An AI Startup for Nuclear Developers Just Raised $10.5 Million

The company, Nuclearn, aims to speed development and licensing processes with the help of a specially trained large language model.
You’d be hard-pressed to dream up a buzzier clean tech concept than an AI platform custom-designed for the nuclear industry. Yet Phoenix-based startup Nuclearn has been betting on the role of artificial intelligence in the booming nuclear sector since 2021 — predating the wide launch of ChatGPT and the Trump administration’s recent embrace of nuclear energy.
Now the funds are rolling in. The company announced today that it raised a $10.5 million Series A round led by the climate tech venture fund Blue Bear Capital. With this cash, Nuclearn plans to expand its repertoire of AI offerings, which spans everything from identifying and documenting faults in a reactor to project scheduling, engineering evaluations, and licensing and permitting for new or modified reactors.
To expedite these processes, the company has developed its own, nuclear-specific language model, built atop existing open source models and trained on public data from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and other government agencies, Nuclearn’s cofounder and CFO, Jerrold Vincent, told me. This allows the model to pick up on “a lot of nuclear specifics, whether it’s the acronyms, vernacular, specific processes, even just sometimes the way [the nuclear industry] thinks about certain types of issues and the level of scrutiny they put on one thing versus another,” he explained.
By way of example, Vincent told me that one of the startup’s current customers is working on a licensing application and wanted to conduct some background research to identify potential gaps or areas where the NRC might raise additional questions. Every other time the company has pre-checked an application like this, Vincent said, it was a 400-hour process. Nuclearn helped reduce that timeline to less than a day.
It’s a deeply resonant win for Vincent and his cofounder, Bradley Fox, who are all too familiar with the inefficiencies of the industry themselves. Prior to founding Nuclearn, both worked in data science at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Arizona, where employees spent thousands of hours every year on “a lot of documentation, a lot of paperwork, a lot of manual work,” Vincent told me.
Natural language processing had some very obvious applications for the nuclear industry. “Everything in nuclear is text. Everything’s written down,” Vincent said. So when some of the seminal research on novel deep learning models started coming out in 2017 and 2018, Vincent and Fox took note, exploring ways they could apply this to their own work. “Those were trends we jumped on very, very early, not because they were particularly fashionable at the time or because there was a lot of hype around it, but because that was the type of techniques we needed to be able to solve these problems,” Vincent told me. “That’s why we got into the language model space half a decade before ChatGPT.”
For the majority of jobs, such as working on permitting or license renewals, Nuclearn uses a software layer on top of its language model to coordinate various AI agents working on tasks linked to different data sets, such as analyzing design functions, safety protocols, or systems degradation over time. The software then integrates these various outputs to generate reports or summary analyses. On the operational side, the company has its own benchmarks to evaluate how its AI tools are performing on nuclear-specific tasks.
There is, of course, a certain poetic irony to the fact that AI is being used to license and manage operations for the very reactors that are now in such high demand for their ability to consistently and cleanly power AI data centers. The better AI gets, the more we need nuclear; the more we need nuclear, the more useful AI-powered tools like Nuclearn become.
To date, the company has integrated its AI platform into the operations of more than 65 reactors both domestically and abroad, which Vincent told me represents a mix of standard commercial reactors and small modular reactors. As the market heats up, demand may well follow. With the Trump administration pushing to accelerate nuclear development, electricity demand rising, and tech giants prioritizing clean, firm power, it’s boom times for companies looking to build everything from conventional nuclear plants to small modular reactors, microreactors, and the long-elusive fusion reactor, each and every one of which will have to be licensed and permitted.
All this activity also means that the nuclear workforce is under strain, especially given that 25% set to retire in the coming decade. “We’ve had knowledge and workforce challenges for several years now, and now it’s getting exacerbated quite substantially from all the macro trends going on,” Vincent told me. Given this situation, he doesn’t anticipate that the adoption of AI tools will necessarily lead to layoffs. These days, he said, the industry is just wondering “how do we do the things we need to do to operate a nuclear power plant safely and efficiently with less people?”
