called a “potential precursor to adding more tariffs on the clean-energy components.” The Department of Commerce started a national security probe on August 13 to query whether the imports undermine domestic production and put the country at risk from foreign opponents, according to a notice posted Thursday on the agency’s website. The agency already said this week that it would include wind turbines and related parts on the list of products facing 50% steel and aluminum tariffs. As of 2023, at least 41% of wind-related equipment to the U.S. came from Mexico, Canada, and China, according to figures Bloomberg cited from the consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
Also on Thursday, the Treasury Department published an FAQ document outlining the phaseout dates for eight key energy efficiency tax credits repealed under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The rules all deal with zero-carbon vehicles or energy efficiency rebates for home improvements.
As Heatmap’s Emily Pontecorvo and Robinson Meyer wrote when the first tranche of data on the programs came out around this time last year, millions of Americans had already taken advantage of at least one of the credits. But the uptake was largely concentrated among households earning $100,000 per year or more.
For years, Westinghouse has been locked in an intellectual property dispute with South Korea’s two state-owned nuclear companies, as the American atomic energy giant accused the Korea Electric Power Corporation and its subsidiary, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, of ripping off its reactor technology. This week, the companies brokered a settlement that would keep the Korean giants from bidding on projects in North America, Europe, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine, effectively eliminating what is arguably the United States’ most capable rival outside of Russia and China from the key markets Washington wants to dominate. That could spur a lot more bids for Westinghouse’s flagship gigawatt-sized AP1000 reactor, projects for which are already underway in Poland, Slovakia, and Ukraine. But KoreaPro reported on Thursday that South Korea is pushing back on a deal Seoul fears infringes on its sovereignty.
In Sweden, meanwhile, the U.S.-Japanese joint venture GE Vernova-Hitachi Nuclear Energy secured a new deal to build its 300-megawatt small modular reactor that the government in Stockholm explicitly pitched as a bid to strengthen its trans-Atlantic security ties. “This is the beginning of something bigger, in many ways,” Ebba Busch, Sweden’s deputy prime minister, wrote in a post on LinkedIn. “As in the NATO process, Sweden is part of a larger movement.”
The Department of Energy extended its emergency order directing the J.H. Campbell Generating Plant in Michigan to remain open past its planned retirement. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright initially ordered the 1,420-megawatt coal station to stay online three months past its May 31 shutdown date, citing risks of electricity shortages in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, the electrical grid that runs from the Upper Midwest down to Louisiana. Starting Thursday, the latest order directs the plant’s owners to keep the station running November 19. The consultancy Grid Strategies estimated last week that if the Trump administration expands the effort to cover all 54 aging fossil fuel plants slated for closure between now and 2028, the program will cost upward of $6 billion. Last week, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved a framework for the utilities that own the affected plants to recoup the costs of operating the power stations past the closure dates from ratepayers, despite surging electricity prices.
The Data Center Coalition, a leading trade association representing the burgeoning server farm industry, has endorsed adopting programs to curb electricity demand when the grid is under stress. In a filing Thursday with the North Carolina Utility Commission, the industry group said it “supports exploring well-structured, voluntary demand-response and load flexibility programs for large load customers that allocates risk appropriately, provides clear incentives and compensation, and allows customers to meet their sustainability commitments.”
Researchers at Duke University put out an influential paper in February that found the U.S. could add gigawatts of additional demand from new data centers without building out an equivalent amount of generating plants if those facilities could curtail power usage when demand was particularly high. Heatmap’s Matthew Zeitlin described the strategy as “one weird trick for getting more data centers on the grid,” boiling down the approach simply as: “Just turn them off sometimes.” When I interviewed Tyler Norris, the study’s lead author, he pitched the idea as a way “to buy us some time” to figure out exactly how much electricity the artificial intelligence boom requires before we build out a bunch of gas plants that are even more expensive than usual due to the years-long backorder of turbines.
