The U.S. Is Lashing Out at Europe Over Climate

Thank you for registering with Heatmap. Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our lives, a force reshaping our economy, our politics, and our culture.
On Hyundai’s ICE delays, Russia’s nuclear hiccup, and China exports its boom
Current conditions: Warming in the Gulf of Mexico is raising the risk of a tropical storm • Strong winds in the Rocky Mountains and lightning from drier storms are creating conditions for wildfires to spread out West • Heavy rainfall is bringing flash floods to vast swaths of northern India.
On a trip to Europe to promote U.S. fossil fuel exports on Thursday, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum lashed Brussels for adopting a “climate ideology” that he said distracted policymakers in the West from more pressing concerns such as competing with China over artificial intelligence. “What’s going to save the planet is winning the A.I. arms race. We need power to do that and we need it now,” Burgum said, according to The New York Times. “We need to worry about the humans that are on the planet today. The real existential threat right now is not one degree of climate change.”
Back in Washington, the Securities and Exchange Commission issued a warning to European companies operating under accounting rules that prioritize sustainability and climate responsibility. In an interview with the Financial Times, SEC chair Paul Atkins said the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation was “chasing political fads,” calling the accounting rulemaking organization’s focus on climate “a real issue, a real problem.” Meanwhile, Canada may be getting on board with a U.S. demand to abandon climate targets. Ottawa is considering scrapping a cap on oil emissions as part of its latest update to its decarbonization target, Reuters reported late Thursday night.
Last week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted its biggest workplace raid since President Donald Trump returned to office, arresting hundreds of workers at a Hyundai electric vehicle battery plant in Georgia. The vast majority of the workers were South Koreans, as I reported on Monday in this newsletter, spurring a diplomatic incident with Seoul that saw the country’s foreign minister consider a trip to the U.S. For now, the raid has had the immediate effect of delaying the manufacturing facility. Construction at the site, which is co-owned with the battery giant LG Energy Solution, is currently on pause as the companies grapple with worker shortages. The setback could take months to sort out. “This is going to give us minimum two to three months delay, because now all these people want to get back,” Hyundai Chief Executive Officer José Muñoz told Bloomberg. “Then you need to see how can you fill those positions. And for the most part, those people are not in the US.”
“You are already poorer because of this idiocy, you just don’t know it yet,” Heatmap’s Robinson Meyer wrote in a post on X last week, in response to a video of ICE agents chaining workers at the wrists and ankles. “This will crush American manufacturing know-how.”
Renewables aren’t the only infrastructure that invites not-in-my-backyard opposition these days. Data centers may be even less popular, according to a national poll conducted by Heatmap’s intelligence platform, Heatmap Pro. The survey of 3,741 American voters asked, “Would you support or oppose a data center being built near where you live?” and found that just 44% of respondents said they would support or strongly support a data center being built near them, while 42% would oppose or strongly oppose it. That’s a net support of only +2%. Nearly all energy projects fared better. Natural gas posted 34% net support, while wind netted 19%, and even nuclear saw 10% net support.
“It’s worth stepping back and thinking of how remarkable this is,” Heatmap’s Matthew Zeitlin wrote. “The American public, according to Heatmap’s polling, is more skeptical of data centers which, once built, are essentially warehouses than they are of gas-fired power plants which emit, besides the greenhouse gases, nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide.”
In a series of deals struck amid late-night negotiations, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Democratic lawmakers agreed to extend the state’s cap-and-trade program, ease regulations on oil and gas production, reform utility spending, and advance regional energy sharing. Taken together, public radio station KQED wrote, “they present lawmakers with a series of monumental” policy shifts just days before the legislative session ends. Climate activists praised the cap-and-trade extension but lambasted the drilling rules as a sellout to fossil fuel companies. But the utility reforms could prove among the most politically salient as electricity prices soar across the country and capture growing political attention. The overhaul will allow governments to fund grid infrastructure through bonds rather than capital expenditures through the utilities that are ultimately passed on to ratepayers with higher costs.
Yet even that may have a limited effect on prices. As Heatmap’s Matthew Zeitlin wrote in June, “in the near term, there’s likely not much policymakers can do about electricity prices, and therefore utility bills going up. Renewables are almost certainly the fastest way to get new electrons on the grid, but the completion of even existing projects could be thrown into doubt by the House bill’s strict ‘foreign entity of concern’ rules, which try to extricate the renewables industry from its relationship with China.”