With this new capital, the startup plans to scale its operations to encompass even more aspects of nuclear reactor management. One future use case Vincent anticipates is helping to automate the sourcing of unique, industry-specific parts. There are plants operating today, he told me, that rely on equipment from vendors that may be long out of business. Figuring out how and where to source equivalent components is the type of niche challenge he’s excited to take on.
“It just tends to be very manual, labor intensive, and very documentation heavy,” Vincent told me of the industry as a whole. Luckily, “those are all things that AI is very good at solving these days.”
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to note some poetic irony.
On Tesla’s losses, Google’s storage push, and trans-Atlantic atomic consensus
Current conditions: Hurricane Kiko is soaking Hawaii and slashing the archipelago with giant waves • Nearly a foot of rain is forecast to fall on parts of Texas, risking flash floods • Dry, windy weather across broad swaths of South Africa is bringing “extremely high” fire risk.
China's clean-energy investments are paying green dividends. Ember
China’s clean energy boom is bringing a global decline in fossil fuel demand into sight amid declines in usage in the buildings, vehicles, and industries of the world’s second-largest economy, according to the think tank Ember’s latest China Energy Transition Review. The report, released Tuesday morning, found that exports of solar panels, batteries, electric vehicles, and heat pumps are soaring, particularly to emerging economies, making the possibility of developing nations making possible an “energy leapfrog” over the coal phase of growth. From 2015 to 2023, China’s end consumption of fossil fuels fell 1.7% across buildings, industry and transport, while electricity use as a replacement rose by 65%. In power generation, fossil output dropped 2% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, as wind and solar generation soared by 16% and 43%, respectively. Last year alone, Beijing invested $625 billion in clean energy, 31% of the global total.
“China is now the main engine of the global clean energy transition,” Muyi Yang, coordinating lead author of Ember’s 2025 analysis, said in a statement. “Policy and investment decisions made in China over the last two decades are fundamentally changing the basis of China’s own energy system, and enabling other countries to also move swiftly from fossil to clean.”
As Americans scramble to buy electric vehicles ahead of the expiration of the $7,500 consumer tax credit at the end of this month, fewer of those cars are Teslas. The preliminary August data Cox Automotive released on Monday showed the best month for EVs in U.S. history was the worst for Tesla ever recorded. EVs climbed to almost 10% of total car sales last month, but Tesla’s share fell to 38%, with 55,000 cars sold all month. That’s up just 3% compared to July and down 6% from the year prior, while the company’s total market share fell from just over 40% in July and 45% in the first half of the year. By contrast, Heatmap’s Matthew Zeitlin noted, Tesla commanded about 80% of U.S. EV sales in 2020.
Also on Tuesday, the company unveiled two new energy storage products that could boost its utility division. At the RE+ conference in Las Vegas, Tesla presented the Megapack 3, the latest generation of its utility-scale battery system, and the Megablock, which integrates the Megapack 3 with transformers and switchgear. Batteries were Tesla’s fastest growing business in the first quarter of this year, as Matthew reported in April, but the company feared that tariffs would affect the business. “The energy segment — which includes the company’s battery energy storage businesses for residences (Powerwall) and for utility-scale generation (Megapack) — has recently been a bright spot for the company, even as its car sales have leveled off and declined.”
Google inked a deal with the Salt River Project, the utility serving much of Arizona’s largest metropolis, to test the performance of long-duration energy storage projects. The first-of-a-kind research collaboration aims to “better understand the real-world performance of emerging non-lithium ion long duration energy storage technologies” in the Phoenix area, the power company said in a press release. Google will fund a portion of the costs and evaluate data on the pilot projects’ operational success. “We believe that long duration energy storage will play an essential role in meeting SRP’s sustainability goals and ensuring grid reliability,” Chico Hunter, the nonprofit Salt River Project’s manager of innovation and development, said in a statement.
As I reported in this newsletter in July, Google also backed the Italian carbon dioxide-based storage startup Energy Dome as the tech giant pushes to expand its portfolio of technologies to power its data centers 24/7.
