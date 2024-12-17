The World’s First Commercial Fusion Plant Will Be in Virginia

Commonwealth Fusion Systems, the buzziest and most well-funded company in the increasingly buzzy and well-funded fusion sector , announced today that it will build a commercial fusion power plant in Chesterfield County, Virginia — a first for both the company and the world. CFS will independently finance, build, own, and operate the 400-megawatt plant, which will produce enough energy to power about 150,000 homes sometime “in the early 2030s.”

All this will happen in collaboration with Dominion Energy Virginia, which serves electricity to more than 2.7 million homes and businesses. While Dominion isn’t contributing monetarily, it is providing CFS with the leasing rights for the proposed site, which it owns, as well as development and technical expertise. The plant itself will cost billions to develop and build.

“While a utility partnership is not a requirement for this type of project, we ultimately see utilities playing a critical role as key customers and future owners of fusion power plants,” a CFS spokesperson told me via email. “Collaborating and sharing expertise allows CFS to accelerate its development efforts while equipping Dominion with valuable insights to inform future commercial decisions and strategies.”

The company told me that after a global search, the decision to site the plant in Virginia came down to factors such as access to infrastructure, site readiness, the local workforce, potential partnerships, state support for the clean energy transition, and customer interest. Virginia is also the world’s biggest market for data centers, a booming industry in dire need of clean, firm energy to power it given the growing energy demands of artificial intelligence . The spokesperson wrote, however, that data center power demand was “only a part of the decision criteria for CFS.”

Commonwealth Fusion Systems has raised over $2 billion in funding to date, including a historically huge $1.8 billion Series B in 2021, which cemented the company as the industry leader in the race to commercialize fusion. The spokesperson told me that construction of the grid-connected commercial plant, known as ARC (an acronym for “affordable, robust, compact”), isn’t expected to begin until the “late 2020s,” once the necessary permits are in place. Prior to building and operating ARC, CFS will demonstrate the technology’s potential via a smaller, noncommercial pilot plant known as SPARC (“smallest possible ARC”), which is scheduled to be turned on in 2026 and to produce more energy than it consumes, a.k.a. demonstrate net energy gain, in 2027. (SPARC will be built at the company’s headquarters outside Boston, Massachusetts.)

Of course, producing electricity from a first-of-its-kind fusion plant will not come cheap, though the company assured me that Virginia customers will not see this higher price reflected in their utility bills. That’s because while CFS plans to sell the electricity ARC generates into the wholesale energy market, the company is also in discussions with large corporate buyers interested in procuring the environmental benefits of this clean energy via long-term, virtual power purchase agreements. That means that while these potential customers wouldn’t receive the literal fusion electrons themselves, they would earn renewable energy credits by essentially covering the cost of the more expensive fusion power. “The intention is that these customers will pay for the power such that other Virginia customers will not be impacted,” the spokesperson told me.

CFS claims that when the time comes, connecting a fusion power plant to the grid should be relatively straightforward. “From the perspective of grid operators, it will operate similarly to natural gas power plants already integrated into the grid today,” the spokesperson wrote. That sets fusion apart from other clean energy sources such as solar and wind, which often languish in seemingly endless interconnection queues as they await the buildout of expensive and contentious transmission infrastructure.