China isn’t just exporting its solar panels, batteries, and electric vehicles. The world’s second largest economy has sharply increased plans for new foreign factory investments in recent years, pledging more than $210 billion since 2022, new research shows. A report from Johns Hopkins University's Net Zero Industrial Policy Lab found that Chinese companies are looking to establish manufacturing sites closer to raw materials overseas. The researchers at the lab and Brown University tracked more than 460 green factories abroad announced by Chinese firms since 2011. More than 80% of them came after 2022. As China’s firms expand abroad, “countries must plan, fund and implement green industrial policies and bargain hard with Chinese firms to achieve their priority of sustainable development,” Tim Sahay, co-director of the Net Zero Industrial Policy Lab, told Bloomberg.
Chinese scientists have created a new material that makes liquor taste better while slashing pollution from the distilling process. Using a series of heating, chemical, and steam treatments, researchers transformed distiller’s grains into a composite material made of activated carbon and silica, known as AC-SiO2. The new material is able to remove nearly 86% of the benzaldehyde, the naturally occuring substance formed during fermentation that causes off flavors and potential health problems from drinking. Instead, the AC-SiO2 captures the benzaldehyde molecules. “This work not only provides a green solution for the liquor industry but also shows how agricultural waste can be upgraded into something valuable,” Zhicheng Jiang, a co-author of the study from Sichuan University, said in a press release.
Alexander C. Kaufman is an award-winning journalist who has covered energy and climate change for more than a decade. His reporting has spanned four continents, taking readers from Indigenous villages in the Brazilian Amazon to Mongolian nomads' homes on the frigid steppe, Greenland's ice sheet to Finland's world-first nuclear waste repository. He writes the Substack newsletter FIELD NOTES from Alexander C. Kaufman and can be reached via his website, www.alexanderckaufman.com. A fourth-generation New Yorker, he lives in Southern Brooklyn with his wife.
A war of attrition is now turning in opponents’ favor.
A solar developer’s defeat in Massachusetts last week reveals just how much stronger project opponents are on the battlefield after the de facto repeal of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Last week, solar developer PureSky pulled five projects under development around the western Massachusetts town of Shutesbury. PureSky’s facilities had been in the works for years and would together represent what the developer has claimed would be one of the state’s largest solar projects thus far. In a statement, the company laid blame on “broader policy and regulatory headwinds,” including the state’s existing renewables incentives not keeping pace with rising costs and “federal policy updates,” which PureSky said were “making it harder to finance projects like those proposed near Shutesbury.”
But tucked in its press release was an admission from the company’s vice president of development Derek Moretz: this was also about the town, which had enacted a bylaw significantly restricting solar development that the company was until recently fighting vigorously in court.
“There are very few areas in the Commonwealth that are feasible to reach its clean energy goals,” Moretz stated. “We respect the Town’s conservation go als, but it is clear that systemic reforms are needed for Massachusetts to source its own energy.”
This stems from a story that probably sounds familiar: after proposing the projects, PureSky began reckoning with a burgeoning opposition campaign centered around nature conservation. Led by a fresh opposition group, Smart Solar Shutesbury, activists successfully pushed the town to drastically curtail development in 2023, pointing to the amount of forest acreage that would potentially be cleared in order to construct the projects. The town had previously not permitted facilities larger than 15 acres, but the fresh change went further, essentially banning battery storage and solar projects in most areas.
When this first happened, the state Attorney General’s office actually had PureSky’s back, challenging the legality of the bylaw that would block construction. And PureSky filed a lawsuit that was, until recently, ongoing with no signs of stopping. But last week, shortly after the Treasury Department unveiled its rules for implementing Trump’s new tax and spending law, which basically repealed the Inflation Reduction Act, PureSky settled with the town and dropped the lawsuit – and the projects went away along with the court fight.
What does this tell us? Well, things out in the country must be getting quite bleak for solar developers in areas with strident and locked-in opposition that could be costly to fight. Where before project developers might have been able to stomach the struggle, money talks – and the dollars are starting to tell executives to lay down their arms.
The picture gets worse on the macro level: On Monday, the Solar Energy Industries Association released a report declaring that federal policy changes brought about by phasing out federal tax incentives would put the U.S. at risk of losing upwards of 55 gigawatts of solar project development by 2030, representing a loss of more than 20 percent of the project pipeline.