The European Union has been a solid backer of fusion energy research. But the anti-nuclear trifecta of Germany, Austria, and Luxembourg has long thwarted bloc-wide efforts to bolster fission, which provides the bulk of the continent’s electricity. With Berlin finally joining Paris in backing traditional nuclear power, that blockade is no longer holding. The European Commission has proposed spending $11.5 billion on bolstering research in both fusion and fission, the trade publication NucNet reported Monday.
Meanwhile in the United States, where nuclear power remains broadly supported across the political spectrum, the biggest question is how quickly new reactors can come online. The data center industry has now called on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to streamline licensing of new reactors to help meet its surging demand for electricity. In a letter to NRC Chair David Wright shared with E&E News, the Data Center Coalition, a trade group representing server farms, urged the agency to update its regulations to ensure quicker deployment of advanced reactors. “Increasingly, DCC members are forming strategic partnerships and committing to offtake agreements with utilities and nuclear technology developers, injecting new momentum into this strategic sector,” wrote Cy McNeill, the group’s director of federal affairs. “We are approaching the cusp of a truly revitalized nuclear sector.”
The push comes amid what Heatmap’s Katie Brigham called a “nuclear power dealmaking boom.”
Patagonia’s billionaire founder helped popularize the greenest trend in apparel — buying less of higher quality, longer-lasting clothing. Now the retailer is pushing to bring that same ethos to the food business. The company’s edible offerings of tinned fish and crackers designed for hiking is now expanding into baby foods, oils, and sauces, The New York Times reported in a new profile of the retailer. Fifty years from now, founder Yvon Chouinard told the newsletter, “I could see the food business being bigger than the apparel business.”
U.S. EV sales have been way up — just not for the domestic champion, which sank to its worst-ever market share in August.
Americans are rushing to buy electric vehicles ahead of the expiration of the $7,500 consumer tax credit at the end of this month.
And fewer of those cars are Teslas.
Preliminary data from Cox Automotive for August, first shared with Reuters, shows that the month was the best for EVs in U.S. history, with just over 146,000 units sold, comprising almost 10% of total car sales that month. At the same time, Tesla’s share of the EV market hit its lowest recorded level, down to a (still sizable) 38%.
Cox’s data puts Tesla sales at 55,000 for the month, which is up a little more than 3% from July but down over 6% from a year prior, while the company’s total market share fell from just over 40% in July and 45% in the first half of the year. In 2020, by contrast, Tesla’s share of U.S. EV sales was about 80%. Overall, Cox estimated that Tesla sales in the U.S. are down about 9% so far this year.
“The U.S. EV market is in a far more dynamic place than a few years ago,” Corey Cantor, the research director at the Zero Emission Transportation Association, told me in an email. “Most automakers now offer electric vehicle models in multiple segments. There are multiple electric vehicles available below the average price point of a new car at $48,000.”
Entering this new phase means that the EV market is getting less Tesla-centric, almost by definition. Morgan Stanley reported that electric vehicle sales were up 23% in August from a year ago, while overall car sales were up 7.5% — although even amidst this industry-wide growth, Tesla sales fell more than 3% year over year, while electric vehicle sales were up 42%.
Much of that EV market growth comes down to timing. “Early indications are that EV sales are in fact surging over the past two months, following the changes that will phase the credit out at the end of this month. We’ve seen record sales for EV models last month, such as the Honda Prologue,” Cantor said. This likely means some portion of these sales are being “pulled forward” from buyers trying to beat the deadline and these sales numbers will not persist through the rest of the year.
As Tesla’s stranglehold over the U.S. EV market may be weakening, so too is its hold on the international market. Thanks to CEO Elon Musk’s association with right wing politics in the U.S. and abroad, and to fierce competition from Chinese EV leader BYD, Tesla’s sales have fallen dramatically in Europe. Globally, BYD overtook Tesla in sales last year.
