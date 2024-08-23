Sign In or Create an Account.

Politics

Kamala Harris Doesn’t Have to Run on Climate

The campaign is not the point.

Paul Waldman
08/23/2024
Kamala Harris.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Two years ago this month, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which both his allies and adversaries agree is the most significant climate legislation in the country’s history. Yet despite this accomplishment, the urgency of the crisis, and the consensus within the Democratic Party on the need for aggressive climate action, you would have had to listen carefully to this week’s Democratic National Convention to catch much discussion of the issue.

It’s not that none of the speakers mentioned climate, but “mentioned” is about as far as most of them went. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an original sponsor of the Green New Deal, didn’t mention climate in her DNC speech. Nor did Tim Walz, who has been one of the most aggressive governors in the country on the issue; among other things, he signed a bill requiring utilities to provide 100% clean electricity by 2040. Barack Obama, whose Clean Power Plan so angered his opponents that they set out to destroy the entire U.S. regulatory state, said only that “America can be and must be a force for good, discouraging conflict, fighting disease, promoting human rights, protecting the planet from climate change, defending freedom, brokering peace.”

There were meetings on climate strategy that occurred around the convention, but it wasn’t until the convention’s final night that climate really took the stage, with presentations from Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida, the youngest member of Congress. In Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech, it received only a single line, in which she said that Americans deserve “the freedom to breathe clean air and drink clean water and live free from the pollution that fuels the climate crisis.” That was all.

One might conclude (and some certainly have) that as a policy priority, climate has fallen a few rungs down on the Democratic agenda. But to my mind, that wouldn’t be quite correct. There has been an undeniable change in the party’s political calculus at moments like this one, but it needn’t cause those who care about the issue to panic.

Every activist would like their issue to be at the top of the political agenda, but especially in our current state of polarization, that usually means a big fight, with high stakes and the chance of both victory and defeat. At the moment, abortion is the issue Democrats want to elevate into that kind of fight, since they believe it can be used to pull voters from the middle and even the other major party into their camp. Republicans believe the same thing about immigration.

Democrats may not believe climate change has the same kind of power in voters’ minds. But that may not be such a bad thing.

After all, starting a big fight on an issue is only one path to policy change. Another is to place it within a broader agenda, keeping the part of your coalition that cares about it on board and ready to move forward should you win, without generating too much energetic opposition from your opponents. And that’s what climate wound up being at the Democratic convention: not a main course, not even a side dish, but rather an appealing political crouton tossed into a salad full of other policies and priorities.

That’s partially a product of Democrats’ legislative success: The passage of the IRA may have encouraged them to place the climate issue somewhat to the side. Many in the party feel that they got away with passing a sweeping law without the kind of knock-down, drag-out battle we saw around something like the Affordable Care Act, another important bill that squeaked by without a vote to spare. The debate within Congress over the IRA may have been intense — remember all the wrangling over whether Joe Manchin would give his assent? — but most Americans barely noticed. It was too complicated and too fraught with dull procedural details. That’s one reason that today, most voters say they haven’t heard much about the law (and some who claim they have are probably lying). Yet when its provisions are described to them, it garners overwhelming support.

In some ways, the IRA resembles the ACA, which Democrats correctly believed would grow more popular as its effects were felt. In climate as in health care, Democrats don’t have much appetite for another big battle; they’d rather make incremental additions in future legislation that build on what they managed to put into law. And they hope the Republicans who tried to defeat the bills won’t want to take the political risk of unwinding them.

Kamala Harris’ slogan may be “When we fight, we win,” but she doesn’t seem to want too much of a fight on climate. Likewise, environmental groups are pouring millions of dollars into ads supporting her candidacy, but many of them don’t actually focus on climate and mention “clean energy” only in passing. The people producing them have clearly calculated that what’s most important is not having their issue discussed in the campaign, but rather getting an administration that will allow the IRA and other laws with climate provisions such as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to continue to unspool, while regulatory agencies including the Environmental Protection Agency keep working on reducing emissions. If those bills do what they’re supposed to, they’ll create their own constituencies and political armor.

And if most of the public takes only occasional notice at campaign time? There’s nothing wrong with that. Campaigns are almost always superficial, and this one isn’t any different. It’s what happens afterward that matters.

Blue
Paul Waldman profile image

Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman is an MSNBC columnist, co-host of the Boundary Issues podcast, and author of The Cross Section, a newsletter about politics. His latest book is White Rural Rage: The Threat to American Democracy.

Economy

A Sigh of Interest Rate Relief for Renewables

The Fed chair signaled cuts on the horizon, much to the joy of clean energy investors.

Matthew Zeitlin
08/23/2024
A Sigh of Interest Rate Relief for Renewables

Are clean energy developers finally free from high interest rates? Not yet, but this might be the beginning of the end. At the Federal Reserve’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Fed chair Jerome Powell told attendees, “The time has come for policy to adjust.”

Analysts and market participants immediately appeared to interpret this as locking in a series of interest rate cuts starting at the next Federal Open Market Committee meeting next month. Stocks immediately rose and yields on U.S. government debt fell. Market prognosticators expect the federal funds rate to fall a quarter of a percentage point at the September meeting, but there’s a reasonable chance the cut would be larger.

Green
Politics

AM Briefing: Kamala Stays Quiet on Climate

On the convention’s final day, stormy weather, and hail damage

Jessica Hullinger
08/23/2024
Kamala Harris’ DNC Speech Barely Mentioned Climate Change
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: Storm Lilian left thousands without power in England • A large fire on the Portuguese island of Madeira threatens the UNESCO-listed Laurissilva forest • Tropical Storm Hone will bring high winds, rain, and strong surf to Hawaii this weekend.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Kamala Harris only mentions climate change once in DNC acceptance speech

The Democratic National Convention came to a close last night, culminating in a speech from presidential nominee Kamala Harris (but not, unfortunately, a surprise performance by Beyoncé ). Harris only mentioned climate change once in her speech, in a comment warning that “the freedom to breathe clean air, and drink clean water and live free from the pollution that fuels the climate crisis” are at stake in the November election. Going light on climate is certainly a deliberate strategic choice, one aimed at avoiding upsetting any voters in natural gas swing states like Pennsylvania. Some environmental advocates seem to be giving her a bit of a grace period, but pressure will build as Election Day nears for her to outline in detail her climate and energy platforms.

Yellow
Politics

What Happened When I Asked Maryland’s Larry Hogan About Climate Change

We chatted about U.S. Wind’s project off the coast of Ocean City, oil jobs, and the future of the IRA.

Jael Holzman
08/22/2024
Larry Hogan.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

I may have met the future of conservative climate politics on Tuesday, and he was standing next to piles of dead fish.

Larry Hogan, a Republican former governor of Maryland, is campaigning for an open Senate seat in one of the bluest states in the country. He faces an uphill run against Angela Alsobrooks, an acolyte of Vice President Kamala Harris and a Black woman who runs one of the state’s most populous and diverse counties, Prince George’s. Before President Biden dropped out as the Democrats’ nominee for president, internal polls indicated that Hogan had a chance; since Biden’s exit, despite Hogan’s name ID from eight years in Annapolis, his chances for victory now appear uncertain.

Keep reading...Show less
Red