Researchers at the University of Houston claim to have made two major breakthroughs in carbon capture technology. The first breakthrough, published in the journal Nature Communications, introduces a new electrochemical process for filtering out carbon dioxide that avoids using a membrane like traditional carbon capture technology. The second, featured on the cover of the journal ES&T Engineering, demonstrates a new vanadium-based flow battery that could be used both to capture carbon and to store renewable energy. “We need solutions, and we wanted to be part of the solution. The biggest suspect out there is CO2 emissions, so the low-hanging fruit would be to eliminate those emissions,” Mim Rahimi, a professor at the University of Houston’s Cullen College of Engineering, said in a statement. “From membraneless systems to scalable flow systems, we’re charting pathways to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors and support the transition to a low-carbon economy.”
A conversation with Scott Cockerham of Latham and Watkins.
This week’s conversation is with Scott Cockerham, a partner with the law firm Latham and Watkins whose expertise I sought to help me best understand the Treasury Department’s recent guidance on the federal solar and wind tax credits. We focused on something you’ve probably been thinking about a lot: how to qualify for the “start construction” part of the new tax regime, which is the primary hurdle for anyone still in the thicket of a fight with local opposition.
The following is our chat lightly edited for clarity. Enjoy.
So can you explain what we’re looking at here with the guidance and its approach to what it considers the beginning of construction?
One of the reasons for the guidance was a distinction in the final version of the bill that treated wind and solar differently for purposes of tax credit phase-outs. They landed on those types of assets being placed in service by the end of 2027, or construction having to begin within 12 months of enactment – by July 4th, 2026. But as part of the final package, the Trump administration promised the House Freedom Caucus members they would tighten up what it means to ‘start construction’ for solar and wind assets in particular.
In terms of changes, probably the biggest difference is that for projects over 1.5 megawatts of output, you can no longer use a “5% safe harbor” to qualify projects. The 5% safe harbor was a construct in prior start of construction guidance saying you could begin construction by incurring 5% of your project cost. That will no longer be available for larger projects. Residential projects and other smaller solar projects will still have that available to them. But that is probably the biggest change.
The other avenue to start construction is called the “physical work test,” which requires the commencement of physical work of a significant nature. The work can either be performed on-site or it can be performed off-site by a vendor. The new guidance largely parrotted those rules from prior guidance and in many cases transferred the concepts word-for-word. So on the physical work side, not much changed.
Significantly, there’s another aspect of these rules that say you have to continue work once you start. It’s like asking if you really ran a race if you didn’t keep going to the finish line. Helpfully, the new guidance retains an old rule saying that you’re assumed to have worked continuously if you place in service within four calendar years after the year work began. So if you begin in 2025 you have until the end of 2029 to place in service without having to prove continuous work. There had been rumors about that four-year window being shortened, so the fact that it was retained is very helpful to project pipelines.
The other major point I’d highlight is that the effective date of the new guidance is September 2. There’s still a limited window between now and then to continue to access the old rules. This also provides greater certainty for developers who attempted to start construction under the old rules after July 4, 2025. They can be confident that what they did still works assuming it was consistent with the prior guidance.
On the construction start – what kinds of projects would’ve maybe opted to use the 5% cost metric before?
Generally speaking it has mostly been distributed generation and residential solar projects. On the utility scale side it had recently tended to be projects buying domestic modules where there might have been an angle to access the domestic content tax credit bonus as well.
For larger projects, the 5% test can be quite expensive. If you’re a 200-megawatt project, 5% of your project is not nothing – that actually can be quite high. I would say probably the majority of utility scale projects in recent years had relied on the manufacturing of transformers as the primary strategy.
So now that option is not available to utility scale projects anymore?
The domestic content bonus is still available, but prior to September 2 you can procure modules for a large project and potentially both begin construction and qualify for the domestic content bonus at the same time. Beginning September 2 the module procurement wouldn’t help that same project begin construction.
Okay, so help me understand what kinds of work will developers need to do in order to pass the physical work test here?
A lot of it is market-driven by preferences from tax equity investors and tax credit buyers and their tax counsel. Over the last 8 years or so transformer manufacturing has become quite popular. I expect that to continue to be an avenue people will pursue. Another avenue we see quite often is on-site physical work, so for a wind project for example that can involve digging foundations for your wind turbines, covering them with concrete slabs, and doing work for something called string roads – roads that go between your turbines primarily for operations and maintenance. On the solar side, it would be similar kinds of on-site work: foundation work, road work, driving piles, putting things up at the site.