None of that seems to matter much to Tesla’s leadership, or to its shareholders. On Friday, the company’s board of directors put forward a new compensation plan for Musk that would boost his ownership of the company to around 25% and put him in line for a $1 trillion payday if he meets growth and performance targets over the next decade.
A Delaware court last year threw out an earlier Musk pay package, arguing that Musk was too close to the board of directors for them to objectively determine his pay in the interest of all the company’s shareholders. (He subsequently relocated Tesla’s official headquarters to Austin, Texas, explicitly to avoid Delaware jurisdiction.) Musk has said that he wants to own about 25% of the company, a significant upgrade from the roughly 15% he owns currently.
Tesla’s board said in a recent regulatory disclosure that Musk had “reiterated that, if he were to remain at Tesla, it was a critical consideration that he have at least a 25% voting interest in Tesla,” and that “Mr. Musk also raised the possibility that he may pursue other interests that may afford him greater influence if he did not receive such assurances.”
The board’s disclosure also confirmed that Musk sees the future of Tesla as going far beyond selling cars to people. The filing said that “through its discussions with Mr. Musk,” the special committee in charge of coming up with his compensation had “identified four core product lines that would drive Tesla’s future transformation”: Tesla’s vehicle fleet, automation (i.e. Full Self-Driving) software, its robotaxi product, and humanoid robots. Tesla’s robotaxi service is available on a select basis in Austin, with no date yet indicated for a wider rollout, while its humanoid robots — which Musk has said will one day make up 80% of the company’s value — are due to reach “scale production” next year, Musk said on a recent earnings call.
Tesla stock actually rose on the news of the proposed compensation package, likely because Tesla shareholders viewed it as a way to retain Musk and keep his attention on the company.
Longtime Tesla bull Adam Jonas, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, said in note to investors that the compensation deal now means that Musk “has an incentive to focus on Tesla more than ever.” Jonas also, like many Tesla bulls, sees its business of selling cars to people as just a small portion of its overall value — in his case, $76 a share, compared to his $410 a share price target or the roughly $346 a share price the stock was trading at on Monday afternoon.
Still, the company today is largely a pretty normal car company, at least according to its income statement. In the second quarter of its current fiscal year, some $16.6 billion of Tesla’s $22.5 billion in revenue came from cars, with $2.8 billion coming from its energy business and $3 billion coming from “services and other revenues.”
Declining market share in its biggest product line isn’t completely meaningless, even if many Tesla shareholders see a glorious future for the company beyond the automobile trade.
Looking ahead, Cantor said to expect the EV market to get even more diverse.
“Moving forward, we will continue to see automakers innovate in the EV space. Timelines may change and models will vary by automaker, but high-profile launches expected over the next year include the Rivian R2, a new version of the Chevrolet Bolt EV, as well as more affordable models by Lucid and Kia,” Cantor said in his email.
“While the 30D [consumer electric vehicle tax] credit’s phase out will have a real impact on sales the next quarter or two here in the U.S.,” he added, “the long-term trend of excitement and innovation continues to be in the launch of new electric vehicles.”
On PJM pressure, Orsted’s approval, and a carbon storage well milestone
Current conditions: Hurricane Kiko, now a Category 3 storm, is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Hawaii this week as wind speeds roar up to 125 miles per hour • Dry air in the Caribbean is stymying any tropical storm from gaining wind intensity • Tropical Storm Tapah strengthened to a typhoon over China on Monday morning.
U.S. immigration authorities arrested hundreds of South Korean workers at a Hyundai battery plant in Georgia, in a move already prompting geopolitical blowback that could threaten efforts to reestablish manufacturing in the United States. After U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers conducted their biggest workplace raid since President Donald Trump took office again on Thursday, the South Korean government chartered planes to ferry detained workers back home. At an emergency meeting in Seoul, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said his government was “deeply concerned,” and that he would consider flying to the U.S. to meet with the Trump administration. Most of the 475 people arrested at the electric vehicle battery plant — a joint venture between automaker Hyundai and the battery company LG Energy Solution – were South Korean nationals. Videos of the arrests showed the workers’ wrists and ankles wrapped in chains as they were led away.