But the trade group said most of that total – 44 gigawatts – was linked specifically to the Trump administration’s decision to halt federal permitting for renewable energy facilities, a decision that may impact generation out west but has little-to-know bearing on most large solar projects because those are almost always on private land.
Heatmap Pro can tell us how much is at stake here. To give you a sense of perspective, across the U.S., over 81 gigawatts worth of renewable energy projects are being contested right now, with non-Western states – the Northeast, South and Midwest – making up almost 60% of that potential capacity.
If historical trends hold, you’d expect a staggering 49% of those projects to be canceled. That would be on top of the totals SEIA suggests could be at risk from new Trump permitting policies.
I suspect the rate of cancellations in the face of project opposition will increase. And if this policy landscape is helping activists kill projects in blue states in desperate need of power, like Massachusetts, then the future may be more difficult to swallow than we can imagine at the moment.
A conversation with Jeff Seidman, a professor at Vassar College.
This week’s conversation is with Jeff Seidman, a professor at Vassar College and an avid Heatmap News reader. Last week Seidman claimed a personal victory: he successfully led an effort to overturn a moratorium on battery storage development in the town of Poughkeepsie in Hudson Valley, New York. After reading a thread about the effort he posted to BlueSky, I reached out to chat about what my readers might learn from his endeavors – and how they could replicate them, should they want to.
The following conversation was lightly edited for clarity.
So how did you decide to fight against a battery storage ban? What was your process here?
First of all, I’m not a professional in this area, but I’ve been learning about climate stuff for a long time. I date my education back to when Vox started and I read my first David Roberts column there. But I just happened to hear from someone I know that in the town of Poughkeepsie where I live that a developer made a proposal and local residents who live nearby were up in arms about it. And I heard the town was about to impose a moratorium – this was back in March 2024.
I actually personally know some of the town board members, and we have a Democratic majority who absolutely care about climate change but didn’t particularly know that battery power was important to the energy transition and decarbonizing the grid. So I organized five or six people to go to the town board meeting, wrote a letter, and in that initial board meeting we characterized the reason we were there as being about climate.
There were a lot more people on the other side. They were very angry. So we said do a short moratorium because every day we’re delaying this, peaker plants nearby are spewing SOx and NOx into the air. The status quo has a cost.
But then the other side, they were clearly triggered by the climate stuff and said renewables make the grid more expensive. We’d clearly pressed a button in the culture wars. And then we realized the mistake, because we lost that one.
When you were approaching getting this overturned, what considerations did you make?
After that initial meeting and seeing how those mentions of climate or even renewables had triggered a portion of the board, and the audience, I really course-corrected. I realized we had to make this all about local benefits. So that’s what I tried to do going forward.
Even for people who were climate concerned, it was really clear that what they perceived as a present risk in their neighborhood was way more salient than an abstract thing like contributing to the fight against climate change globally. So even for people potentially on your side, you have to make it about local benefits.
The other thing we did was we called a two-hour forum for the county supervisors and mayor’s association because we realized talking to them in a polarized environment was not a way to have a conversation. I spoke and so did Paul Rogers, a former New York Fire Department lieutenant who is now in fire safety consulting – he sounds like a firefighter and can speak with a credibility that I could never match in front of, for example, local fire chiefs. Winning them over was important. And we took more than an hour of questions.
Stage one was to convince them of why batteries were important. Stage two was to show that a large number of constituents were angry about the moratorium, but that Republicans were putting on a unified front against this – an issue to win votes. So there was a period where Democrats on the Poughkeepsie board were convinced but it was politically difficult for them.
But stage three became helping them do the right thing, even with the risk of there being a political cost.
What would you say to those in other parts of the country who want to do what you did?
If possible, get a zoning law in place before there is any developer with a specific proposal because all of the opposition to this project came from people directly next to the proposed project. Get in there before there’s a specific project site.
Even if you’re in a very blue city, don’t make it primarily about climate. Abstract climate loses to non-abstract perceived risk every time. Make it about local benefits.
To the extent you can, read and educate yourself about what good batteries provide to the grid. There’s a lot of local economic benefits there.
I am trying to put together some of the resources I used into a packet, a tool kit, so that people elsewhere can learn from it and draw from those resources.
Also, the more you know, the better. All those years of reading David Roberts and Heatmap gave me enough knowledge to actually answer questions here. It works especially when you have board members who may be sympathetic but need to be reassured.