An AI Startup for Nuclear Developers Just Raised $10.5 Million

You’d be hard-pressed to dream up a buzzier clean tech concept than an AI platform custom-designed for the nuclear industry. Yet Phoenix-based startup Nuclearn has been betting on the role of artificial intelligence in the booming nuclear sector since 2021 — predating the wide launch of ChatGPT and the Trump administration’s recent embrace of nuclear energy .

Now the funds are rolling in. The company announced today that it raised a $10.5 million Series A round led by the climate tech venture fund Blue Bear Capital. With this cash, Nuclearn plans to expand its repertoire of AI offerings, which spans everything from identifying and documenting faults in a reactor to project scheduling, engineering evaluations, and licensing and permitting for new or modified reactors.

To expedite these processes, the company has developed its own, nuclear-specific language model, built atop existing open source models and trained on public data from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and other government agencies, Nuclearn’s cofounder and CFO, Jerrold Vincent, told me. This allows the model to pick up on “a lot of nuclear specifics, whether it’s the acronyms, vernacular, specific processes, even just sometimes the way [the nuclear industry] thinks about certain types of issues and the level of scrutiny they put on one thing versus another,” he explained.

By way of example, Vincent told me that one of the startup’s current customers is working on a licensing application and wanted to conduct some background research to identify potential gaps or areas where the NRC might raise additional questions. Every other time the company has pre-checked an application like this, Vincent said, it was a 400-hour process. Nuclearn helped reduce that timeline to less than a day.

It’s a deeply resonant win for Vincent and his cofounder, Bradley Fox, who are all too familiar with the inefficiencies of the industry themselves. Prior to founding Nuclearn, both worked in data science at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Arizona, where employees spent thousands of hours every year on “a lot of documentation, a lot of paperwork, a lot of manual work,” Vincent told me.

Natural language processing had some very obvious applications for the nuclear industry. “Everything in nuclear is text. Everything’s written down,” Vincent said. So when some of the seminal research on novel deep learning models started coming out in 2017 and 2018, Vincent and Fox took note, exploring ways they could apply this to their own work. “Those were trends we jumped on very, very early, not because they were particularly fashionable at the time or because there was a lot of hype around it, but because that was the type of techniques we needed to be able to solve these problems,” Vincent told me. “That’s why we got into the language model space half a decade before ChatGPT.”

For the majority of jobs, such as working on permitting or license renewals, Nuclearn uses a software layer on top of its language model to coordinate various AI agents working on tasks linked to different data sets, such as analyzing design functions, safety protocols, or systems degradation over time. The software then integrates these various outputs to generate reports or summary analyses. On the operational side, the company has its own benchmarks to evaluate how its AI tools are performing on nuclear-specific tasks.

There is, of course, a certain poetic irony to the fact that AI is being used to license and manage operations for the very reactors that are now in such high demand for their ability to consistently and cleanly power AI data centers. The better AI gets, the more we need nuclear; the more we need nuclear, the more useful AI-powered tools like Nuclearn become.

To date, the company has integrated its AI platform into the operations of more than 65 reactors both domestically and abroad, which Vincent told me represents a mix of standard commercial reactors and small modular reactors. As the market heats up, demand may well follow. With the Trump administration pushing to accelerate nuclear development, electricity demand rising, and tech giants prioritizing clean, firm power, it’s boom times for companies looking to build everything from conventional nuclear plants to small modular reactors , microreactors , and the long-elusive fusion reactor , each and every one of which will have to be licensed and permitted.

All this activity also means that the nuclear workforce is under strain, especially given that 25% set to retire in the coming decade. “We’ve had knowledge and workforce challenges for several years now, and now it’s getting exacerbated quite substantially from all the macro trends going on,” Vincent told me. Given this situation, he doesn’t anticipate that the adoption of AI tools will necessarily lead to layoffs. These days, he said, the industry is just wondering “how do we do the things we need to do to operate a nuclear power plant safely and efficiently with less people?”

With this new capital, the startup plans to scale its operations to encompass even more aspects of nuclear reactor management. One future use case Vincent anticipates is helping to automate the sourcing of unique, industry-specific parts. There are plants operating today, he told me, that rely on equipment from vendors that may be long out of business. Figuring out how and where to source equivalent components is the type of niche challenge he’s excited to take on.

“It just tends to be very manual, labor intensive, and very documentation heavy,” Vincent told me of the industry as a whole. Luckily, “those are all things that AI is very good at solving these days.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to note some poetic irony.

