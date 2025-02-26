The ‘Endangerment Finding’ Is in Danger

You’re out of free articles.
Offer for a Heatmap News Unlimited Access subscription; please note that your subscription will renew automatically unless you cancel prior to renewal. Cancellation takes effect at the end of your current billing period. We will let you know in advance of any price changes. Taxes may apply. Offer terms are subject to change.
On greenhouse gas regulations, coal power, and contaminated drinking water
Current conditions: An electricity transmission line failure triggered a massive blackout in Chile • Six tropical storms are currently swirling in the Southern Hemisphere • The Santa Ana winds are returning to Southern California this week.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin has reportedly been advising the Trump administration to repeal a landmark scientific finding that explicitly identified greenhouse gases as a public health threat. The 2009 “endangerment finding” gave the EPA the authority to regulate these gases. President Trump ordered the EPA to review the finding, but the agency has not publicly released any recommendations yet. According to The Washington Post, Zeldin has “privately urged the White House” to strike it down.
Power generators in the U.S. plan to retire 8.1 gigawatts of coal-fired capacity this year, according to the Energy Information Administration. That’s more than double the 4 GW retired last year but less than the 9.8 GW that have been taken offline each year over the last decade. Planned retirements across all sources for 2025 total about 12.3 GW, and coal power retirements account for the largest share at 66%, followed by natural gas at 21%. At the same time, the EIA expects 63 GW of new utility-scale power capacity to come online this year, 81% of which will be solar and battery storage.
EIA
EIA
The U.S. and Ukraine have reportedly reached a deal that would see Ukraine share some of the revenue from its state-owned natural resources – including oil, gas, and critical minerals – with the United States. Ukraine has large deposits of critical minerals and rare earth materials, some of which are essential in clean technologies including electric vehicles. President Trump previously said he wanted access to some of those materials. The terms of the new deal remain unclear, but a draft seen by some outlets suggests Ukraine would put 50% of future mineral proceeds into a newly established joint fund, up to $500 billion. Some of the money would be reinvested into the war-battered country, and “the United States would provide a long-term financial commitment to the development of a ‘stable and economically prosperous Ukraine,’” according toRetuers. However, there do not seem to be any clear security guarantees for Ukraine in the deal. The Financial Times also noted that it “leaves crucial questions such as the size of the U.S. stake in the fund and the terms of ‘joint ownership’ deals to be thrashed out in follow-up agreements.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly plans to meet with Trump in Washington on Friday.
The nonprofit Environmental Working Group has published its newly updated tap water database, showing that millions of Americans are drinking water that contains “forever chemicals” (or PFAS) and other contaminants. EWG synthesized reports from 50,000 individual water systems across the country. In total, 563 utilities reported unsafe levels of forever chemicals. Almost all community water systems contained detectable levels of contaminants of some kind – from PFAS to heavy metals to radioactive substances. As Heatmap’s Jeva Lange reports, the Environmental Protection Agency is required to report drinking water data, but it’s never released a comprehensive database, and information can be hard to come by. “EWG is filling this need for people to have a national clearinghouse where they can easily access their drinking water data,” Tasha Stoiber, a senior scientist with EWG, told Lange.
Get Heatmap AM directly in your inbox every morning:
The UK needs to bring its emissions down by 87% compared to 1990 levels by 2040 if it is to remain on track for net zero by 2050, according to a new report from the Climate Change Committee, which is an independent climate adviser to the government. Sixty percent of those 2040 reductions will come from electrification – decarbonizing the grid, switching to EVs, and swapping out fossil fuel home systems with heat pumps, etc. The report noted that the UK has already cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half since 1990 by “expanding renewable power and phasing out coal in the electricity sector.” Going forward, surface transport alone will account for nearly 30% of emissions cuts, with three-quarters of cars and vans on the road in the UK expected to be electric by 2040.
A recent study found that in spring and summer, trees and other vegetation in Central Los Angeles can absorb up to 60% of the carbon dioxide that gets emitted during the daytime.
Jessica Hullinger is a freelance writer and editor who likes to think deeply about climate science and sustainability. She previously served as Global Deputy Editor for The Week, and her writing has been featured in publications including Fast Company, Popular Science, and Fortune. Jessica is originally from Indiana but lives in London.
Did a battery plant disaster in California spark a PR crisis on the East Coast?
Battery fire fears are fomenting a storage backlash in New York City – and it risks turning into fresh PR hell for the industry.