One of the things that is more difficult about the physical work test as opposed to the 5% test is that it is subjective. I always tell people that more work is always better. In the first instance it’s likely up to whatever your financing party thinks is enough and that’s going to be a project-specific determination, typically.
Okay, and how much will permitting be a factor in passing the physical work test?
It depends. It can certainly affect on-site work if you don’t have access to the site yet. That is obviously problematic.
But it wouldn’t prevent you from doing an off-site physical work strategy. That would involve procuring a non-inventory item like a transformer for the project. So there are still different things you can do depending on the facts.
What’s your ultimate takeaway on the Treasury guidance overall?
It certainly makes beginning construction on wind and solar more difficult, but I think the overall reaction that I and others in the market have mostly had is that the guidance came out much better than people feared. There were a lot of rumors going around about things that could have been really problematic, but for the most part, other than the 5% test option going away, the sense is that not a whole lot changed. This is a positive result on the development side.
And more of the week’s most important news around renewable energy conflicts.
1. Carroll County, Arkansas – The head of an influential national right-wing advocacy group is now targeting a wind project in Arkansas, seeking federal intervention to block something that looked like it would be built.
2. Suffolk County, New York – EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin this week endorsed efforts by activists on Long Island to oppose energy storage in their neighborhoods.
3. Multiple counties, Indiana – This has been a very bad week for renewables in the Sooner state.
4. Brunswick County, North Carolina – Duke Energy is pouring cold water on anyone still interested in developing offshore wind off the coast of North Carolina.
5. Bell County, Texas – We have a solar transmission stand-off brewing in Texas, of all places.
Is there going to be a flight out of Nevada?
Donald Trump’s renewables permitting freeze is prompting solar companies to find an escape hatch from Nevada.
As I previously reported, the Interior Department has all but halted new approvals for solar and wind projects on federal lands. It was entirely unclear how that would affect transmission out west, including in the solar-friendly Nevada desert where major lines were in progress to help power both communities and a growing number of data centers. Shortly after the pause, I took notice of the fact that regulators quietly delayed the timetable by at least two weeks for a key line – the northern portion of NV Energy’s Greenlink project – that had been expected to connect to a litany of solar facilities. Interior told me it still planned to complete the project in September, but it also confirmed that projects specifically necessary for connecting solar onto the grid would face “enhanced” reviews.
Well, we have the latest update in this saga. It turns out NV Energy has actually been beseeching the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to let solar projects previously planned for Greenlink bail from the interconnection queue without penalty. And the solar industry is now backing them up.
In a July 28 filing submitted after Interior began politically reviewing all renewables projects, NV Energy requested FERC provide a short-term penalty waiver to companies who may elect to leave the interconnection queue because their projects are no longer viable. Typically, companies are subject to financial penalties for withdrawals from the queue, a policy intended to keep developers from hogging a place in line with a risky project they might never build. Now, at least in the eyes of this key power company, it seems Trump’s pause has made that the case for far too many projects.
“It is important that non-viable projects be terminated or withdrawn so that the queue and any required restudies be updated as quickly as possible,” stated the filing, which was first reported by Utility Dive earlier this week. NV Energy also believes there is concern customers may seek to have their deals for power expected from these projects terminated under “force majeure" clauses, and so “the purpose of this waiver request is thus to both clear the queue to the extent possible and avoid unneeded disputes.”
On Monday, the Solar Energy Industries Association endorsed the request in a filing to the commission made in partnership with regional renewable trade group Interwest Energy Alliance. The support statement referenced both the recent de facto repeal of IRA credits as well as the permitting freeze, stating it now “appears that federal agency review staff are unsure how to proceed on solar projects.” This even includes projects on private lands, a concern first raised by Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, a Republican, after the permitting freeze came into effect.
The groups all but stated they anticipate companies will pull the plug on solar projects in Nevada, proclaiming that by granting the waiver, “it will encourage projects facing uncertainty due to recent legislation and federal action to exit the process sooner and without penalty, creating more certainty for the remaining projects.”
How this reads to me: Energy developers are understandably trying to figure out how to skate away from this increasingly risky situation as cleanly as they can. It’s anybody’s guess if FERC is willing to show lenience toward these developers.