“You are already poorer because of this idiocy, you just don’t know it yet,” Heatmap’s Robinson Meyer wrote in a post on X, in response to a video of ICE agents chaining workers at the wrists and ankles. “This will crush American manufacturing know-how.”
Under a solar panel in Pennsylvania. Drew Hallowell/Getty Images for NASCAR
Political pressure is mounting on the nation’s largest grid operator to make hooking up new power sources easier amid surging demand. In remarks made as part of a public process for overhauling the grid’s rules, the governors of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Illinois called on the PJM Interconnection to streamline the process to connect new resources to the grid, citing ERCOT, the independent power system in Texas, as an example of a successful model. “We must open all feasible pathways to bring additional electrons to our grid,” the governors said in a public comment highlighted on X by energy researcher Tyler Norris.
The push comes as PJM is fending off criticism from big tech companies and data centers over a proposal that would allow the grid to encourage big power users to pare back consumption when demand is particularly high. The backlash isn’t surprising to Abraham Silverman, a former lawyer for the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and an assistant research scholar at Johns Hopkins. As he explained to Heatmap’s Matthew Zeitlin: “The existing rules are financially very favorable to the data centers.” The focus on adding new generation rather than curtailing new load is consistent with that more traditional approach.
Trump once called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act former President Joe Biden signed in 2021, better known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, “a loser for the U.S.A.” that “patriots will never forget.” Now he’s taking credit for the projects it’s funding. In recent months, signs have gone up around the U.S. bearing the president’s name on bridge projects in Connecticut and Maryland, rail-yard improvements in Seattle, Boston, and Philadelphia, and the replacement tunnel on an Amtrak route between Baltimore and Washington, according to The New York Times. “PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP” a sign by the road in southern Connecticut reads. “REBUILDING AMERICA’S INFRASTRUCTURE.”
Republicans had previously balked at similar signs bearing Biden’s name. As Heatmap’s Emily Pontecorvo wrote, “Senator Ted Cruz of Texas lodged a grievance with the Office of Special Counsel alleging Biden had violated the Hatch Act by using taxpayer dollars to pay for ‘nothing more than campaign yard signs.’” Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa (who recently announced her intention not to seek reelection after becoming a target of Trump supporters) gave the signs one of her monthly “squeal awards” last year, demanding to know how much they cost.
Orsted’s shareholders on Friday backed the company’s plans to shore up its finances by raising $9.4 billion on the stock market to fend off attacks from the Trump administration. The approval came even as the world’s largest offshore wind developer cut its profit guidance for the year as lower-than-expected wind speeds dinged the company’s planned power output for the year. At an investor meeting in Copenhagen that the Financial Times described as “extraordinary,” at least 98.5% of shareholders voted in favor of authorizing the issuance of new shares.
The Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub completed drilling for the nation’s deepest carbon storage well in Wyoming. The project, a collaboration between the University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources and the company Frontier Infrastructure holdings, reached a vertical depth of 18,437 feet. Preliminary data from the well “is highly encouraging,” according to the nonprofit newsroom Oil City News. “This deeper well gives us a more complete picture of the subsurface, reinforcing our commitment to building scalable, practical carbon solutions for Wyoming’s key industries,” said Robby Rockey, president and co-CEO of Frontier.
Still, as I reported in this newsletter last week, the new research from the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis and Imperial College London found “a prudent global limit” of around 1.46 trillion tons of CO2 that can be safely stored in geologic formations. That’s “almost 10 times smaller than estimates proposed by industry that have not considered risks to people and the environment.”
A long-term study spanning more than 50 years found that beavers that have returned to the Evo region in southern Finland increased habitat biodiversity as a result of how they engineer the ecosystem with dams. “While the positive effects of the changes brought about by beavers in the boreal region are significant, their long-term effects on biodiversity dynamics remain partly unknown. This is why long time series are needed to understand the far-reaching ecological effects of these changes,” Petri Nummi, a senior lecturer at the University of Helsinki and an author of the paper, said in a press release.