Aggrieved neighbors, anti-BESS activists, and Republican politicians are galvanizing more opposition to battery storage in pockets of the five boroughs where development is actually happening, capturing rapt attention from other residents as well as members of the media. In Staten Island, a petition against a NineDot Energy battery project has received more than 1,300 signatures in a little over two months. Two weeks ago, advocates – backed by representatives of local politicians including Rep. Nicole Mallitokis – swarmed a public meeting on the project, getting a local community board to vote unanimously against the project.
According to Heatmap Pro’s proprietary modeling of local opinion around battery storage, there are likely twice as many strong opponents than strong supporters in the area:
Heatmap Pro
Yesterday, leaders in the Queens community of Hempstead enacted a year-long ban on BESS for at least a year after GOP Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, other local politicians, and a slew of aggrieved residents testified in favor of a moratorium. The day before, officials in the Long Island town of Southampton said at a public meeting they were ready to extend their battery storage ban until they enshrined a more restrictive development code – even as many energy companies testified against doing so, including NineDot and solar plus storage developer Key Capture Energy. Yonkers also recently extended its own battery moratorium.
This flurry of activity follows the Moss Landing battery plant fire in California, a rather exceptional event caused by tech that was extremely old and a battery chemistry that is no longer popular in the sector. But opponents of battery storage don’t care – they’re telling their friends to stop the community from becoming the next Moss Landing. The longer this goes on without a fulsome, strident response from the industry, the more communities may rally against them. Making matters even worse, as I explained in The Fight earlier this year, we’re seeing battery fire concerns impact solar projects too.
“This is a huge problem for solar. If [fires] start regularly happening, communities are going to say hey, you can’t put that there,” Derek Chase, CEO of battery fire smoke detection tech company OnSight Technologies, told me at Intersolar this week. “It’s going to be really detrimental.”
I’ve long worried New York City in particular may be a powder keg for the battery storage sector given its omnipresence as a popular media environment. If it happens in New York, the rest of the world learns about it.
I feel like the power of the New York media environment is not lost on Staten Island borough president Vito Fossella, a de facto leader of the anti-BESS movement in the boroughs. Last fall I interviewed Fossella, whose rhetorical strategy often leans on painting Staten Island as an overburdened community. (At least 13 battery storage projects have been in the works in Staten Island according to recent reporting. Fossella claims that is far more than any amount proposed elsewhere in the city.) He often points to battery blazes that happen elsewhere in the country, as well as fears about lithium-ion scooters that have caught fire. His goal is to enact very large setback distance requirements for battery storage, at a minimum.
“You can still put them throughout the city but you can’t put them next to people’s homes – what happens if one of these goes on fire next to a gas station,” he told me at the time, chalking the wider city government’s reluctance to capitulate on batteries to a “political problem.”
Well, I’m going to hold my breath for the real political problem in waiting – the inevitable backlash that happens when Mallitokis, D’Esposito, and others take this fight to Congress and the national stage. I bet that’s probably why American Clean Power just sent me a notice for a press briefing on battery safety next week …
And more of the week’s top conflicts around renewable energy.
1. Queen Anne’s County, Maryland – They really don’t want you to sign a solar lease out in the rural parts of this otherwise very pro-renewables state.
2. Logan County, Ohio – Staff for the Ohio Power Siting Board have recommended it reject Open Road Renewables’ Grange Solar agrivoltaics project.
3. Bandera County, Texas – On a slightly brighter note for solar, it appears that Pine Gate Renewables’ Rio Lago solar project might just be safe from county restrictions.
Here’s what else we’re watching…
In Illinois, Armoracia Solar is struggling to get necessary permits from Madison County.
In Kentucky, the mayor of Lexington is getting into a public spat with East Kentucky Power Cooperative over solar.
In Michigan, Livingston County is now backing the legal challenge to Michigan’s state permitting primacy law.
On the week’s top news around renewable energy policy.
1. IRA funding freeze update – Money is starting to get out the door, finally: the EPA unfroze most of its climate grant funding it had paused after Trump entered office.
2. Scalpel vs. sledgehammer – House Speaker Mike Johnson signaled Republicans in Congress may take a broader approach to repealing the Inflation Reduction Act than previously expected in tax talks.
3. Endangerment in danger – The EPA is reportedly urging the White House to back reversing its 2009 “endangerment” finding on air pollutants and climate change, a linchpin in the agency’s overall CO2 and climate regulatory scheme.