Sign In or Create an Account.

By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy

Sparks

Offshore Wind Developers Are Now 3 for 3 Against Trump

A third judge rejected a stop work order, allowing the Coastal Virginia offshore wind project to proceed.

Jael Holzman
01/16/2026
Donald Trump and offshore wind.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

Offshore wind developers are now three for three in legal battles against Trump’s stop work orders now that Dominion Energy has defeated the administration in federal court.

District Judge Jamar Walker issued a preliminary injunction Friday blocking the stop work order on Dominion’s Coastal Virginia offshore wind project after the energy company argued it was issued arbitrarily and without proper basis. Dominion received amicus briefs supporting its case from unlikely allies, including from representatives of PJM Interconnection and David Belote, a former top Pentagon official who oversaw a military clearinghouse for offshore wind approval. This comes after Trump’s Department of Justice lost similar cases challenging the stop work orders against Orsted’s Revolution Wind off the coast of New England and Equinor’s Empire Wind off New York’s shoreline.

As for what comes next in the offshore wind legal saga, I see three potential flashpoints:

  • First, we are still awaiting a decision by the Trump administration on whether it will appeal these losses and seek to halt construction until appellate courts rule on the preliminary injunction.
  • Second, there is a new lawsuit: Vineyard Wind developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners this week filed a case against that facility’s stop work order, presumably emboldened after seeing peers in the space win so handily.
  • Lastly, a fifth offshore wind project — Sunrise Wind — is still subject to a stop work order and its developer, Orsted, has not filed a legal challenge yet, despite winning on Revolution Wind. It remains to be seen whether Orsted will move forward with a lawsuit. We reached out and asked the Danish company about its intentions and will let you know if we hear from them.

It’s important to remember the stakes of these cases. Orsted and Equinor have both said that even a week or two more of delays on one of these projects could jeopardize their projects and lead to cancellation due to narrow timelines for specialized ships, and Dominion stated in the challenge to its stop work order that halting construction may cost the company billions.

Jael Holzman profile image

Jael Holzman

Jael is a senior reporter at Heatmap. Previously, she was an energy and climate policy reporter for Axios and covered energy transition resources for E&E News. She lives in Washington, D.C.

You’re out of free articles.

Subscribe today to experience Heatmap’s expert analysis  of climate change, clean energy, and sustainability.
To continue reading
Create a free account or sign in to unlock more free articles.
Continue with Google
or
Please enter an email address
Continue
By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy
Or try a month of unlimited access to Heatmap for free
Sparks

New York’s Empire Wind Project May Resume Construction, Judge Says

The decision marks the Trump administration’s second offshore wind defeat this week.

Jael Holzman
01/15/2026
Offshore wind.
Heatmap Illustration/Equinor

A federal court has lifted Trump’s stop work order on the Empire Wind offshore wind project, the second defeat in court this week for the president as he struggles to stall turbines off the East Coast.

In a brief order read in court Thursday morning, District Judge Carl Nichols — a Trump appointee — sided with Equinor, the Norwegian energy developer building Empire Wind off the coast of New York, granting its request to lift a stop work order issued by the Interior Department just before Christmas.

Keep reading... Show less
Green
Sparks

How Trump’s Case Against Revolution Wind Fell Apart (Again)

A federal court has once again allowed Orsted to resume construction on its offshore wind project.

Jael Holzman
01/12/2026
Donald Trump and wind turbines.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

A federal court struck down the Trump administration’s three-month stop work order on Orsted’s Revolution offshore wind farm, once again allowing construction to resume (for the second time).

Explaining his ruling from the bench Monday, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said that project developer Orsted — and the states of Rhode Island and Connecticut, which filed their own suit in support of the company — were “likely” to win on the merits of their lawsuit that the stop work order violated the Administrative Procedures Act. Lamberth said that the Trump administration’s stop work order, issued just before Christmas, amounted to a change in administration position without adequate justification. The justice said he was not sure the emergency being described by the government exists, and that the “stated national security reason may have been pretextual.”

Keep reading... Show less
Blue
Sparks

The U.S. Will Exit UN’s Framework Climate Treaty, According to Reports

The move would mark a significant escalation in Trump’s hostility toward climate diplomacy.

Robinson Meyer
01/07/2026
Donald Trump and the United Nations logo.
Heatmap Illustration/Getty Images

The United States is departing the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the overarching treaty that has organized global climate diplomacy for more than 30 years, according to the Associated Press.

The withdrawal, if confirmed, marks a significant escalation of President Trump’s war on environmental diplomacy beyond what he waged in his first term.

Keep reading... Show less