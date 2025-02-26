Sign In or Create an Account.

By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy

Politics

The ‘Endangerment Finding’ Is in Danger

On greenhouse gas regulations, coal power, and contaminated drinking water

Jessica Hullinger
02/26/2025
The ‘Endangerment Finding’ Is in Danger
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Current conditions: An electricity transmission line failure triggered a massive blackout in Chile • Six tropical storms are currently swirling in the Southern Hemisphere • The Santa Ana winds are returning to Southern California this week.

THE TOP FIVE

1. Report: EPA urging Trump to repeal key greenhouse gas finding

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin has reportedly been advising the Trump administration to repeal a landmark scientific finding that explicitly identified greenhouse gases as a public health threat. The 2009 “endangerment finding” gave the EPA the authority to regulate these gases. President Trump ordered the EPA to review the finding, but the agency has not publicly released any recommendations yet. According to The Washington Post, Zeldin has “privately urged the White House” to strike it down.

2. U.S. to ramp up retirements of coal-fired power plants

Power generators in the U.S. plan to retire 8.1 gigawatts of coal-fired capacity this year, according to the Energy Information Administration. That’s more than double the 4 GW retired last year but less than the 9.8 GW that have been taken offline each year over the last decade. Planned retirements across all sources for 2025 total about 12.3 GW, and coal power retirements account for the largest share at 66%, followed by natural gas at 21%. At the same time, the EIA expects 63 GW of new utility-scale power capacity to come online this year, 81% of which will be solar and battery storage.

EIA

EIA

3. U.S. and Ukraine reach tentative deal on minerals

The U.S. and Ukraine have reportedly reached a deal that would see Ukraine share some of the revenue from its state-owned natural resources – including oil, gas, and critical minerals – with the United States. Ukraine has large deposits of critical minerals and rare earth materials, some of which are essential in clean technologies including electric vehicles. President Trump previously said he wanted access to some of those materials. The terms of the new deal remain unclear, but a draft seen by some outlets suggests Ukraine would put 50% of future mineral proceeds into a newly established joint fund, up to $500 billion. Some of the money would be reinvested into the war-battered country, and “the United States would provide a long-term financial commitment to the development of a ‘stable and economically prosperous Ukraine,’” according toRetuers. However, there do not seem to be any clear security guarantees for Ukraine in the deal. The Financial Times also noted that it “leaves crucial questions such as the size of the U.S. stake in the fund and the terms of ‘joint ownership’ deals to be thrashed out in follow-up agreements.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly plans to meet with Trump in Washington on Friday.

4. Database reveals Americans are drinking contaminated tap water

The nonprofit Environmental Working Group has published its newly updated tap water database, showing that millions of Americans are drinking water that contains “forever chemicals” (or PFAS) and other contaminants. EWG synthesized reports from 50,000 individual water systems across the country. In total, 563 utilities reported unsafe levels of forever chemicals. Almost all community water systems contained detectable levels of contaminants of some kind – from PFAS to heavy metals to radioactive substances. As Heatmap’s Jeva Lange reports, the Environmental Protection Agency is required to report drinking water data, but it’s never released a comprehensive database, and information can be hard to come by. “EWG is filling this need for people to have a national clearinghouse where they can easily access their drinking water data,” Tasha Stoiber, a senior scientist with EWG, told Lange.

Get Heatmap AM directly in your inbox every morning:

* indicates required
Our Privacy Policy & Terms Apply.

    • 5. UK emissions goals hinge on consumers switching to EVs, heat pumps

    The UK needs to bring its emissions down by 87% compared to 1990 levels by 2040 if it is to remain on track for net zero by 2050, according to a new report from the Climate Change Committee, which is an independent climate adviser to the government. Sixty percent of those 2040 reductions will come from electrification – decarbonizing the grid, switching to EVs, and swapping out fossil fuel home systems with heat pumps, etc. The report noted that the UK has already cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half since 1990 by “expanding renewable power and phasing out coal in the electricity sector.” Going forward, surface transport alone will account for nearly 30% of emissions cuts, with three-quarters of cars and vans on the road in the UK expected to be electric by 2040.

