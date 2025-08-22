Sign In or Create an Account.

Climate

Trump Tees Up Another Attack on Wind

On tax credit deadlines, America’s nuclear export hopes, and data center flexibility

Alexander C. Kaufman
08/22/2025
Trump Tees Up Another Attack on Wind
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: Hurricane Erin’s riptides continue lashing the Atlantic Coast, bringing 15-foot waves to the eastern end of New York’s Long Island • In Colorado, the Derby fire tripled in size to more than 2,600 acres, prompting evacuations in the county north of the ski enclave of Aspen • Heavy rain in Sydney set a new 18-year record.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Trump launches probe into imported wind turbines

Trump is preparing to onshore turbines, likely shrinking their numbers. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Trump administration launched an investigation into imported wind turbines and parts, teeing up what Bloomberg called a “potential precursor to adding more tariffs on the clean-energy components.” The Department of Commerce started a national security probe on August 13 to query whether the imports undermine domestic production and put the country at risk from foreign opponents, according to a notice posted Thursday on the agency’s website. The agency already said this week that it would include wind turbines and related parts on the list of products facing 50% steel and aluminum tariffs. As of 2023, at least 41% of wind-related equipment to the U.S. came from Mexico, Canada, and China, according to figures Bloomberg cited from the consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

2. Treasury Department sets phaseouts for efficient home and EV tax credits

Also on Thursday, the Treasury Department published an FAQ document outlining the phaseout dates for eight key energy efficiency tax credits repealed under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The rules all deal with zero-carbon vehicles or energy efficiency rebates for home improvements.

  • 25C, the energy efficient home improvement credit, will not be allowed for any renovations completed after December 31, 2025.
  • 25D, the residential clean energy tax credit, will not be allowed for any expenditures made after December 31, 2025.
  • 25E, the previously-owned clean vehicles credit, will not be allowed for any vehicle purchased after September 30, 2025.
  • 30C, the alternative fuel vehicle refueling property credit, will not be allowed for any property placed in service after June 30, 2026.
  • 30D, the new clean vehicle credit, will not be allowed for any vehicle purchased after September 30, 2025.
  • 45L, the new energy efficient home credit, will not be allowed for any new energy efficient home purchased after June 30, 2026.
  • 45W, the commercial clean vehicle credit, will not be allowed for any vehicle purchased after September 30, 2025.
  • 179D, the energy efficient commercial buildings deduction, will not be allowed for any property that starts construction after June 30, 2026.

As Heatmap’s Emily Pontecorvo and Robinson Meyer wrote when the first tranche of data on the programs came out around this time last year, millions of Americans had already taken advantage of at least one of the credits. But the uptake was largely concentrated among households earning $100,000 per year or more.

    • 3. Two major international deals set the stage for more U.S. nuclear exports

    For years, Westinghouse has been locked in an intellectual property dispute with South Korea’s two state-owned nuclear companies, as the American atomic energy giant accused the Korea Electric Power Corporation and its subsidiary, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, of ripping off its reactor technology. This week, the companies brokered a settlement that would keep the Korean giants from bidding on projects in North America, Europe, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine, effectively eliminating what is arguably the United States’ most capable rival outside of Russia and China from the key markets Washington wants to dominate. That could spur a lot more bids for Westinghouse’s flagship gigawatt-sized AP1000 reactor, projects for which are already underway in Poland, Slovakia, and Ukraine. But KoreaPro reported on Thursday that South Korea is pushing back on a deal Seoul fears infringes on its sovereignty.

    In Sweden, meanwhile, the U.S.-Japanese joint venture GE Vernova-Hitachi Nuclear Energy secured a new deal to build its 300-megawatt small modular reactor that the government in Stockholm explicitly pitched as a bid to strengthen its trans-Atlantic security ties. “This is the beginning of something bigger, in many ways,” Ebba Busch, Sweden’s deputy prime minister, wrote in a post on LinkedIn. “As in the NATO process, Sweden is part of a larger movement.”

    4. Energy Department extends order to keep Midwest fossil fuel plants open

    The Department of Energy extended its emergency order directing the J.H. Campbell Generating Plant in Michigan to remain open past its planned retirement. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright initially ordered the 1,420-megawatt coal station to stay online three months past its May 31 shutdown date, citing risks of electricity shortages in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, the electrical grid that runs from the Upper Midwest down to Louisiana. Starting Thursday, the latest order directs the plant’s owners to keep the station running November 19. The consultancy Grid Strategies estimated last week that if the Trump administration expands the effort to cover all 54 aging fossil fuel plants slated for closure between now and 2028, the program will cost upward of $6 billion. Last week, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved a framework for the utilities that own the affected plants to recoup the costs of operating the power stations past the closure dates from ratepayers, despite surging electricity prices.

    5. Data center industry backs plan to use electricity more flexibly

    The Data Center Coalition, a leading trade association representing the burgeoning server farm industry, has endorsed adopting programs to curb electricity demand when the grid is under stress. In a filing Thursday with the North Carolina Utility Commission, the industry group said it “supports exploring well-structured, voluntary demand-response and load flexibility programs for large load customers that allocates risk appropriately, provides clear incentives and compensation, and allows customers to meet their sustainability commitments.”

