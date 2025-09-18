The Fed’s Rate Cut Will Help Renewable Projects

Current conditions: In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gabrielle is on track to intensify into a hurricane by the weekend, but it’s unlikely to affect the U.S. East Coast • Most of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine are under “severe” drought warning • Southeastern Nigeria is facing flooding.

THE TOP FIVE

1. The Fed is cutting rates for the first time this year

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday its first interest rate cut of the year, a quarter percentage point drop that aims to bring the federal funds rate down to between 4% and 4.25%. This may, Heatmap’s Matthew Zeitlin reported , “provide some relief to renewables developers and investors, who are especially sensitive to financing costs.” As Advait Arun, a climate and infrastructure analyst at the Center for Public Enterprise, told him: “high rates are never going to be exactly a good thing … it’s going to be good that we’re finally seeing cuts.”

Since solar and wind rely on basically free fuel, the bulk of developers’ costs to build panels or turbines are upfront. That requires borrowing money, meaning interest rates have an outsize impact on the total cost of renewable projects. Renewables carry more debt than fossil fuel plants. When interest rates rise by 2 percentage points, the levelized cost of electricity for renewables rises by 20%, compared to 11% for a gas fired plant, according to a report last year by the energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

2. Nation’s leading scientific body rebuffs Trump EPA on climate change

The United States’ leading scientific advisory body issued what The New York Times called a “ major report ” on Wednesday detailing “the strongest evidence to date that carbon dioxide, methane, and other planet-warming greenhouse gases are threatening human health.” The study, published by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, stands athwart the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal to revoke the endangerment finding. Established in 2009, the legal determination that planet-heating gases cause harm to human health means that the Clean Air Act can be used to underpin regulations on emissions. But the Trump administration proposed rescinding the finding and insisted it could “cast significant doubt” on its accuracy. “

“It’s more serious and more long term damage for them to try to rescind the underlying endangerment finding because depending on what the Supreme Court does with that, it could knock out a future administration from trying to bring it back,” Harvard Law School’s Jody Freeman told Heatmap’s Emily Pontecorvo in July. “Now that would be the nuclear option. That would be their best case scenario. I don’t think that’s likely, but it’s possible.”

Get Heatmap AM directly in your inbox every morning:



3. Home energy upgrades could offset all data center demand, report finds

It’s an unlikely scenario. But if all U.S. households built rooftop solar panels and batteries, and adopted efficient electric appliances, the country could offset all the growing demand from data centers. That’s according to a new report by the pro-electrification nonprofit Rewiring America. “Electrifying households is a direct path to meeting the growing power needs of hyperscale data centers while creating a more flexible, resilient, cost-effective grid for all,” Ari Matusiak, the chief executive of Rewiring America, said in a statement. “The household doesn’t have to be a passive energy consumer, at the whim of rising costs. Instead, it can be the hero and, with smart investment, the foundation of a more reliable and affordable energy future.”

With new gas plants, nuclear reactors, and geothermal stations in the works, the U.S. is nowhere close to following a maximalist vision of distributed resources. But the findings highlight how much additional power could be generated on residential rooftops across the U.S. that, if combined with virtual power plant software, could comprise a large new source of clean electricity.

4. America’s virtual power plants are expanding

A scorecard highlighting all the ways the virtual power plant industry has grown. Wood Mackenzie

That isn’t to say virtual power plants aren’t having something of a moment. New data from Wood Mackenzie found that virtual power plant capacity expanded 13.7% year over year to reach 37.5 gigawatts. California, Texas, New York, and Massachusetts are the leading states, representing 37% of all VPP deployments. The market last year “broadened more than it deepened,” the consultancy’s report found, with the number of deployments, offtakers, and policy support spurring more adoption. But the residential side remains modest. Their share of the VPP wholesale market’s capacity increased to 10.2% from only about 8.8% last year, “still reflecting market barriers to small customers,” such as access to data and market rules.

“Utility program caps, capacity accreditation reforms, and market barriers have prevented capacity from growing as fast as market activity,” Ben Hertz-Shargel, global head of grid edge for Wood Mackenzie, said in a statement. He added that, “while data centers are the source of new load, there’s an enormous opportunity to tap VPPs as the new source of grid flexibility.”

5. Europe’s brutal summer cost upward of $50 billion in climate damages

Record-breaking heat, droughts, fires, and floods cost the European economy at least 43 billion euros, or $50 billion, a new European Central Bank study found. The research, presented this week to European Union lawmakers, used a model based on weather data and estimates of historical impact of extreme weather on 1,160 different regions across the 27-nation bloc. “The true costs of extreme weather surface slowly because these events aﬀect lives and livelihoods through a wide range of channels that extend beyond the initial impact,” Sehrish Usman, an assistant professor at the University of Mannheim who led the study with two economists from the European Central Bank, told The New York Times .

THE KICKER