    THE KICKER

    A recent study found that in spring and summer, trees and other vegetation in Central Los Angeles can absorb up to 60% of the carbon dioxide that gets emitted during the daytime.

    Yellow
    Jessica Hullinger profile image

    Jessica Hullinger

    Jessica Hullinger is a freelance writer and editor who likes to think deeply about climate science and sustainability. She previously served as Global Deputy Editor for The Week, and her writing has been featured in publications including Fast Company, Popular Science, and Fortune. Jessica is originally from Indiana but lives in London.

    You’re out of free articles.

    Subscribe today to experience Heatmap’s expert analysis  of climate change, clean energy, and sustainability.
    To continue reading
    Create a free account or sign in to unlock more free articles.
    Continue with Google
    or
    Please enter an email address
    Continue
    By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy
    Or try a month of unlimited access to Heatmap for free
    Spotlight

    New York’s Battery Backlash Catches Fire

    Did a battery plant disaster in California spark a PR crisis on the East Coast?

    Jael Holzman
    02/27/2025
    battery
    Heatmap Illustration

    Battery fire fears are fomenting a storage backlash in New York City – and it risks turning into fresh PR hell for the industry.

    Aggrieved neighbors, anti-BESS activists, and Republican politicians are galvanizing more opposition to battery storage in pockets of the five boroughs where development is actually happening, capturing rapt attention from other residents as well as members of the media. In Staten Island, a petition against a NineDot Energy battery project has received more than 1,300 signatures in a little over two months. Two weeks ago, advocates – backed by representatives of local politicians including Rep. Nicole Mallitokis – swarmed a public meeting on the project, getting a local community board to vote unanimously against the project.

    Keep reading...Show less
    Hotspots

    Bad News for Agrivoltaics in Ohio

    And more of the week’s top conflicts around renewable energy.

    Jael Holzman
    02/27/2025
    Map of renewable energy conflicts.
    Heatmap Illustration

    1. Queen Anne’s County, Maryland – They really don’t want you to sign a solar lease out in the rural parts of this otherwise very pro-renewables state.

    • County officials this week issued a public notice encouraging all residents to consider the economic impacts of taking farmland out of use to build solar farms.
    • “The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners are concerned that large-scale conversion of farmland to solar energy facilities may impact the long-term viability of agriculture in the county and surrounding region,” read the notice, which told anyone approached by a solar company about their land to immediately consult an attorney and think about these “key considerations.”
    • “As more farmland is transitioned to solar use, the demand for these agricultural support services diminishes. If enough land is taken out of production, it could create serious challenges for those who wish to continue farming.”
    • It’s not immediately clear whether this was related to a specific project or an overall rise in renewables development that’s happening in the county. But there’s a clear trend going on. Officials said in an accompanying press release that officials in neighboring Caroline County sent a similar notice to property owners. And it seems Worcester County did something similar last month.

    2. Logan County, Ohio – Staff for the Ohio Power Siting Board have recommended it reject Open Road Renewables’ Grange Solar agrivoltaics project.

    Keep reading...Show less
    Policy Watch

    This Week in Trumpian Climate Chaos

    On the week’s top news around renewable energy policy.

    Jael Holzman
    02/27/2025
    Musk and Trump in the Oval Office.
    Getty Images/Heatmap Illustration

    1. IRA funding freeze update – Money is starting to get out the door, finally: the EPA unfroze most of its climate grant funding it had paused after Trump entered office.

    2. Scalpel vs. sledgehammer – House Speaker Mike Johnson signaled Republicans in Congress may take a broader approach to repealing the Inflation Reduction Act than previously expected in tax talks.

    Keep reading...Show less