    Researchers at Duke University put out an influential paper in February that found the U.S. could add gigawatts of additional demand from new data centers without building out an equivalent amount of generating plants if those facilities could curtail power usage when demand was particularly high. Heatmap’s Matthew Zeitlin described the strategy as “one weird trick for getting more data centers on the grid,” boiling down the approach simply as: “Just turn them off sometimes.” When I interviewed Tyler Norris, the study’s lead author, he pitched the idea as a way “to buy us some time” to figure out exactly how much electricity the artificial intelligence boom requires before we build out a bunch of gas plants that are even more expensive than usual due to the years-long backorder of turbines.

    THE KICKER

    Researchers at the University of Houston claim to have made two major breakthroughs in carbon capture technology. The first breakthrough, published in the journal Nature Communications, introduces a new electrochemical process for filtering out carbon dioxide that avoids using a membrane like traditional carbon capture technology. The second, featured on the cover of the journal ES&T Engineering, demonstrates a new vanadium-based flow battery that could be used both to capture carbon and to store renewable energy. “We need solutions, and we wanted to be part of the solution. The biggest suspect out there is CO2 emissions, so the low-hanging fruit would be to eliminate those emissions,” Mim Rahimi, a professor at the University of Houston’s Cullen College of Engineering, said in a statement. “From membraneless systems to scalable flow systems, we’re charting pathways to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors and support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

    Yellow
    Alexander C. Kaufman profile image

    Alexander C. Kaufman

    Alexander C. Kaufman is an award-winning journalist who has covered energy and climate change for more than a decade. His reporting has spanned four continents, taking readers from Indigenous villages in the Brazilian Amazon to Mongolian nomads' homes on the frigid steppe, Greenland's ice sheet to Finland's world-first nuclear waste repository. He writes the Substack newsletter FIELD NOTES from Alexander C. Kaufman and can be reached via his website, www.alexanderckaufman.com. A fourth-generation New Yorker, he lives in Southern Brooklyn with his wife.

    Q&A

    How Developers Should Think of the New IRA Credit Rules

    A conversation with Scott Cockerham of Latham and Watkins.

    Jael Holzman
    08/21/2025
    How Developers Should Think of the New IRA Credit Rules
    Heatmap Illustration

    This week’s conversation is with Scott Cockerham, a partner with the law firm Latham and Watkins whose expertise I sought to help me best understand the Treasury Department’s recent guidance on the federal solar and wind tax credits. We focused on something you’ve probably been thinking about a lot: how to qualify for the “start construction” part of the new tax regime, which is the primary hurdle for anyone still in the thicket of a fight with local opposition.

    The following is our chat lightly edited for clarity. Enjoy.

    Hotspots

    An Influential Anti-ESG Activist Targets A Wind Farm

    And more of the week’s most important news around renewable energy conflicts.

    Jael Holzman
    08/21/2025
    Map of renewable energy fights.
    Heatmap Illustration

    1. Carroll County, Arkansas – The head of an influential national right-wing advocacy group is now targeting a wind project in Arkansas, seeking federal intervention to block something that looked like it would be built.

    • Will Hild, executive director of Consumers’ Research, recently called on the Trump administration to intervene against the development of Scout Clean Energy’s Nimbus wind project in Arkansas. Consumers’ Research is known as one of the leading anti-ESG advocacy organizations, playing a key role in the “anti-woke” opposition against the climate- and socially-conscious behavior of everyone from utilities to Anheuser-Busch.
    • In a lengthy rant posted to X earlier this month, Hild pointed to Carroll County’s local moratorium on wind projects and claimed Nimbus being built would be “a massive win for ESG radicals – and a slap in the face for local democracy.”
    • As I told you in April, the Nimbus project prompted Carroll County to enact the moratorium but it was grandfathered in because of contracts signed prior to the ban’s enactment.
    • However, even though Nimbus is not sited on federal land, there is a significant weak point for the project: its potential impacts on endangered birds and bats.
    • Scout Clean Energy has been working with the Fish and Wildlife Service since at least 2018 under Trump 1.0. However, the project’s habitat conservation plan was not completed before the start of the current Trump term and Scout did not submit an application for Nimbus to receive an incidental take permit from the Service until May of this year.
    • Enter the Trump administration’s bird-centric wind power crackdown and the impact of Hild’s commentary comes into fuller focus. What will happen to all the years of work that Scout and the Service did? It’s unclear how the project reckons with this heightened scrutiny and risk of undue federal attention.

    2. Suffolk County, New York – EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin this week endorsed efforts by activists on Long Island to oppose energy storage in their neighborhoods.

    Spotlight

    Trump’s Permit Freeze Prompts Some Solar to Eye Exits

    Is there going to be a flight out of Nevada?

    Jael Holzman
    08/21/2025
    Solar in Nevada.
    Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

    Donald Trump’s renewables permitting freeze is prompting solar companies to find an escape hatch from Nevada.

    As I previously reported, the Interior Department has all but halted new approvals for solar and wind projects on federal lands. It was entirely unclear how that would affect transmission out west, including in the solar-friendly Nevada desert where major lines were in progress to help power both communities and a growing number of data centers. Shortly after the pause, I took notice of the fact that regulators quietly delayed the timetable by at least two weeks for a key line – the northern portion of NV Energy’s Greenlink project – that had been expected to connect to a litany of solar facilities. Interior told me it still planned to complete the project in September, but it also confirmed that projects specifically necessary for connecting solar onto the grid would face “enhanced” reviews.

